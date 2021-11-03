Brad Pitt has a ‘huge cloud hanging over him,’ his divorce ‘war’ has taken its toll

In recent months, Angelina Jolie has been winning. Winning in court, winning her media relations, winning financially, and winning in life. Judge Ouderkirk’s biased ruling was overturned and he was kicked off the divorce case. The California Supreme Court dismissed Brad Pitt’s petition to overturn Ouderkirk’s dismissal. Angelina sold her half of Chateau Miraval and the winery. Angelina told the world that Brad ignored her when she told him about Harvey Weinstein, and that she was afraid for her family’s safety with Brad. Angelina has been looking as beautiful as ever during the Eternals’ press tour, and she seems to be enjoying herself so much. The fog of the past five years has definitely lifted for La Jolie. All of which has made Brad Pitt’s ass hurt.

One day at a time. Brad Pitt has a “huge cloud hanging over him” as his ups and downs with ex-wife Angelina Jolie continue to make headlines, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Brad is working hard and staying as positive as he can be right now,” the insider says, noting that the 57-year-old Fight Club actor doesn’t view dating as “a priority” at the moment. “He’s just not mentally ready and doesn’t know when he next will be.” Pitt was married to the 46-year-old Eternals star for two years before they announced their separation in September 2016. While they were declared legally single in April 2019, they remain locked in a messy court battle regarding the custody of their children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13. (Their eldest child, Maddox, is now 20.) “This whole war with Angelina has really taken its toll [on Brad],” the source tells Us. “Thankfully he has his own incredible willpower to count on, plus a wonderful support group and the tools he’s learned in recovery when times get super tough.” The two-time Golden Globe winner has been on “some dates” and had “some fun over the past few years,” but is focusing on himself and his kids for now, per the source.

It was just fourteen months ago that Brad took a thirsty, married Instamodel to Miraval on what would have been his wedding anniversary and tried to convince everyone that she was the next Angelina. Since that catastrophe, Brad hasn’t been seriously linked to anyone, although I would guess that his crisis management team is still reviewing their options. Anyway, Pitt’s pity party makes me happy. That’s how you know he’s taken L after L this year. His only recourse is whining about how Angelina has the kids on red carpets, and how he’s super-depressed about everything.