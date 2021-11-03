Lourdes Leon paid her college tuition: ‘We don’t get any handouts in my family’

Lourdes Leon just turned 25 years old. An important age for many people. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 2018, and since then she’s lived in New York full-time and she’s paying her own way. I believe that – I think Madonna was a strict mother in a lot of ways, and one of the benefits of her strictness was that her kids understand the value of money and they’re not afraid to work. While Lourdes has that too-cool-for-school vibe, throughout her Interview Magazine piece, she talks about money and paying her own way and supporting herself. She wisely knows that if she asked her mom for any kind of financial help, Madonna would either say no or use the money to control her. Here are some highlights from Interview (Debi Mazar interviewed her, which is amazing because Mazar has been one of Madonna’s BFFs forever).
Her first Met Gala: “Did I have fun at the Met Gala? I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy. You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f–king know them. That’s not my vibe. I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. I didn’t know who the f–k to talk to. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine.
She’s a New Yorker: “I don’t consider myself a Californian in any way. I never lived there. I was born there. I consider myself a New Yorker because that’s where I grew up. But the worst part about L.A. is the people. Otherwise, it would be great.
She steals her mom’s clothes: “I do, but now there’s a lock on her closets. When she’s not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I’m entitled to.
Her goals: “I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se… I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already. Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.
On Madonna being a strict mother: “The list of things I wasn’t allowed to do is never-ending.”
Whether she sees herself getting married: “I don’t feel the need to get married, but I would take a ring. Kidding. I don’t think of myself as traditional, but I’ve pretty much only had traditional relationships. I enjoy being a caregiver. I like cooking dinner for my boyfriend. I don’t want to miss out on having children, but the idea of birth scares me literally to my core. I can’t push a baby out of my vagina. It will not happen. So, I’m down for kids, but that’s kind of a problem. Of course, there are other ways.
She paid for her college tuition & apartment: “We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, “My kids are not going to be like this.” Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.
On social media: “Instagram is not real. It’s the biggest lie of all time. People create personas on Instagram that are nothing like who they are in person, and it’s the scariest thing to me, because I’m the same everywhere.
Her dad didn’t teach her Spanish: “No, because he was lazy and didn’t feel like it. That’s not to say he’s not amazing, I love him so much, but he didn’t feel like it. He thought I was juggling a lot with French, which I speak fluently. I’m really trying to learn Spanish, and I try to speak it with my boyfriend and my other friends who are fluent. A lot of my friends are mixed Latins, and a lot of Latin parents want their kids to speak English really well, and almost seem white. It was about fitting in and not having any problems. But now, I feel like my generation is craving that knowledge of the diaspora. We want to know.
A trend she hates: “I hate TikTok people. It’s something I can’t explain. Maybe there’s something I’m not fully understanding about it.
An average day: “I smoke a lot of weed. In general, I don’t really have an average day, because of my work. I’m constantly traveling. When I’m not doing that, I try to go to a dance class or do some yoga. I have a really intense hair-care routine. It’s the only thing I actually care about, because it’s my best feature, in my opinion. I feel like I wouldn’t be pretty if I didn’t have this hair, so I’m really psycho about it. Oils, all the time. Other than that, I try to work out, because it makes me feel good. I don’t watch what I eat, ever. I’m not there yet.
I appreciate that she has a strong personality, although I’m sure she rubs people the wrong way. I see her as a Cool Girl, perhaps one of the most impossibly cool girls of today. She has the authority, self-assurance, wit and DGAF attitude of someone born into privilege and money, but again, I don’t doubt that she works and that her biggest priority in life is to not be controlled by her mother. I also think it’s cute that she’s obsessed with her hair and thinks it’s her best feature. It’s one of her best features, for sure. But I would also say her eyes and her legs are her best features.
I wonder what was her job
Seriously! The only way she gets these high paying modeling gigs is because of whose daughter she is. Otherwise she would be a bartender
Yes Madonna does fit the control freak persona,i have also read she is notoriously tight fisted. It must have pained to give Guy Richie that settlement.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, huh? Everything about her reminds me of Madonna at that age.
I like her more in this interview than others I’ve read. Maybe she’s growing up a little. She always struck me as pretty immature. That could be a side effect of a controlling parent, I suppose. Hope she’s able to step out on her own.
I’ve obviously never been to a Met Gala, but I relate like crazy to what she says about it! I feel that way at work functions and fundraisers. Blech! No thanks!
I appreciate that she works and has earned her way, but let’s be real, it’s not like she was slinging burgers or working a day job while going to night school.
“ But the worst part about L.A. is the people. Otherwise, it would be great.”
Having lived in LA for 14 years (left in 2014), I have to say I completely agree. But maybe she means the entertainment industry scene. Because that’s what I was immersed in. I felt perpetually out of step. Because I don’t drink, or smoke, or experiment with drugs. I actually had a friend once who told me I made him feel bad because I didn’t do any of the above.
That said, there is a lot of cool stuff to do around LA and California is a geographically gorgeous state. If anyone ever asked me, I would say it’s a wonderful area to visit, but not to live (unless you are extremely well off).
I was prepared to dislike her from the single quote, but then I shifted. Hilarious. She’s sort of like her mom in terms of understanding the merits of being financially savvy. She seems to look at things strategically. And then I felt bad for her when she said her mom has controlled every aspect of her life. I thought her mom might control her studies, but not everything else! She’s very blunt, but in context her quotes work for some reason.
Didn’t she used to go out with Timothee Chalamet in high school? I wonder how that went when they bumped into each other at the MET Gala!
I don’t doubt she works for what she has. She seems to have more self awareness about her position that the majority of celebrity offspring.