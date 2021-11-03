The Sussexes announce that Archewell will become net-zero by 2030

At Monday night’s cocktail reception for world leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth made an appearance via prerecorded video. She gave a speech about the environment and how no one is getting any younger. She also name-checked Prince Charles and Prince William as, like, leading environmentalists. The British papers made a big deal about how she didn’t mention Harry, even though he has a long history of conservation work and environmentalism too. I theorized that the Queen blanking Harry might have stung a little bit. Guess what? It did. On Tuesday, Archewell announced that they would become net zero by 2030. They even mentioned the COP26 conference.
As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, all of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030. Our co-founders, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a long-standing commitment to the planet, both together and prior to their union, with global projects and partnerships dating back over a decade.
Nearly every activity in daily life results in the release of carbon into the atmosphere, and the sum total of those emissions is considered our ‘carbon footprint.’ Here are some examples of what is part of that footprint:
what we eat and how often we eat it
our transport and the frequency of it
our daily commute
our use of electricity/heating
our reliance on big industries that contribute to the problem
While we have actively made choices to offset and balance this carbon footprint, now, with the tools provided by partner organizations, we know that we can all do better. We can be net zero, and this is what we pledge to do.
We are a young company, but today, Archewell joins our co-founders in committing to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030. Achieving net zero carbon emissions means making a series of choices over time to make that footprint as small as possible, while compensating for any remaining emissions through high-quality carbon removal projects.
As an organization, we will work with an independent consultant to track all Archewell-related activities from our inception (internet use, commutes, and electricity in home offices, for example) to understand our collective footprint. Using 2022 as our baseline year, they will develop a plan for Archewell that aligns with the latest guidance from leading organizations, like the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol and Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), while offsetting remaining emissions until we achieve net zero in 2030 and beyond.
As we begin this endeavor, we will leverage the expertise of the non-profit organization Travalyst, founded by The Duke, and the sustainable investing platform Ethic, to focus our investments in support of a low-carbon economy. We hope that you’ll join us.
It’s an admirable move in general and I believe them when they talk about setting this goal for themselves and their organization and how they will achieve it. I do have to nitpick the timing though – usually Meghan and Harry have great timing, and they look like leaders, not followers. This announcement so obviously comes on the heels of William, Kate and Charles’ big moments at COP26, and…*whispers*… it comes across as a bit “don’t forget about meeeee” from the Sussexes. Usually they’re too cool for that. Again, of course this net-zero move is admirable. It also would have been admirable if they announced it a week from now, when they wouldn’t have been stepping on Charles and William’s newscycle in such an obvious way. Maybe the Queen’s speech really did get under Harry’s skin, huh?
Well, Harry has a soft spot for Granny and it must have hurt him to be left out of her speech. However, she was in her role as queen, not beloved grandmother. Harry can usually separate the two roles, but there was an uncomfortable blurring of roles here. I’m also quite sure she was reading a speech written for her. I wouldn’t give her a pass for any of the shit she’s done or said, but Harry is much nicer than I am.
Sorry to be the wet blanket, but “carbon-offesetting” is a scam. You cannot “offset” your emissions. Carbon released into the atmosphere does harm – full stop. Carbon offsets are the modern day indulgences – they allow you to sooth your conscience with the belief that you have “corrected” your damage. Greepeace has been pointing this out for years.
I always rag on rich people talking about sustainability because they often have the opposite effect – they look hypocritical and privileged, and it turns people off of environmental activism, because they think “who is this person to lecture me when they don’t live the way I do?” I think it’s lovely that they want the foundation to be neutral, but the statement is extremely vague as to the specifics. I’d like to see something far more concrete.
I was going to mention this – using carbon offsets is a crock to make wasteful people feel better about themselves. I look forward to them sharing more about what they are doing to be more sustainable
An admirable goal, one we should all set for ourselves, but like I mentioned yesterday, the rich are not the people to take on (or put themselves in) leadership roles in this fight because they lead hugely wasteful lives and use up more vast amounts of resources.
Exactly – It’s like when Leonardo DiCaprio flew into a climate change conference in Davis on a private jet. Conservatives had a field day gleefully pointing out the (correct) hypocrisy and absorption of such a move, and it looked horrible. I hope they put forth a lot more about this so we can see what they are actually doing.
To a certain extent I agree but I think these pledges can work if they also commit to reducing emissioms where possible as well which is what this statement seems to state they will do but it is a statement with no specific commitments as of yet. They’re supposed to put out a report based on what these outside groups find in their audits, which also takes into account cost of heating in home offices and commute, so we’ll be able to better critique it then. I think the big question will be their travel because they’ve barely traveled the last 2 years even after COVID restrictions eased, but I imagine that will change next year. (Meghan only did the one work trip to NY with Harry and their staff by pj while Harry additionally visited the UK twice by commercial and went to Colorado for work by pj).
Agreed.
Not to mention they are but words. There is no real way to quantify carbon-offsetting.
Actions speak louder than words but rich people really live in a parrallel universe.
Look at all the private jets flying into Glasgow this week…
No, I don’t think this has ANYTHING to do with granny. They’re not reactionary like that. I’m sure the statement was already planned to coincide with the conference so they could be a part of the conversation.
Yeah, I don’t think this is something they could have come up with in one day. Harry and Meghan are known for doing their research. This is something that was probably in the works for a while and released during the conference.
I agree. I do think the timing does kind of look like that, but I think this was planned a while ago to be announced this week.
Agree. This has nothing to do with not being mentioned. This is a classic PR move – news jacking. You always want to pitch your product and organization when a related topic is in the news. It’s how you make sure your item gets traction. I do not believe for a minute the Sussexes are doing this because of any personal animus. They just have a savvy PR team. This is no different than Jeff Bezos (and a hundred other companies) making a pledge at the same time.
Its never a good idea to play into the unhinged BMs games. This will garner a dozen write ups at the Daily Fail. Sadly!
Meh, the media already involved him in their news cycle by being smug about Liz not mentioning him, so why not? I think it would look stranger if they did this in a week cause the cop26 is happening now
For real. The queen gives an important speech about climate change and the BM is racing to make sure they put Harry in the headline and he didn’t even attend.
Given the orgs listed here that they are going to be working with I dont believe this is something that could be pulled together in less than 24 hours. I do think this was something they were already planning to do. As far as timing: did they always plan to announce it during the conference or decide to pull the trigger early? I have no idea but I very highly doubt that Harry pushed his staff to create something like this on short notice out of thin air because of a snub when he has literally been snubbed repeatedly(and very publcily) nonstop for like two years now.
Exactly. The Sussex’s don’t make moves based on what the royals are doing. It’s insulting to make that assumption.
This is such a weird take considering Harry has company’s that’s are involved in conservation, travel, and environmentalism.
It didn’t even cross my mind that they were trying to step on the news cycle because lots of companies make pledges like this. My company made a pledge around the time of the last conference.
I think it’s admirable! They clearly don’t care what the BM will say about them as they will travel backs and forth to other countries(some necessary by private jet if they have a team) so they just continue to do what they do.
They were also following up with leaders about vaccine equity so was that them stepping on Charles news cycle?.
If this was vice versa no one would complain another Charles trying to step on Harry and Meghans news cycle. Probably not because no one cares. They are just adding their pledge and I’m sure others will do the same just cause it’s what people are talking about right now. Kinda like when BLM marches were going on and companies were making pledges to support black education, business, etc.
Also his grandma mentioned heirs I don’t see it as a snub. And if people do that doesn’t make her look good at all.
Not everything has to be a controversy/game. Sometimes people are just trying do good and in Harry and Meghan’s case I believe that to be true.
Harry have done more than all of them,except charles, for the environment.
The Queen not mentioning Harry is an intentional passive aggressive move on the part of whomever oversees her speeches. It’s true they didn’t take the high road here, but, honestly, I’m ok with leaders being human. Perfectionism is not a trait of good leadership. We can certainly constructively critique them and say it would have been better if they had timed the announcement differently, but, I interpreted it as a message to push back against the clear cruelty behind not mentioning Harry’s name. It was a middle finger for sure and that’s unprofessional, but sometimes it’s humanizing to flip a bird.
What are you talking about? She was only mentioning her heirs in that speech, none of the other family. It had nothing to do with Harry.
As others have said, the partners they are working with make it so this announcement could not have been pulled together in 24 hours.
I think they could improve some of their goals in terms of environmental concerns but I’ll wait to see the long-term plans to criticize, I think it could be good. Like Thirtynine said below, they’re actually laying out what they’re going to do and it invites accountability.
@Slippers: You’re reading too much into this. Harry’s not a working member of the family so why would he be mentioned by the Queen? This is a woman who refused to have him be involved in Remembrance Day.
I disagree. People who are actually keeping up with COP26 (so not royal watchers) are not paying attention to what the royals are saying or doing but rather world leaders. It may seem like the royals are huge news but that’s because we’re reading gossip articles about them. So beyond a small group of people, people who hear this aren’t going to go “Oh it’s the Sussexes being petty”. They’ll either go “great. good timing with COP26” or shrug their shoulders.
As for the pledge itself, I’ll give them credit for trying and working with organisations to try and achieve that goal but considering they use private jets and all (for whatever reason including security), it can very easily not work out for them as they’re held to a much higher standard than the rest of the royals (which isn’t their fault but it is what it is) despite the rest of the royals (including Charles) pledging to save the environment yet still using private jets and helicopters (while the media doesn’t call it out).
Edit: I feel like I haven’t worded my last paragraph well enough so I apologise but hopefully you get the gist of it.
I was looking at the pictures Biden’s team posted on IG under the official account and as of last night there was not a single picture of him with the royals (although I think Clarence House did post a picture of him with Charles.) To me that says a lot about how world leaders view the royals at this type of event. I’m not saying Biden hates Charles, I’m just saying that he didn’t go to glasgow to talk to him.
Naaaaahhh the Sussexes are NOT thirsty. I mean they’ve been in the news with big announcements lately, they don’t need to remind us of thier existence. I think this announcement has always been planned for a day after Scotland commenced
Harry & Meghan are offering a comparison/contrast to the other royals & it’s a good way to go. H & M are actually making a personal commitment to walk the walk, which the other royals haven’t done. It should stop H & M being lumped with Charles & Bill, who are being criticised for hypocrisy. If Will & Kate want to publicly announce that they’re coming after the Sussexes in the USA then they’ll need to expect some pushback from H & M. This announcement separates the Sussex Royals from the hypocritical royals & steps on any press Baldingham might get in the USA for his Cop26 appearance.
The statement came out at the conclusion of COP26. That was the right time to do it. They didn’t overshadow William and Charles as they’ve been constantly accused of doing. I have difficulty believing Harry expected his grandmother to mention him in a speech which was not written by her. He knows being out of the family meant that he would be ostracized.
I think it makes sense to release an environmental statement in conjunction with a major environmental conference. Its not like the conference revolved around the royals, despite what the BM or the Rota wants to portray.
@MsIam: Yeah the timing was right. A week after the event would have been too late. The world would have moved on by then.
I like the way they are very specific in what they will do. It invites accountability. I don’t get the impression that they are relying on fudging the effectiveness of their plan by utilising carbon offset, but exactly as described. When as much has been scrutinised and eliminated as possible, what is left is offset. I don’t think it’s possible to live as a human on earth without leaving some carbon footprint. But I think they’ve got high aims and good for them. They didn’t get a seat at Cop but they’re still making an impact and inspiring others, I’m sure, to do the same.