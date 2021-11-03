Kay: Prince Andrew’s legal defense could backfire & there’s no coming back

Richard Kay had an interesting column in the Daily Mail about Prince Andrew and his legal response to Virginia Giuffre. Kay managed to repeat every gory, prurient detail in Andrew’s response, all while noting that this is likely the end of the line of Andrew, that there’s no coming back. I honestly don’t get the point of Kay’s column – clearly, Kay is trying to help Andrew make his case, and clearly Kay has spoken to people in Andrew’s circle. But it’s also clear that Andrew basically has no power and one of last remaining options is to smear Virginia Giuffre as a “money-hungry sex kitten” and Jeffrey Epstein’s “head bitch” (I’m not paraphrasing). So what IS the point? I guess Kay is just trying to sigh and do Andrew’s bidding but remind everyone that Andrew is gross and there’s no coming back.
Andrew in the gutter: The prince’s reputation is in the gutter and the good name of the wider Royal Family has been soiled by the fallout. Now, however, the gloves are off. Andrew’s adversarial American lawyers have come out fighting to confront the sexual abuse claims that have swirled about the head of the Queen’s favourite son for so long. The question is will it work, or might their aggressive intervention risk damaging the prince even more?
The reaction to Andrew’s defense: This was certainly a dramatic change in Andrew’s strategy and women’s groups reacted with fury accusing him of ‘victim shaming’ and further evidence of the prince’s ‘appalling judgment’.
Andrew’s friend speaks: A friend of the prince said yesterday: ‘He has stayed silent, perhaps for too long, but it is right and proper that he should be allowed to defend himself. His reputation, his life has been trashed. Enough is enough.’
The timing: Some, inevitably, will wonder if it is all too late, that in the court of public opinion the prince has already been judged and found guilty. Others will question the morality of impugning the reputation of Miss Roberts, who although no paragon was equally a victim of Epstein. Certainly Andrew’s timing has not been ideal.
Will this backfire? For Andrew, there is a risk of his approach backfiring, that public reaction will mean his professional position will never be restored. But he calculated that continuing to do nothing is equally hazardous and by highlighting Miss Roberts’s alleged greed he may have unearthed a compelling defence. His friends insist that submitting the article in which her ex-boyfriend Philip Guderyon contended she was not a sex slave but rather a ‘money hungry sex kitten who flashed her cash and enjoyed the finer things in life’ was necessary. ‘They are not the duke’s lawyers’ comments,’ says the friend, ‘but it is perfectly legitimate to include them because the narrative cannot be owned by one individual.’
“For Andrew, there is a risk of his approach backfiring, that public reaction will mean his professional position will never be restored…” I mean, his position will never be restored. Period. The end. I doubt anyone other than Andrew believes that anything can be “restored.” At the moment, Andrew is merely trying to discredit Virginia by any means necessary, digging the hole deeper and deeper for himself. To what end though? It’s clear that Virginia would settle. It would be best for Andrew if he settled. Why isn’t he? Is it because the Queen would be the one paying the settlement and the Queen would rather pay for Andrew’s unhinged legal defense? Ugh.
He’s too arrogant to settle. Also if he does settle so publically I wonder how many of his other victims will come out.
I cannot believe Andrew or rather his mother didn’t write a massive check with an NDA attached. I’m thrilled that Andrew has been so arrogant and stupid to not do this, but I wonder if it was his arrogance or his lawyers and the courtiers who thought they could make this go away.
It’s interesting to think of Tommy Lascelles’ opinion of the Duke of Windsor and contrast that with the Queen indulging her favorite son to the point where Andrew turned out this way.
Their approach is so wrong! It just makes him look guiltier.
If they had half a brain, they would have settled. He could have said “accusations aren’t true, but she was a child victim and she deserves recompense. I feel guilty for having associated with Epstein so anything I can do to make up for his evil in some small way I will do.”
That’s the right approach without admitting guilt, but the RF has no compassion and no empathy for anyone not royal. So he screwed his self thoroughly.
She won’t sign an NDA. Virginia only settled with Ghislaine after they agreed to no NDA. That’s why she has been able to sue multiple people involved in this AND why the money hungry argument won’t work.
Virginia was “no paragon”? WTAF? She was a child, a victim of sex trafficking. Their language betrays so much of how Andrew views this situation, and I hope her lawyers wipe the floor with him.
I did volunteer work with a girl who was 9 and had been prostituted out by her mother. She would flirt – at- me and no male volunteers were allowed to work with her. It was a horrifying situation she had lived in. And I suppose you could describe this 9 year old sex trade victim as a flirt, but anyone with half a heart and a brain cell knew it was only because of her victim hood that she acted in that way. She was groomed, abused, and raped, and eventually coped with it by embracing it. Screw Andrew for ever and ever.
Tessa, that is heartbreaking
That children live that way just breaks me. That there *are* people who would call her a flirt and blame her for what happened to her enrages me.
She had been taught that was what adults expected of her. It kept her safe, fed, it was how she survived. Very sad, but normal for her. I hope she was able to recover from the abuse.
That they don’t get that shocks me. Even if Giuffre did commit some crimes at that time (and I can’t remember if she did), she was, as you say *a trafficked child* trying to keep her head above water. This is not the defense Andrew thinks it is. It manages to make him look even worse somehow.
Andrew is forever marked by this, forever tainted by not just what he did, but by his cowardly, sniveling attempt at “defense.” Ugh, he is grotesque, this favorite son, and emblematic of the House of Windsor.
I agree!
The only person who is damaging andrew’s reputation further is andrew himself.
Virginia had her say and if Andrew had responded with merely a statement saying that the accusations weren’t true, that it would still be bad but nor as bad as it is now.
It was AFTER his interview that the public basically deemed him guilty and ever since his response concerning this ordeal said anything but “im innocent”.
In one breathe, Andrew’s lawyers attempt to tear down Virginia, and in the next, they argue that the settlement between her and Epstein should “absolve him of any responsibility”. No surprise that Kay doesn’t even attempt to touch that because, to me, that is the REAL bombshell.
Andrew’s response shows just how out of touch he and his circle of cronies are with the way the rest of the world views things. They need to step out of the 1850′s and into 2021 and realize that it’s not just “women’s groups” who find his victim blaming reprehensible. Society in general has moved forward to a different place where that approach is not just automatically acceptable. It’s disgusting.
And if we were to play devil’s advocate for one moment and accept his assertion that VG is just money hungry and has already received ‘enough’ money from the previous settlements, then their logic fails. She would not be pursuing this if it was just about the money. Virginia Giuffre is making a point. She is holding Andrew accountable, and she is willing to go all the way to trial to make that point since Andrew is too arrogant and stubborn to settle quietly.
Andrew’s head is so far up his own rear that he can’t see how much worse he is making this for himself. Let him continue to bury himself….
Does the Queen still think Andrew is innocent? I can’t decide if this bus is arrogance and self-centeredness alone or if he’s still stringing Mummy along with a lie that he is too scared to walk back from. Would she pull the plug on the $$$ and support?
I think she knows he did it, but still thinks he is innocent. In her mind, he just slept with a 17-year-old ‘prostitute’ and was stupid to be caught. In any case, doesn’t matter what she believes, the monarchy can’t accept any wrongdoing. If you cast Andrew aside completely, you accept he did something wrong. It LOOKS like he did something wrong. That’s their strategy: since no one can ever touch you, never look like you’re in guilt or people will come for you tenfold.
You know, I had actually kinda wondered how much the Queen herself believed Paedrew. Whether she was paying for his defense because she honestly thought he was the victim of some greedy Lolita, or simply because that’s her precious boy no matter what he’s done. The answer to that is ultimately irrelevant to any intelligent person with even the faintest notion of morality, of course, but I thought it would be interesting to know. With this so-called “defense”, however, he’s basically removed any doubt that he raped at least one child (and spoiled, amoral predators aren’t exactly known for their restraint, so…), and even Mummy must know the truth. Is she so old now that the public will give her a pass for trying to help him evade justice?
In her day, a teenage girl was not considered a child. I don’t think the queen believes Andrew has done anything wrong, beyond sleeping with sex workers. Her privilege won’t allow her to understand, which is a basic problem with a monarchy.
I hope Andrew goes down hard. No feather bedding for this sexual predator.
Virginia is a s/hero. And I can’t imagine her settling for any amount of money if there were an NDA attached. I’m guessing she’d settle for attorney fees and an apology. Which will never happen.
To paraphrase one if my favorite children’s books, that prince is a bum. (“The Paper Bag Princess.)
He’s never coming back from this even if he’s found not guilty (it’ll probably anger people even more). He tried using Philip’s death to weasel his way back and was quickly shut down by the public.
I know his lawyers are working with the “best” they’ve got and have to throw everything to the wall to see what sticks but as a human being with a conscience, I find Andrew’s defence utterly horrible and blood boiling.
Not one person by Randy Andy believes Virginia is lying. Even Richard Kay, of all people, wouldn’t put those words to print for Andy.
Everyone knows he did it. Period.
The way the British press reported Andrew’s defence gave me impression that they have chosen a side and its not Virginia’s.
Not strictly true – Marina Hyde excoriated him in the Guardian and pointed out his lawyer is also representing Armie Hammer in his cannibal fetish rape case, which makes the whole situation even grubbier: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/02/prince-andrew-virginia-giuffre-claims-sexual-assault
She’s a columnist and not part of the Royal Rota.
I don’t understand. Couldn’t he just have quietly settled this civil case early and avoided this ? I know law enforcement still wants to talk to him but it seems like that was being ignored and he will never go to USA again.I’m not an attorney so I’m interested in what legal people think/ would have advised their own client.
And this is why the Queen is holding onto her power until her dying breath. Because Charles has made it clear for decades that when he ascends, Andrew descends right on out of the Firm. And she does not want to be alive to see that. They’re all rubbish, though, and the entire Windsor collection should be binned (save the American branch).