Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are the faces of J.Crew’s holiday campaign

I used to work for J.Crew, back before all of the business chaos in the company. I still have a few J.Crew sweaters honestly. For years, it felt like J.Crew really could not get their branding right, and they didn’t know what kind of clothing company they wanted to be. But it looks like they hired some really good people to manage this year’s Christmas campaign, and those people were like “hey, we should hire a real-life couple to model his-and-hers J.Crew clothing.” And that real-life couple is… Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. J.Crew gave them cashmere and a good photographer and the ads are amazing!! Joshua posted this on his IG:

The last time I got together with @jcrew was for their 1998 catalog with my Dawson’s Creek cast! Now I’m back with my beautiful wife @jodiesmith getting creative in their holiday campaign. I still love a J.Crew sweater, and who doesn’t love seeing themselves on a cookie?

[From Joshua’s IG]

Damn it, this makes me want to get some wool-cotton socks and my navy fisherman cable-knit sweater which is scratchy but comfortable if you put a t-shirt underneath. Obviously, Joshua and Jodie are extremely hot and very good at catalog-modeling. I also really hope they’re getting PAID! They are really selling the sh-t out of J.Crew and they’re making me want to sign up for holiday hours.

252258544_906075473355640_3427316489143751950_n

252525243_126722263077473_8434677822366095402_n

Ads courtesy of J.Crew.

21 Responses to “Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith are the faces of J.Crew’s holiday campaign”

  1. MrsGuyIncognito says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:24 am

    That is so much beautiful in one video. After depressing elections this is the balm my soul needs. JTS is beyond stunning

    Reply
  2. Amy Too says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:25 am

    I love the mixed plaids look! I want that whole look. If Kate Middleton is going to insist on wearing tartan every time she’s in Scotland, she should do something cool and creative like that.

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Meh….I will NEVA with her…but in the 80s…J Crew were GAWD STATUS! My Mama STILL rocks some of their colorful pieces from back then ❣

    Reply
  4. Beenie says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Oh geez louise that is one gorgeous couple (especially Jodie… jfc!)

    Reply
  5. Mcmmom says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:29 am

    I’m old and I have a ton of stuff from J Crew. I am currently wearing their PJs, I wore the “going out jacket” yesterday for a client call and their flannel pencil skirts are a staple of my winter wardrobe. I love their linen button downs and my college aged sons wear their shirts for anything dressier than a tshirt.

    Does this make me basic? Or just really out of touch? Whatever – their preppy basics fit my aging preppy personal style. My on-trend teenage daughter won’t touch their stuff 🤷🏻‍♀️

    Reply
  6. MsIam says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:30 am

    They are a gorgeous couple.

    Reply
  7. Louise says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    I had absolutely no notion of what JCrew is and now I want their stuff. This is a genius move from the marketing department. They are so hot, cute, funny together, it’s unreal.

    Reply
  8. Juju says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    I don’t usually get invested in celeb couples, but I just love them together! This is so cute!

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      November 3, 2021 at 8:44 am

      Joshua seems to get it. He knows how to make being out shown by you partner while still being their equal look effortless.

      That is someone who is a confident partner.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Beautiful couple.

    Reply
  10. Southern Fried says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Genius move for JCrew. They are a fascinating and beautiful couple. I on & off shop the company and always pleased and like others have items from years ago, staple type clothing. On IG I never pass up their posts.

    Reply
  11. OriginalLala says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:41 am

    My god, Jodie is stunning – I don’t often comment on peoples looks (good or bad) but she truly is quite a stunning woman, and she is totally selling those clothes. I want her whole plaid coat outfit!

    Reply
  12. Thirtynine says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Now I want a red tartan suit for Christmas.

    Reply
  13. minx says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:53 am

    I love JCrew, even more after they expanded their sizes a couple of years ago. Wearing a men’s T shirt of theirs right now.

    Reply
  14. Charfromdarock says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:57 am

    These are lovely!

    Reply
  15. MellyMel says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:59 am

    I love them together! Also haven’t thought about JCrew in years, but now want those pjs and that plaid suit.

    Reply
  16. Lucy2 says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:59 am

    Adorable couple, adorable commercial.
    She is simply stunning, and he is one of those lucky people who looks even better with each passing year.

    Reply

