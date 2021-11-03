Brad Pitt has a ‘huge cloud hanging over him,’ his divorce ‘war’ has taken its toll

Golden Globes 2019 Press Room

In recent months, Angelina Jolie has been winning. Winning in court, winning her media relations, winning financially, and winning in life. Judge Ouderkirk’s biased ruling was overturned and he was kicked off the divorce case. The California Supreme Court dismissed Brad Pitt’s petition to overturn Ouderkirk’s dismissal. Angelina sold her half of Chateau Miraval and the winery. Angelina told the world that Brad ignored her when she told him about Harvey Weinstein, and that she was afraid for her family’s safety with Brad. Angelina has been looking as beautiful as ever during the Eternals’ press tour, and she seems to be enjoying herself so much. The fog of the past five years has definitely lifted for La Jolie. All of which has made Brad Pitt’s ass hurt.

One day at a time. Brad Pitt has a “huge cloud hanging over him” as his ups and downs with ex-wife Angelina Jolie continue to make headlines, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,” the insider says, noting that the 57-year-old Fight Club actor doesn’t view dating as “a priority” at the moment. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.”

Pitt was married to the 46-year-old Eternals star for two years before they announced their separation in September 2016. While they were declared legally single in April 2019, they remain locked in a messy court battle regarding the custody of their children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. (Their eldest child, Maddox, is now 20.)

“This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” the source tells Us. “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.”

The two-time Golden Globe winner has been on “some dates” and had “some fun over the past few years,” but is focusing on himself and his kids for now, per the source.

[From Us Weekly]

It was just fourteen months ago that Brad took a thirsty, married Instamodel to Miraval on what would have been his wedding anniversary and tried to convince everyone that she was the next Angelina. Since that catastrophe, Brad hasn’t been seriously linked to anyone, although I would guess that his crisis management team is still reviewing their options. Anyway, Pitt’s pity party makes me happy. That’s how you know he’s taken L after L this year. His only recourse is whining about how Angelina has the kids on red carpets, and how he’s super-depressed about everything.

Angelina Jolie with her 5 kids at the "Eternals" UK gala screening

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Brad Pitt has a ‘huge cloud hanging over him,’ his divorce ‘war’ has taken its toll”

  1. jo73c says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:40 am

    shouldn’t have tried to turn it into a war then, dumbass.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:44 am

    That huge cloud is just the dust that he kicked up when he reaped what he sowed.

    Reply
  3. Jillian says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:48 am

    Brad needs to stop messing with his face. And be a better person generally, but baby steps

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:49 am

    Boo hoo.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:53 am

    Brad is exhausting. Why doesn’t he just settle the custody case so that he can get on with this life?

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:56 am

    What part of his history suggests an “incredible willpower “?
    He could have ended this “war” a long time ago by owning up to his behavior, doing the work to be better, and trying to rebuild his relationships, instead of spending the past few years attacking Angelina via the tabloids and making up romances.

    Reply
  7. MrsGuyIncognito says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:56 am

    That “toll” (of his own making) has caused him to go from a hot dude to looking so much like my Aunt Joanne it’s disarming. He’s a barf machine

    Reply
  8. Fanciful says:
    November 3, 2021 at 8:57 am

    The AJ haters are like the Sussex haters: hate for no real reason. Pitt forments that just like the Lamebridges do. I only compare it because it’s so samey. Losers hate, winners win. We see you, Brad.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment