Jessica Simpson hit rock bottom with her alcoholism in 2017, hasn’t had booze since

As many of you know, I like Jessica Simpson a lot. I always have! She’s one of those celebrities who genuinely seems real, like someone I would know and sort of like. She’s not the deepest person and she’s never pretended to be. She’s often been a mess, and I’ve still rooted for her and I always will. All of this to say, I might buy her memoir, Open Book. Jessica got the cover of People Magazine to promote the release of Open Book. She talks a lot about how she was living a lie, how she was sexually abused as a child, and how she struggled with addiction as an adult. Some highlights from this People cover story:
Living a lie: Five years ago Jessica Simpson had an offer to write a motivational book “to living your best life.” But in her heart, she knew she couldn’t go through with it. “I didn’t feel comfortable talking about myself in a way that wasn’t honest,” says Simpson, 39. “I’m a horrible liar.”
She was abused: Simpson reveals for the first time that she was sexually abused as a young girl. The resulting emotional pain, along with other stressors, including career pressures, led her to self-medicate with alcohol and stimulants — a dependency that would later prompt her doctor to tell her her life was in danger.
Getting sober: “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she writes. The star got sober in November 2017 and hasn’t had a drink since. “Giving up the alcohol was easy,” she says. “I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”
The trauma: Therapy, she says, was the hard part. As she writes, “With work, I allowed myself to feel the traumas I’d been through.” The abuse began when she was 6 years old, “when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,” she writes. “It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.” Frozen in fear, she worried it was somehow her fault. “I wanted to tell my parents,” she writes. “I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong.” When she was 12 years old, she told her parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, while they were on a car trip. Her mother slapped her father’s arm and yelled at him: “I told you something was happening…Dad kept his eye on the road and said nothing. We never stayed at my parents’ friends house again but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.”
Rock bottom: She writes about hitting rock bottom after a Halloween party at their home in late 2017. That’s when she told her closest friends: “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s the alcohol that’s doing this, and making things worse, then I quit.” Her friends gathered around her in a group hug and haven’t left her side since. With the support of her parents and help from a team of doctors and twice weekly therapy, she’s been sober since that day and calls her newfound clarity “a continual gift…When I finally said I needed help, it was like I was that little girl that found her calling again in life.I found direction and that was to walk straight ahead with no fear. Honesty is hard but it’s the most rewarding thing we have. And getting to the other side of fear is beautiful.”
Learning that Jessica Simpson is an alcoholic is not the biggest reveal in the world, I have to say. I checked through our archives because I remembered writing about one appearance she made in 2017, where she was absolute sh-tfaced. That was back in September 2017, so about a month-and-a-half before her rock-bottom come-to-Jesus moment about her addiction. Good on her for getting sober and getting into therapy. And the story about being abused… back in those days, her father was a preacher/minister. I am not shocked that he did not know how to handle it when she finally said something. Poor Jess.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Good for her!!!!! I have always liked Jessica too. I guess I always knew that she liked her drinks, but she seemed so “happy” all the time – which is what I suppose she just projected to the world – that I didn’t see that she would be in recovery or need to be. It just goes to show that you never really know what is going on behind closed doors. Some of the loveliest, sweetest people that I know are or were problem drinkers. I say that to point out that not all people with that issue are what we typically think of as the angry, mean, abusive alcoholic.
Wow, love her even more for being so human and real about this. It takes courage to share a story like hers. I wish her all the peace and happiness in the world.
She is harmless.
She doesn’t pretend to be someone she is not, and for me it’s ok.
I remember the photos of Jess walking out of restaurants nine sheets to the wind….and then getting into a chauffeured car.
I know this is a oxymoron, but she seem to have a sliver of responsibility when she drank. She knew it and was prepared for it.
This may sound odd
And I’m asking bc I wonder
Not bc I’m judging
Was she abused by the friends daughter? A peer? Was the girl substantially older? Or was it an adult?
I just wonder bc I know that peer curiosity is normal- not that they should be fondling one another – but the curiosity isn’t abnormal-
But obviously with a large age difference it can be traumatizing and with an adult to child it’s downright horrific.
I was abused as a child and only recently- as in past few months- have I realized I wasn’t bad or deserving. I mean you know that stuff rationally but it’s amazing how emotionally and psychologically you can still think it’s your fault.
I am also struggling with alcohol
I stopped for 5O days then started up again and it’s a real struggle and I know it’s poison and not helpful for me
I’m really impressed with her honesty and look forward to reading her book
I also appreciate the name Open Book
Bc Abuse and alcoholism can both be open secrets and open secrets are toxic. I’m sure in Therapy one of the issues may have been her mom not saying and doing something.
I know for me it was like If not YOU then who?? You are my mom!!
Anyway I’m happy for her
I’ve always liked her too. I’m actually wearing one of her shoe designs today. Good for her for sharing her story. I’m so disappointed in her parents for not pursuing therapy or even attempting to discuss what had happened to her again. I hope she can stay committed to sobriety. It looks great on her.
+1. I’m wearing one of her winter coats today that always gets compliments. Wishing her the best
I wish her all the best for her recovery. I remember when I was a kid I used to think she was the greatest singer alive LOL of course my opinion has changed but I still listen to her music.
She has always seemed like a sweet person. I’m glad she got help and is healing.
I have always liked her as well. Alcoholism is a cruel beast. I did things in active addiction that I would never do today. I lied, stole, made many, many poor judgement calls, lost friends, the trust of my family, isolated. The list goes on and on. I’ve been sober now for a year and a half, and at first the shame and guilt was horrible – almost unbearable. But now I am so proud that I can say I’ve been in recovery, I can share my story and I’ve mended many of the relationships I thought I would never, ever have again. Keep it up Jess! One day at a time….
She actually reminds me of one of my friends. Crazy, loud, over-the-top, messy but loyal, genuine and honest. We laugh hard and loud and we cry hard and loud. I’m glad Jess found found her pivotal point. Nothing is easy about changing bad and damaging habits, especially when we finally realize how many we’ve hurt.