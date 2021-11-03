Gigi Hadid ‘made it clear’ to Yolanda that she & Zayn will ‘co-parent in a civil way’

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda Foster and Zayn Malik have done an okay job of dialing down the drama in the past few days. There was an explosion of information and insider quotes over the weekend, but it felt like the briefing wars might have ended. But trust that People Magazine will try to put a bow on it. And to be clear, I do think Yolanda’s camp has been the one doing most of the talking. Think what you will of Yolanda, but I believe most mothers would absolutely be doing the same in Yolanda’s place. If your 20-something daughter had a baby with a man you suspected was violent and awful, wouldn’t you stay involved, convince her to press charges, etc? I would. But Gigi seems to be insisting that Zayn is not going to be cut out of her life:

Gigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik’s volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time. Since then, they’ve been keeping their focus on their 13-month-old daughter Khai. “Yolanda is very upset with Zayn, but Gigi has made it clear that her daughter needs her dad,” a source close to Gigi tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way.” Malik was charged with four counts of harassment in the Sept. 29 incident in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser,” according to court documents, which also revealed Malik allegedly hurled a series of insults at Yolanda, 57, and told her to “stay away from” his and Gigi’s daughter. In addition to two harassment charges involving Yolanda, Malik was charged with harassing Gigi over the phone during the argument as well as a security guard, John McMahon, whom he attempted to “physically engage in a fight,” per the documents. According to a source close to Gigi, the tensions between Yolanda and Zayn have been long-simmering. “Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi,” says the source. “She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. He has a complicated personality, and she thinks he could treat Gigi better. It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.”

I still feel really bad for Gigi and the fact that she’s trying to care for a child and be the “caretaker” of both Zayn and Yolanda’s issues. That’s not her responsibility, to manage them. Zayn is a grown-ass adult and if he can’t handle coparenting with Gigi and NOT assaulting Gigi’s mother, that’s entirely on him. Now Yolanda on the other hand… again, I understand what she’s doing and in her place, I would do the same. I wonder if Yolanda is arguing that no, you can’t coparent with a man like this.