Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are the faces of J.Crew’s holiday campaign

I used to work for J.Crew, back before all of the business chaos in the company. I still have a few J.Crew sweaters honestly. For years, it felt like J.Crew really could not get their branding right, and they didn’t know what kind of clothing company they wanted to be. But it looks like they hired some really good people to manage this year’s Christmas campaign, and those people were like “hey, we should hire a real-life couple to model his-and-hers J.Crew clothing.” And that real-life couple is… Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. J.Crew gave them cashmere and a good photographer and the ads are amazing!! Joshua posted this on his IG:
The last time I got together with @jcrew was for their 1998 catalog with my Dawson’s Creek cast! Now I’m back with my beautiful wife @jodiesmith getting creative in their holiday campaign. I still love a J.Crew sweater, and who doesn’t love seeing themselves on a cookie?
Damn it, this makes me want to get some wool-cotton socks and my navy fisherman cable-knit sweater which is scratchy but comfortable if you put a t-shirt underneath. Obviously, Joshua and Jodie are extremely hot and very good at catalog-modeling. I also really hope they’re getting PAID! They are really selling the sh-t out of J.Crew and they’re making me want to sign up for holiday hours.
Ads courtesy of J.Crew.
That is so much beautiful in one video. After depressing elections this is the balm my soul needs. JTS is beyond stunning
the way he looks at her….
Was just going to say! That’s one happy guy. I’ve always liked him and when he got with her, even better.
I love the mixed plaids look! I want that whole look. If Kate Middleton is going to insist on wearing tartan every time she’s in Scotland, she should do something cool and creative like that.
Meh….I will NEVA with her…but in the 80s…J Crew were GAWD STATUS! My Mama STILL rocks some of their colorful pieces from back then ❣
You will never with Jodie?? Why?? She’s lovely! Please don’t disillusion me.
Why? What’s wrong with her?
Oh geez louise that is one gorgeous couple (especially Jodie… jfc!)
I’m old and I have a ton of stuff from J Crew. I am currently wearing their PJs, I wore the “going out jacket” yesterday for a client call and their flannel pencil skirts are a staple of my winter wardrobe. I love their linen button downs and my college aged sons wear their shirts for anything dressier than a tshirt.
Does this make me basic? Or just really out of touch? Whatever – their preppy basics fit my aging preppy personal style. My on-trend teenage daughter won’t touch their stuff 🤷🏻♀️
They are a gorgeous couple.
I had absolutely no notion of what JCrew is and now I want their stuff. This is a genius move from the marketing department. They are so hot, cute, funny together, it’s unreal.
I don’t usually get invested in celeb couples, but I just love them together! This is so cute!
Joshua seems to get it. He knows how to make being out shown by you partner while still being their equal look effortless.
That is someone who is a confident partner.
Beautiful couple.
Genius move for JCrew. They are a fascinating and beautiful couple. I on & off shop the company and always pleased and like others have items from years ago, staple type clothing. On IG I never pass up their posts.
My god, Jodie is stunning – I don’t often comment on peoples looks (good or bad) but she truly is quite a stunning woman, and she is totally selling those clothes. I want her whole plaid coat outfit!
Now I want a red tartan suit for Christmas.
I love JCrew, even more after they expanded their sizes a couple of years ago. Wearing a men’s T shirt of theirs right now.
These are lovely!
I love them together! Also haven’t thought about JCrew in years, but now want those pjs and that plaid suit.
Adorable couple, adorable commercial.
She is simply stunning, and he is one of those lucky people who looks even better with each passing year.