Pink: My talent is far more important than my face

Singer Pink made some headlines when she tweeted a letter to herself, pledging not to have plastic surgery. I’m not sure what prompted this treatise on self-love, though. Pink turned 40 in September so maybe she’s been taking some time to reflect back on her years and consider the future. Whatever it was, she sent this series of tweets, telling herself that she would age and look different, but it didn’t matter because her talent was more important to her than her face:

Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I have no problem with Pink’s thoughts on her aging. I also have no problem with plastic surgery and Botox. I don’t think there is a right way to age or a wrong way to age. I know how I am choosing to do it, but my decision doesn’t reflect at all on those who is choose to age a different way. I did laugh a little at Pink mentioning her nose getting bigger because I mentioned how bulbous I found my aging nose last Saturday. Instead of a declaration of support, however, my family spent the rest of the day claiming they could not see various landmarks because, “Mom’s bulbous nose is in the way.”

I appreciate Pink’s comments about how she’s focused more on her talent than her face – as they pertain to her. But I don’t think it’s an either/or. A person can enjoy both their talent and their appearance. Again, everything Pink said is valid, I understand wanting an expressive face and accepting that she’s made choices like smoking that have given her lines. And I appreciate that she prefers her aged face to one assisted with cosmetic surgery. But as this seemingly was posted without provocation by some troll, it sounds like she’s shaming those who don’t chose her method of aging.

Kelly Clarkson weighed in on Pink’s thought with her signature Kelly humor. She agreed to also age naturally, but that she’d leave the high-wire act to Pink:

I feel you …. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing 👀 You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe. I’ve always enjoyed teamwork 💁🏼‍♀‍🤣😜 https://t.co/XilNPfwnC9 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 20, 2020

I do adore Kelly. Her talk show, not so much, but her I adore. I will avoid the aerial acrobatics as well, although I can definitely see tutus in my waning years. And I have no idea what my face will look like. Maybe my nose will bug me enough that I will want to alter it or maybe I learn how to contour and highlight properly. Maybe I find a plumping cream that fills in my eyebrow crease or maybe I’ll name each line and wish them a pleasant morning when I see them. The only thing I can assure anyone is that I will do what I can to make myself happy as I move along down my path. And I hope you all do the same, whatever that is.