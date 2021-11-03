Republican and Trump acolyte Glenn Youngkin wins Virginia governorship

It’s a sad day here in Virginia. Virginians just elected a Republican governor, the first Republican to hold the governor’s mansion since Bob McDonnell from 2010-2014. McDonnell left office in a storm of criminal investigations and federal indictments for corruption. I’m pretty sure it will be the same with Glenn Youngkin, a mini-Trump who won the office on unsubtle racist dog whistles, white supremacy and insurrection. For what it’s worth, Terry McAuliffe – the former Democratic governor who was running for a second non-consecutive term – was and is a mediocre candidate. But still, statewide elections in Virginia have trended pure blue since McDonnell’s mess. But here we are.
Let’s also be fair about something else: the local, state and national media were happy about this Virginia result. They’ve been writing McAuliffe’s political obituary all year and it’s clear no one learned jacksh-t from the Trump years. The media was gleefully playing along when Youngkin played fast and loose with just how much of a Trump Nazi he is. Still, with all of the focus on Virginia, a lot of reporters missed the New Jersey election:
Republican Glenn Youngkin pulled off the upset in Virginia, defeating Terry McAuliffe in the governor’s race. And in perhaps and even bigger stunner in New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciatarelli leads by about 1,200 votes out of 2.3 million over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who had been favored.
The New Jersey race is likely headed for a recount, but just the fact that the election is this close shows how much energy Republicans had on their side heading into Tuesday night. Both results are sending shockwaves through a Democratic political establishment that has had little good news over the last few months.
In that time, the delta variant and prices have surged, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was chaotic, and Democrats’ agenda on Capitol Hill stalled. While the economy has continued to recover and coronavirus cases are declining again, we are a long way from President Biden’s “summer of freedom.”
All of it has added up to a decline in Biden’s poll numbers and political capital. The cherry on top is Democrats losing an election in a state Biden won by 10 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election and being essentially tied in a state Biden won by 16.
You would have thought that Trumpkin won in a landslide. He won by less than 70,000 votes! And it rained all f–king day in most of the state, which depressed turnout on Election Day. I mean, while this is bad news for Democrats, it doesn’t follow that this is overwhelmingly great news for Republicans. And in case anyone wants to hear something ominous, this is what Donald Trump said last night: “The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before.” Pass.
Anyway, congrats to us here in Virginia. I imagine Youngkin’s first task will be reinstalling all of those Confederate statues.
Oh shit.
Republicanism is a religion. People are looking for ways to act against their best interests. Oh, and racism.
Makes me really want to move somewhere else in the world. But is anywhere else any better?
I wish I could move to a different country. My Republican sister is like “then get out!” I would renounce my citizenship here on the spot and pay all those legal fees if I could go into Canada, Emea, APJ, or pretty much any other developed nation which are all more progressive than the US.
right? If it was something that I could actually do, would seriously think about doing it. I dream of nationalized health care!
In Canada you could become a dual citizen, but it means filing US tax returns every year. We’d welcome you though! Watch for the province, several of us are dealing with bad Conservative governments. This is a global phenomenon.
I just drove through Virginia this weekend and I gotta say, this doesn’t seem that surprising based off that. the state didn’t seem very blue to me.
this is definitely depressing, and of course now the narrative will be that the midterms are shot and Trump will win in 2024.
I wish the Democrats would stop infighting and wasting the political capital they have. it’s pathetic. also, everyone is currently blaming Biden for inflation and gas prices and the legit shortage, even though these aren’t even unique to America (at least according to my coworker who lives in Quebec).
I am so stupid for being surprised every time. And I absolutely hate how dumb Democrats are at politics. The purity tests and infighting makes me so ragey! There is a bigger mess and more danger if they can just stop trying to prove how right they are… we are all on the same team here and we are about to lose democracy as we know it. We all need to unite behind Biden and give him a couple of big political wins or our freedoms as totally out the window come 2022 and 2024. I’ve had it.
As with everywhere else in the world, the cities in VA are quite blue and the rural areas are more conservative. If you weren’t in northern VA, Richmond, or Hampton Roads (where the majority of people live), it’s a bunch of Trump crazies.
It’s the white women in the suburbs who think that each school their little Paisleigh or Claxton attends belongs to them and that they should be able to control the teachers down to the most minute subjects. They took that stupid quote about parents not controlling the curriculum and went nuts with it.
These Lula Roe selling soccer moms are bringing white nationalism to school boards with a vengeance. Clayton and Payskeigh shouldn’t have to learn about slavery and Jim Crow, but also shouldn’t be punished for racially terrorizing black classmates.
I am just ill. Your comment about the schools is right on. We live in the era where one stupid comment writes your political legacy. Allen and macaca is a perfect example. I am a Virginia teacher. Sad day in Fairfax County.
He definitely gave the wrong message about parents and curriculum and should have phrased it differently. Yes, parents can have a say on what they would like to see taught, but needs to be done in a proper way. I’m a retired teacher and when ever my district looked at curriculum, committees were established and parents, teachers, administrators and students were all represented on the committee. NO parent has a right to come in and demand certain curriculum be taught or eliminated.
Youngkin spent the last few weeks of the campaign running on racial resentment and fear of trans women as sexual predators.
This is what Virginia (yes, even Northern Virginia) wanted. They even installed a batshit Candace Owens clone as Lieutenant Governor.
Also, kiss reproductive rights and voting rights goodbye in the state.
Jersey girl here. I was shocked to wake up this morning to find Ciatareilli, the R candidate, in the lead. Some of the major cities still have votes to be counted and it is likely that D candidate, Murphy, will still win. But, my god, this was too close in what is typically a reliably blue state. We all have to get our act together before 2022, Snapping defeat from the jaws of victory is what Ds seem to do best most of the time.
White supremacy is a helluva drug.
I’m sorry. I am so deeply and completely sorry
100%. And people really need to realize that supporting white supremacy isn’t just marching with tiki torches. Your best friend that you had since you were 7, that nice neighbor who cuts your grass, and that Aunt who volunteers at the church can all support candidates that have policies that oppress other people. We have to acknowledge unfortunately that there are a lot of people that may be sympathetic, but don’t really care if an issue doesn’t impact them. And I disagree it’s a messaging issue, you can’t outmessage white supremacy. What are you going to tell these people to secure their vote, that won’t massively turn off marginalized groups/anti-racist people?
This just shows, yet again, that Republicans are, far and away, dramatically better at building a media narrative and dancing it all the way to the finish line. They know what sells, what makes a good headline, and they exploit that expertly.
Overall, it was not a good night for Dems, and especially progressives. Minneapolis rejected police reform, Seattle largely rejected its progressive candidates, etc. The party as a whole is going to have to look at itself and try to figure out how it moves forward and what it wants to be. It looks pretty clear that they are going to have to make tough decisions about what issues they want to champion moving forward.
They also have a full time propaganda machine in Fox News along with OAN and the Sinclair network. The democrats do not have a media machine on that same level. MSNBC does not blindly push lies 24/7 to promote Dem ideas. The right wing media propaganda is insidious and can get to a lot more people.
Progress will never be completely linear. Virginia has come a long way since 1960 when the school systems shutdown rather allow my parents to go to school with White kids. We have to keep working. Keep positive. Look out for one another. Do not accept the self-indulgence of despair.
Michelle, thank you for the positive energy. I needed to hear that reminder this morning. Progress feels painfully slow, and sometimes feels regressive, but it is never linear and I need to remember that.
Maybe this is the wake up call democrats needed. Its sad it has come to this. But the republiCON strategy is to focus on state elections and control the state legislatures and the governorships. Then they can hamstring the president through redistricting and electing nutcases to Congress.
And my (tail end of it) boomer self says this is why democrats need to move as one on the big stuff. Have all the debates you want behind closed doors but move as one. And realize you won’t get every damn thing you want. But you will get zero and be set back to the 1950’s if you keep stomping your feet about perfect candidates and your personal issue. Change always yields backlash. President Obama did great things even w a republicans congress. We had a two year window to get this right and this is the last warning shot. Someone didn’t save the corner of the environment you care about? The other team is going to pave it. You didn’t get the perfect childcare/tuition free/friendly policy for your particular situation ? Tough, the other team will have you unable to get a credit card in your own name w/o your husbands permission in no time. This is not the time for third party candidates or earnest votes for people who have zero chance of winning. You can do that at the local school board level. (But make sure you have enough like minded folks voting with you. )It’s time for everyone to put on their big girl pants and look at the damage that was done and fight to keep it from getting worse.
The republicans are using Trump
Mania to get what they want. It’s no joke.
I really disagree. Women already have cards and debt. You think this guy is going to tell the bank to do what exactly? Banks are not against having more people indebted to them! Politicians (many of them) on both side are more into lobbyists issues than they actual care about social issues and social changes. They talk about social changes to get people emotionally involved and NOT thinking about the corporate interests. Since this guy is GOP I bet one of his big lobbyists is fossil fuel, also probably some corporations that do their plastic products in China, polluting the earth and want low taxes. So he focused on parents’ concerns about curriculum and I bet he focused on trans rights too, those are the emotional issues this year.
At the risk of sounding like a magat conspiracy theorist… I don’t buy it. It’s been my pet theory for years that Republicans are changing votes where they can. I mean we’re going to have to live with this because Democrats just let it slide no matter how egregiously opposite the outcome is from what is expected. It doesn’t matter if the Republican outperforms their polling by nearly double digits (as several Republican senators did in 2020), nothing to see here! Nope, no sirree!
As a further example, I don’t think Trump won in 2016. I think Russia absolutely changed enough votes in those three states to give Trump a win with an asterisk (winning the electoral college but losing the popular vote by 3 mill). I think the Republicans changed enough votes to reduce Biden’s actual win to make the curious Democratic senate losses make sense.
I’m sick of having to live in this GOP hellscape of stupid people. I’m sick of the media always carrying the GOP’s water. I am sick of obvious GOP malfeasance barely being covered while Democrats actually working hard is mocked and degraded. I’m sick of Democrats being ineffective messagers. I’m sick of Republicans cheating. I’m sick of the whole stupid thing.
There is NO POLITICAL ARGUMENT IN THE WORLD…that will turn people away from fascism when they embrace it…and THAT is where we are and really always HAVE BEEN…the last 40 years have shown the Republican endgame…chaos…wars.. recession…racism…ignoring public health…yet the MAJORITY of White voters in this country FULLY embrace those facts as LONG as Blacks/Browns & Women STAY disenfranchised….humane policy dosen’t change that…great strategy dosen’t change that…NOTHING changes that…there are states that will ALWAYS be steeped in political inhumanity…the ONLY thing that will promote consistent positive changes is if ALL registered Dems vote in EACH & EVERY election for Dems instead of getting in their feelings….and THAT has not happened….
And like Republican voters will NEVA let go of facism…too many Dem voters will NEVA get out of their feelings when they don’t get EVERYTHING they want…and instead worship apathy…
This will NOT end well….
“ There is NO POLITICAL ARGUMENT IN THE WORLD…that will turn people away from fascism when they embrace it…”
This 100%. Everything I know about fascism tells me that it’s a waist of time to try to appeal these voters. All we can do is out-vote them, but that requires the active participation of EVERY single Dem voter. Once we relegate the GOP to insignificancy, *then* we’ll have the power to force the Dems towards a more progressive agenda.
Polls seemed to show that white women flipped back to support this guy, especially non college educated white women. So when the Supreme Court guts Roe after the Mississippi case is heard, I wonder if any of these women will regret voting for someone who will remove their right to control their own body all because white kids might be told that being a slave owner was a bad thing.
Wait, Amanda Chase said she had evidence BEFORE the election that there is voter fraud………
I am sure she will be speaking up soon. NOT!
What is disheartening to me is that a person I have never heard of won against a man who was pervious VA gov. Out of no where! The reps won by one percent (from what I see). Dead red state. Damn it VA. How sad.