Prince Charles would find it ‘very difficult’ to talk to his mom about abdication

It has always been difficult to discuss the Queen’s health situation and her funeral plans without sounding macabre. Plans for what happens after the Queen’s passing, aka Operation London Bridge, are intensely detailed and of course they involve more than her funeral. They involve King Charles and what he’ll be doing in the hours, days and weeks following his mother’s passing. Something has been abundantly clear in recent weeks though: very few people within the palace have prepared for what happens when the Queen is merely in failing health, when her physical capabilities are growing more limited by the day. The palace got caught trying to cover up an overnight hospitalization, which doesn’t bode well for future disclosures about the health and well-being of the current British head of state. Now there’s another round of conversations about “should the Queen abdicate” and no one is doing or saying anything to her directly, because although her funeral is planned down to the last detail, no one thought to make a contingency plan for what happens when the Queen is merely too infirm to carry on working. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist column:
Charles in the junior role: It’s worth considering what Cop26 might have looked like in an alternate universe, where the queen had either abdicated or officially retired and allowed Charles to establish a formal regency or to call himself king….But we shall never know because, by maintaining that the queen was going to be able to merrily make an 800-mile round trip and breeze into a massive gathering of world leaders scattering stardust, the palace has relegated Charles, yet again, into a junior, supporting role. Doing too much, being too enthusiastic, would have risked him being seen as attempting to usurp his mother’s position.
The one person who could have convinced her to abdicate: Her private secretary, Edward Young, wouldn’t dream of proposing such a thing. His predecessor, Christopher Geidt, who had a far closer relationship with the queen, and was originally picked by her with the unspoken intention he would see out her reign, might just have been able to raise the issue. But he is out of the picture these days, spending more time on his sheep farm in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides islands after losing a power struggle with Prince Charles in 2017.
Charles won’t have the conversation: The complications and conflicts of interest for Charles in talking to his mother about stepping down in his favor are not hard to imagine. “I think it would be very difficult for Charles to talk to her about this,” Charles’ biographer Penny Junor told The Daily Beast. “She is really, really against abdication. She grew up believing it to be the absolute bogey man. There is a mental resistance to it. He does do a lot already, but I do think the time maybe has come for Charles to be given more of a role. But that’s a very difficult conversation to have, and it’s doubtful if there is anyone who could have that conversation with her without her replying, ‘Nonsense.’”
Is it really a “conflict of interest” for Charles, the heir, to ask his 95-year-old mother in poor health if she would consider abdicating? I don’t speak British-pretzel-logic, so I don’t get that. I do think it’s (slightly) funny that Charles basically ousted the one person who could have made much of his life easier over the past five years: Sir Christopher Geidt. I remember when Charles made his play to centralize power in Clarence House and Geidt was against it and now look where we are. It was also believed that Geidt would have been much better at “handling” the Sussex situation, which is something else hanging over the monarchy.
Meanwhile, the Daily Beast also had this quote from Norman Baker, author of …and What Do You Do? What the Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know: “The fact of the queen missing the COP26 summit this weekend is very significant. There are suspicions she is really quite unwell and that we are not being told the whole truth, so the biggest question of all is whether there actually will be a jubilee next year.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
They can’t even get her to give up the keys to the car.
Lol
For real. Philip had hit someone in an accident before they took away his keys.
The Queen deathwatch is going to be macabre. It’s clear no one thought of how the Queen might spend years in decline. I had an aunt who hung on in a nursing home from age 94-97, mind gone from dementia. The queen could die tomorrow, or she could hold on for years and years, barely alive and aware. It’s clear that someone needs to come up with a plan for her decline, some “if this, then that” scenarios to ease a transition that is inevitable. The idea that she would be hale and hearty for 95 years, then die in her sleep isn’t really likely, even if it is what’s most desired. What’s more likely is a long, slow decline where she’ll be kept alive by any means necessary.
It would be smart to talk openly about their plans. Let it be known she has a DNR for example, and lead discussions about end of life care that none of us want to have, but that we all must have. This would be a great way to cement her reign even further, but we know that will never happen.
I’m pretty sure she DOESNT have a DNR but she should.
I can see why he’d feel conflicted. Charles is standing on the precipice of his destiny, what he’s waited for his entire life. He must be giddy, but also have some grief and guilt.
I’m not pro-Charles or pro-monarchy, for certain. But I am interested in watching him navigate this part of his life. He’s one of the last of Britain’s monarchs.
I love this take on it.
Or he’s attempted to convince her to abdicate multiple times and been sent away with a flea in his ear and the Queen vowing to live forever…
Is it credible that Charles and those around QEII would really just be considering this question of abdication NOW? Or is putting stories like this how they are trying to nudge her off the throne?
We’ve mentioned it a couple times this past week, but it really does feel like the courtiers have spent a lot of time planning for how to announce her death and making funeral arrangements, but like many of us dealing with elderly family members, they haven’t got much of a plan for if things get more complicated, i.e. her decision-making or mental functions are in question, but she refuses to resign.
Everyone seems to be stuck in an earlier age where the only consideration was about what mourning attire the nobles should wear and making the announcement in time for the morning dailies to print a tasteful black border. This could get messy real fast.
@Jay
Like all this. I’d also add that there is no precedent (please anyone correct me if I’m wrong) in the Royal family of abdicating because of old age, or abdicating because of incapacity. There may be a regency, but no actual stepping down. That does not seem to have any precedent in British royal history, though anyone, I’m no expert and would be interested to hear more info.
I’m no historian, but if memory serves the only British monarch to abdicate was Edward VIII, and that wasn’t because of old age or infirmity. There were others who were forced off the throne (Charles I comes to mind) but yeah, it’s not like there’s a ton of precedent for this kind of thing.
Reason number fifty-leven thousand why the firm is incompetent: getting rid of the one guy who could have helped the monarchy transition as the queen declines. How could they be so stupid? They have no plans in place, no real ideas for the future other than “slimming down”, and absolutely no one around who can ask the hard questions. Why are they even called a firm?
Of course it’s a difficult conversation. Asking your mother to stop doing the job she was raised to do since 10 and has done so for almost 70 years is not easy. Especially coming from the guy who’s going to replace her.
It’s going to be very interesting to see how the palace handles it all.
I understand the conflict of interest here as well. He’s the one who would most benefit from her abdication, so that would always hang over whatever conversations he has with her about this.
It would probably be better coming from Anne. Wasn’t it said that Elizabeth kind of resented Charles because she knew he’d be her replacement someday, that he was her duty child (as utterly stupid as that sounds given that that is how every single inherited monarchy has worked for forever)? She is unlikely to abdicate, even given the health problems, and coming from Charles I think she’d see it as him trying to take over the throne while she’s still living.
We mortals have trouble getting our parents to give up their keys or move into an apartment when the family house is way, way too much for them to handle. How do you talk someone into giving up a job they think they were ordained for and that they pledged to do until they died?
And I agree with her. If the past kings and queens died on the job, why shouldn’t she? What’s so wrong about wanting to uphold that? She finds honor in it, and it’s a pointless conversation to have, she won’t budge.
Past kings and queens died early on the job. They didn’t live until 95. Most were dead even before the age Charles is now. Nowadays, she can linger in a job that she’s unable to physically do for a decade. That’s not good for the monarchy.
She wouldn’t necessarily need to abdicate, because I doubt Charles would consider that either when he’s king, but they definitely needed to better plan for the queen’s natural decline. They should’ve moved to establish Charles as a co-monarch or something. I’m not really sure what it would be called or what it would have entailed but Charles on equal footing with his mother should have been a thing before now. There should have been a slow transition to hand over the reigns as the queen has gotten older. She could still do the important ceremonial events required for her role but Charles should have been a co-face of the monarchy before now. I would imagine things would have been a lot smoother. It’s what a real firm would do with an aging CEO.
The monarchy is an ancient system that has to do with a “chosen individual” with the “divine right to rule”. Functionality has little to do with it, that’s a capitalist/American mentality where people are valued based on production and what they can offer, not on who they are. The job is being her, she is the job.
I can buy that Charles wouldn’t talk to the queen about abdication (because he’s a coward), but scheming and machinating behind the scenes to quietly gain power? Absolutely, that’s the entire reason he got rid of Geidt and installed an inside man.
Also, “the time maybe has come for Charles to be given more of a role” – the man is SEVENTY FREAKING TWO. So I guess the “ready to step up” embiggening articles aren’t reserved for the keenbridges. What a way to live.
Didnt the Queen Mother move to BP before her death? I think it would be a good thing for the Queen and the transition if Charles and Camilla begin to reside there.
The Queen Mother never ruled. She was wife to the King, and her position ceased after his death in 1952.
She doesn’t need to officially abdicate, just step back from Royal duties just like Philip did. Nobody could begrudge that.
In her mind an abdication seems forever associated with her uncle. The Crown showed her to be more forgiving towards him, but everyone else in the family seemed to view him as a flighty betrayer who helped bring on Elizabeth’s father’s early death. The Crown is fictional, but I would think there’d have to be some truth to that.
Despite any personal feelings about her uncle, I don’t think she wants any public link to him in history which the word abdication could potentially reference. I don’t really blame her — he seemed like a much more annoying guy than the rest of them. He sure was on The Crown (my goodness, make up your mind as to what you want!)
Whatever Charles’s personal conflicts with his mother, I don’t think he wants her to die. Nobody wants their parents to pass. He seemed very torn up about Philip’s death, even though they had personal conflicts, and he was luckier than most children to have his dad for that long.
Please we can’t our parents to agree to have help come in to clean the house (even though they had help while they were working!) they don’t need it now that they are 89.