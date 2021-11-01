Brad Pitt’s ‘friends’ are very worried that Angelina is ‘parading’ the kids around

Over the years, Brad Pitt and his team have their preferred media outlets. One of those outlets is definitely the New York Post and Page Six (which is part of the Post). I don’t know why that outlet in particular, but I assume Pitt’s management team has some connection to the Post, or maybe the Post’s editors are happy to do Pitt’s misogynistic dirty work. Brad and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is now more than five years old, and Jolie has finally started to make significant progress. Judge Ouderkirk was tossed off the divorce case for his clear bias, his biased ruling was overturned, and Jolie has begun the tedious process of separating herself from Brad financially. It’s also been clear this whole time that she’s the present, full-time parent in the situation, and that the kids travel with her and they adore her. In recent weeks, the kids have joined her on the promotional tour for The Eternals. Guess who’s mad about that? Yes, “friends of Brad Pitt” are crying salty tears about all of this to the NY Post.
Friends of Brad are big mad: “Angelina’s using the kids,” one source close to Pitt told The Post. “It’s hard to understand how this behavior of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly — and he rarely talks about them.”
Angelina’s side: But a source who knows Jolie said: “The children are, not surprisingly given Brad and Angelina’s characters, very independent-minded. They don’t do things they don’t want to do.”
Jolie’s work supporting victims of domestic violence: It’s largely as a result of their marriage that Jolie has turned her attention to working to support women and children who are survivors of domestic abuse in the US. A legal filing, submitted in March, stated that the “Maleficent” star and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of domestic abuse by Pitt. The details have, so far, not been made public. But as the source close to Pitt said: “Brad acknowledged that he didn’t handle the situation correctly. But he was investigated by children’s services and the federal authorities and there was no recommendation of him being charged, or not being allowed to see the children.
Brad’s accusing Angelina of not doing more about his domestic abuse?!? “And in the course of that investigation wouldn’t Angelina not have brought up broader abuse … If she was so worried about such a pattern of behavior, how do you just let it go?” To this, a source who knows Jolie noted that all the court documents and proceedings are sealed, adding that the actress has not otherwise spoken publicly of this.
The California Supreme Court turning down Pitt’s petition: The source close to Pitt said: “People who know Brad really feel for him. This doesn’t change the fact that all the expert witnesses and therapists were in favor of him having more time with the kids.”
This is mind-blowingly awful from Team Pitt: “If she was so worried about such a pattern of behavior, how do you just let it go?” Bitch, she filed for divorce and has waged a huge legal campaign to protect her children from their father!!! She’s been fighting this fight for more than five years! She used the legal system to force Brad to sober up and go into therapy. She’s spent millions on lawyers to protect herself and the kids. And Team Pitt is like “hey, she didn’t do enough to stop Brad’s abuse!” What in the f–king world? As for Pitt’s complaints about the kids going to premieres… their mom is in a Marvel movie, and I’m sure the kids wanted to see the movie! Plus, they are old enough to understand what’s going on, and they clearly wanted to be there.
FFS you see these kids once in a blue moon going shopping with their mum.
This was a media thing and they showed at 2 premieres. What a parade.
+1
He’s so gross and transparent. I **might** think he had a point if the kids were tiny but they’re clearly old enough to make choices and decide whether or not to attend events like this – I mean, Pax chose not to go so clearly she’s not forcing them.
I don’t follow this close enough so I’m confused. Are they divorced yet and what’s going on is a custody battle ? Brad is obviously enjoying making the process as long as possible. Angelina is untouchable at this point and there’s nothing he can say about her that will destroy her reputation beyond repair.
It’s the Narcissist’s prayer all over again: the last 2 lines in particular:
“And if I did it, you deserved it.”
Clearly, there’s a lot more evidence of abusive behavior than 1 event on a plane. Perhaps the plane event was a last straw. Pitt going on and on about that 1 event reminds me of Thomas Markle going on and on about his “bad decision to pose for pictures that 1 time.” The problem isn’t those single events–it’s a pattern of behavior over years, but framing the abuse over 1 event is another way to manipulate the victims. If the kids don’t want to see Brad, it’s because they have seen things (and likely more than their parents even know, because kids see EVERYTHING) that have gone on for years. And having the world see how happy and well-adjusted the kids seem with Angelina is likely embarrassing to Brad. he’s supposed to be the Golden Boy, the Perfect Ideal, how DARE they carry on with their lives without him? They should be broken completely by his absence. They could very well explode his stature with the Minivan Majority. Expect a new girlfriend stat. The bimbo route didn’t go so well for him, and he got iced out by that MIT professor. So, 30-something actress? Maybe even a WOC? (minivan majority won’t like that but of well). Maybe even a new baby?
He’s just mad they won’t attend his premieres cause, you know, they clearly don’t want to be around him.
Angelina posted a domestic abuse post on IG. I think that’s why we’re getting this. I think Brad should just STFU
I agree, add the fact he can’t reinstate his biased judge I think he’s seething that if he wants to take things any further it will be in the public court. Perhaps he’s scared of what will come out.
I thought the IG post was the perfect subtle clap back IMO
Just FYI. The New York Post is anti-Angie, racist, misogynistic, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, pro-anything-white male piece of shit newspaper. NYP endorsed Orange Blimp for President and has portrayed Black Lives Matter as some sort of violent uprising in NYC during the marches. Page 6 is no different. Angie has NEVER spoke to NYP and her reps wouldn’t either (FU to NYP and their “sources.”). Brad, on the other hand, has hired PR that worked with Weinstein, so they’ll use any outlet to smear Angie.
When they were together, the kids attended premieres in the past for BOTH their parents. What’s different now, Brad? He lost his appeal, so I expect in the next few weeks, he’ll be lashing out more and more in the media.
Whatever, dude.
Whatever, Brad.
“ Brad never takes the kids out publicly — and he rarely talks about them.”
Because you never see them, Brad.
Brad should keep his mouthpiece shut – he’s clearly in denial. Those kids are old enough to speak for themselves in court and they are old enough to decide if they want to attend a premier.
You are absolutely right about that. It drives home the point even more that Brad’s judge would not allow the children to speak in court. Brad and his lawyers knew what they would say so they weren’t allowed to participate. They’re old enough to have an informed opinion of their father.
Salma Hayek’s daughter was with her at the premiere too. Where is the outrage directed at her, since some of his fans accused Angelina of parading the kids around.
I don’t know about anyone else but if my mom was Angelina Jolie and she was in a marvel movie I’d do every red carpet with her lol. They are kids, this must be fun for them and they look happy to be there
It’s unbelievable how he doesn’t respect his kids as humans beings. He merely uses them to attack their mother. Those kids are in their late teens and 2 of them are adults already. The fact he continue to put hit pieces like this out just shows how pathetic and out of touch with the kids he really is.
The children are very independent-mind, so how is Angie parading them?
Superficial, damn they’re good looking children.
When you are two famous co parents i wonder how that even works ? Who would even decide if one parent wants their kids with them during public events and the other does not? Who makes that ruling ? I think its the same issue Megan Fox and BAG ,Kim amd Kanye although i think Kanye ultimatey lost that fight.
All I saw was a mother and her children having a good time. It’s sad their father felt the need to attack her for that.
The Post is Murdoch media. Murdoch media embraces sexism and misogyny. They also love to attack women who have agency and power. Also, Murdoch media protected Weinstein. Angelina is one of the actresses who spoke out and continues to speak out against him.
Cry more, assh@le. Stay in your lane indoor dad.
His sources are claiming he respects his children’s wishes to ENews or something. If that was the case why has he blocked them from having independent legal representation and the opportunity to speak in court?
He’s so transparent and this is the first time ever I’ve seen his star start to fade in regard to people calling his bluff, defending AJ and calling the obvious PR.
I hope the kids never feel they have to spill the beans but surely the continued attacks on them and their mother are only going to make that more likely.
How the tide has turned. There is a rising support for Angelina and people are starting to see through him. I was surprised and delighted that she has an army of young fans who really support her and defend her on social media. Re this attack in NYP, in words of one of her young fans: STFU old man. Lol
He doesn’t take them out in public because MAYBE they do not feel safe out in public with him. It is so clear and evident how they feel with their mother. They shine and beam. They look happy. And these kids are now teens – and getting older. I am sure they WANT to be out there and experience a premier – and what a premiere. Plus, Angie should have love around her.
Brad is such a loser.
Sounds like Brad is salty that the kids not only WANT to be with their Mom but the whole world gets to see how much they DON’T want to be around him. You reap what you sow.
This part!
I am not trying to belittle this situation, but this “take” of Brad’s “side” is fucking hysterical. The kids are walking the red carpet with their mother, because they are with her all of the time. Clearly they adore her, and love being with her. Body language speaks volumes. Brad doesn’t take them out publicly because half of them refuse to see him, and that is why this damn thing has gone on so long (the custody issues). Child Protective Services had to come in to evaluate the situation. This resulted in Brad having supervised visits due, I am sure, to his violent behavior and addiction issues.
Cry me a river asshole