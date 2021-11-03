Midnight Mass was the 2nd most streamed show after Squid Game, did you watch it?

Midnight Mass, the limited horror series by Mike Flanagan (Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) is no longer listed in the top ten on Netflix, but it still did great numbers. Nielsen is reporting that it was the second most streamed show across all platforms during the last week of September. I watched it and I’d like to talk about it, but first here’s a quick overview from ComicBook.com about how well it did.
According to new numbers from Nielsen, measuring from September 27th to October 3rd, Midnight Mass was actually a massive hit for Netflix. The religious horror series was streamed more than 1.1 billion minutes over the course of that week. That was good enough for second amongst all streaming programs. Squid Game was the only series to best it, with a whopping 3.2 billion minutes streamed.
As Comicbook noted, everyone was focusing on Squid Game so Midnight Mass kind of got lost in the shuffle. It was wildly popular though, and for good reason. It was a solid horror series and I liked it overall.
I’ve seen Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass and part of The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan creates disturbing and enjoyable horror that doesn’t feel manipulative. Midnight Mass was unique in the way it used religion as horror. I’m a lapsed Catholic and found the way that he weaved Catholicism and Biblical lore into a gothic vampire story genius. It was also a treatise on how religion can be weaponized and used to judge, control and manipulate. The Atlantic’s Matthew Cressler wrote a thought-provoking article about how Catholicism was portrayed in MM. Religious figures typically serve as saviors in horror movies, but MM turned that trope on its head.
Midnight Mass suffered from the same issues as Flanagan’s other series. It was overly long and needed editing. Some of the dialogue was interminable and made me eye roll. It could have been cut by the length of one or two episodes and would have packed more of a punch.
In an essay for Bloody Disgusting, Flanagan explained how MM came about. It was a deeply personal story inspired by his Catholic upbringing and his battle with alcoholism. Maybe that’s why it resonated with me so much, and why I expected more from it despite being thoroughly entertained.
Also I didn’t realize that Flanagan was married to Kate Siegel!
Watched it and really enjoyed it.
I’m so glad to see it more here. I loved that show. Hamish Linklater and Rahul Kohli are getting so much well-deserved love, but Samantha Sloyan killed it. She was so reprehensible and made me want to spit, but that’s really speaking to her acting skills. Just amazing all around.
It also took me a second viewing to realize that she had poisoned Father Paul. I just completely missed that until my husband pointed it out. God, Bev was awful.
Oh wow I missed that!! I didn’t realize she did this.
Damn, Bev was awful. It takes a truly great actress to make you almost wish for another appearance of her character so you can CONTINUE HATING HER.
I loved the series overall, but then I’m a huge Flanagan fan. Hill house remains my absolute favorite, but Midnight mass is almost as good.
WHAT? WHEN? I completely missed that! But after poisoning the dog nothing surprises me.
I re-watched it with a friend this week-end. I’d noticed Bev had poisoned him but my friend, who guessed everything else by the 2nd or third ep, missed it so I pointed it out to him. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see Samantha Sloyan without my blood boiling.
Normally, I hate the super slow roll but as the story progressed I actually appreciated it for this show especially as it did a phenomenal job weaving religion/religious zealotry and scripture in. I did think it was ironic that the character of Riley had posters of 2 horror movies on the walls of his bedroom but everyone in town seemed blissfully unaware of a specific type of villain.
Hamish Linklatter did an amazing job as did Rahul Kohli.
Yes, she did, he died the same way the dog that she poisoned did.
Using religion as a weapon was something I felt very poignant,especially because of all of the “religious “right wingers and how evangelicalism is not anything more than a political party in this country at this time.Seeing what has been going on from the 2016 election ;to the anti mask,anti science, anti vax,that has been caused by so many anti abortion “right to life”supposed religious people who also want to do seemingly all they can to kill people by giving them covid.All out of religious freedom,which is their excuse to weaponize religion for their own empowerment or whatever.
Sorry for the tangent didn’t mean to thread jack.We watched it;it was entertaining and Hamish Linklater is phenomenal.
Agree with you assessment. Many of the series’ themes feel very, very relevant- which is disturbing for such a classic, almost Victorian goth horror story.
And Hamish Linklater deserves all the praise. Forgot to mention that.
I binged it and liked it, but omg the monologues. He gets a monologue! She gets a monologue! Everyone gets a monologue! ☺️
lol this is the criticism I have seen about this show! Everyone monologues all the time. That is very annoying.
I haven’t seen Midnight Mass but I did see The Haunting of Bly Manor last year and I did enjoy it, though I found Victoria Pedretti’s way of talking in that show a bit annoying. Now I’m wondering if I should watch Haunting of Hill House which I’ve heard is scarier and Midnight Mass. I’m a lapsed Catholic but if it involves demons and possessions and excorcisms, it’s going to be a huge nope for me. I don’t mess with Catholic demonic stuff and stay away from that. One of the reasons I will never watch The Exorcist. I can do horror only in very limited ways.
I’m the same as you, I do not watch the demon stuff. I watched and liked Hill House, it is really really good! Great story, casting, acting.
Stopped watching MM after the first epi. I just didn’t care about any of the characters enough to continue.
LOL indeed, I’ve seen this comment elsewhere and it’s true, it seems everyone gets their monologue at some point in this series.
It did not bother me though. The writing is excellent and there’s so much happening all the time that the monologues feel like a bit of breathing/reflexion time.
I watched all the shows you mentioned. MM made me eye roll so much and some dragged on and on. I do think there were many, many aspects of the movie that provide discussions. I found it FASCINATING how the Bible was used to give legitimacy to craziness unfolding, how the town was following along and not questioning, how those so devout sometimes are the ones most lost and how those most lost have a better ethical compass (because Riley was not religious in my opinion). My daughter walked in during one of the church scenes and commented how it was a cult. We are Catholic, and I pointed out our religion could be viewed and probably was, a cult. Very powerful themes throughout the movie.
BUT, not sure how they mistook a vampire for angel, but it was a good series leading up to Halloween.
I referenced that above. Apparently the vampire genre must not exist in their timeline considering Riley had horror movie posters (Se7en & Scream) on his walls
I think the purpose of the monologues that people are dragging on was really to reinforce the religious themes & scripture to show religious fanaticism as a form of vampirism.
I think that Father Paul’s dementia played a role, as does the non cherub versions of angels that exist to allow him to not see the vampire for what it was, he was predisposed to believe in miracles, his brain was almost at its end point, so a vampire becomes an angel for him.
I also didn’t know Kate Siegel and Mike Flanagan were married! I love her, and I love her acting in his projects. That’s really cool.
I really enjoyed Midnight Mass. Agree, some of the monologues were too much. It also had that thing I hate, when characters repeatedly address each other by their first and last names in regular conversation. No one does that in real life, Bev Keane.
Watched it when it first came out. There was something so incredibly hopeful and moving during that scene when Neil Diamond’s “Holly Holy” was playing and the church kept filling up because of the miracle. Months later that scene is still banging around in my head. I also had no idea that Father Paul is married to Misty Day IRL.
It was the only one I watched. I liked the whole cast except the young pregnant teacher. Her and Riley’s information dump right in the middle of the series was bulky and lacked flow. It was like and atheist manifesto just thrown in. And I get the whole series was a rebuke of religious extremism and fanaticism. I loved the shooting location and I like stories about little communities.
I loved The Haunting of Hill house so much, I cried so hard during the last episode. Just saw it for a second time to show it to my boyfriend after watching Bly Manor a few months back (which was also very good, different, but loved the ending!). Again, cried like a big baby.
For Midnight Mass, I’m only 4 episodes in, but I’m a bit confused. I like the actors but the plot doesn’t seem that interesting to me. I’ll finish it with my boyfriend who loves it and I hope it will improve (only in my opinion of course)
I cried at the end of hill house too. And I’ve seen it a few more times and cried just the same as the first time. It’s so powerful.
I liked MM until the final episode. I felt like the priest and his lover did a total 180 on how they acted in the previous 5 episodes. And it just went on toooooo long. It was definitely 2 episodes too long.
…and Lily Rabe is married to Hamish Linklater!
I hated this show. HATED IT. I gave up after episode 4 and I am glad I did after reading spoilers. Nobody talks that much. NOBODY TALKS THAT MUCH! Every monologue was making me roll my eyes. I do not understand the love for this show LOL
I watched until (spoiler) QB1 bit it and then I read the summaries and that was enough. The monologues were too, too much, but the overall story was okay. I really wish Zach Gilford had bigger roles b/c I have a terrible crush.
Midnight mass was soooo good! Mike Flanagan is a genius I love all his stuff. Hill house was the best show I’ve seen in ages