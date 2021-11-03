Gigi Hadid ‘made it clear’ to Yolanda that she & Zayn will ‘co-parent in a civil way’

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Foster and Zayn Malik have done an okay job of dialing down the drama in the past few days. There was an explosion of information and insider quotes over the weekend, but it felt like the briefing wars might have ended. But trust that People Magazine will try to put a bow on it. And to be clear, I do think Yolanda’s camp has been the one doing most of the talking. Think what you will of Yolanda, but I believe most mothers would absolutely be doing the same in Yolanda’s place. If your 20-something daughter had a baby with a man you suspected was violent and awful, wouldn’t you stay involved, convince her to press charges, etc? I would. But Gigi seems to be insisting that Zayn is not going to be cut out of her life:
Gigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik’s volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time. Since then, they’ve been keeping their focus on their 13-month-old daughter Khai.
“Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad,” a source close to Gigi tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way.”
Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the Sept. 29 incident in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser,” according to court documents, which also revealed Malik allegedly hurled a series of insults at Yolanda, 57, and told her to “stay away from” his and Gigi’s daughter.
In addition to two harassment charges involving Yolanda, Malik was charged with harassing Gigi over the phone during the argument as well as a security guard, John McMahon, whom he attempted to “physically engage in a fight,” per the documents.
According to a source close to Gigi, the tensions between Yolanda and Zayn have been long-simmering.
“Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi,” says the source. “She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. He has a complicated personality, and she thinks he could treat Gigi better. It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.”
I still feel really bad for Gigi and the fact that she’s trying to care for a child and be the “caretaker” of both Zayn and Yolanda’s issues. That’s not her responsibility, to manage them. Zayn is a grown-ass adult and if he can’t handle coparenting with Gigi and NOT assaulting Gigi’s mother, that’s entirely on him. Now Yolanda on the other hand… again, I understand what she’s doing and in her place, I would do the same. I wonder if Yolanda is arguing that no, you can’t coparent with a man like this.
Zayn is probably a full wrecking ball and Yolanda is probably a full monster-in-law. I would not like my mother in law to get involved in my parenting stuff if I had a child with an ex, in my own home, without my consent, when the other partner is not around. Isnt that a little extreme? I think as hard as it can be, in-laws should stay in their lanes if they were not requested to get involved. But I can understand the urge to protect family, even more when it’s a child. We dont know what happened, was the child in danger, was she “trespassing” just to check up on him?, was he unable to care for the child because of substance abuse? I hope not. good luck to them, but this is not the last we’ll hear from these 3.
The patchy details we have from all this give me the heeby jeebies. Poor Gigi.
Kaiser, Yolanda has been an absolute control freak long before Zayn came on the scene.
This is actually one story I am mute on because we’ve all seen Yolanda’s psychological abuse as well.
Gigi is the only one who looks good in all of this. I disagree with saying that Yolanda is justified in trying to cut Zayn out entirely. He’s obviously messy and needs help, but Gigi is doing the right thing by trying to coparent.
Unfortunately, I’m sure this won’t be the last of it. It sounds like he’s a violent and agressive person. We will see what kind of parenting style he has as their daughter gets older…I wish Gigi the best of luck trying to co-parent with him.
I think mothers have a natural inclination to protect their children, but I also think this situation is exacerbated by Yolanda’s personality/behavior. And I think as a parent you have to step back some and not make things worse, too. Both Yolanda and Zayn look really bad in this situation but barring some sort of immediate danger to the baby, she likely shouldn’t have tried to intervene at that moment (and I’d guess Gigi feels the same way if she is stressing she wants to continue to co-parent with him).
In the end Gigi wouldn’t have the final say, a judge would. Zayn would have to get his act together to show he can be a good and sober father without anger issues.
They’re all grown ass adults.
IMO, Yolanda needs to listen to her grown ass adult daughter (who seems to be handing this situation the best of everyone) and otherwise stay in her lane. Support her daughter, absolutely, and offer advice (if asked for it!), but it’s not her place to try to take any control. ZM is Gigi’s ex and the one Gigi has to co-parent with, so it’s Gigi’s call how to handle it.
If ZM doesn’t get help and spirals down, it seems like Gigi’s prepared to take appropriate steps (based on how she’s handled the fight and is handling the current situation). I don’t trust ZM at all… but frankly, I don’t think Yolanda can keep a calm head and make the situation better either.
Two things can be true at the same time: Zayn is an angry, possibly addicted mess that hit his ex-MIL and Yolanda is a controlling momager and monster in law. Nothing makes what Zayn did ok and Yolanda needs to but out of how the custody is handled.
Both can be true and I hope Gigi has a good support system aside from these two.
Absolutely!
Acknowledging that Yolanda is a difficult person doesn’t mean defending Zayn in any way.
Relationship with in-laws can be difficult but physical and verbal abuse is completely unacceptable.
Gigi is the only mature person here.
I had a narcissistic monster-in-law. Not even going to get into all the details, but she made my life a living hell, and there were times when I really wanted to “throw hands” (I didn’t). She did everything in her power to drive a wedge between my husband and myself. Fortunately, we were stronger than that, and my husband knew what type of woman his mother was. But, if my husband’s mother had “worked closely” with people who managed his career…if she had a key to my house and came and went whenever she pleased…if I saw her mentally harming my hubby by forcing an eating disorder on him…if I thought, for one second, that she might bring that same type of abuse onto my own daughter…I would certainly be throwing her out of my house! And, knowing my own monster-in-law, I wouldn’t put it past her to tell people that I HAD been violent.
I do not, for one second, excuse violence in any way, shape, or form. I’m just saying that, given Yolanda’s known personality traits, I’ll reserve judgement on this one.
He is an absolute wreck and needs help. I don’t know, I see this getting messier before it gets better, and it is in NO way Yolanda’s fault. There’s just no excuse for his behavior, guys, zero. As someone who knows what it’s like to grow up seeing your dad explode in anger (at other people and eventually myself) while having justify it somehow…there’s just no excuse.
Looks like Gigi and her mom knew how this should be spun to make Gigi look good in the eyes of the court. No parental alienation here.
But also, begs the question why our courts think physically abusive partners are entitled to parent vulnerable children.
Guys, I’m a foreigner where I live. My relationship with my inlaws tanked the minute after they knew I was pregnant with my first child and it took until the eldest was in flipping 2nd grade to improve. Cultural differences and personality issues led to some really rough situations. I did not want to drink alcohol when pregnant at all. I did not share the future children’s names. I insisted on raising my kids bilingual (my inlaws don’t speak much English). Religion, holidays, the fact that my kids’ names were too anglophone… food, clothing, politeness, amount of time outdoors… how much say older people have in raising the children of their children… It flipping took years for us to get back to normal and now they’re great, but it was rough!
I’m sharing this with you to say this: we didn’t scream flipping insults (ie, f-ing Dutch slut, etc) at each other and there was never any physical altercation, because this is normal behavior! Zayn is the only one to make sure that Zayn doesn’t scream or act violently. No matter how flipping difficult Yolanda is, she cannot make him do sh*t: Zayn is responsible for his own actions. Not Yolanda.