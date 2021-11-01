Brad Pitt’s ‘friends’ are very worried that Angelina is ‘parading’ the kids around

Over the years, Brad Pitt and his team have their preferred media outlets. One of those outlets is definitely the New York Post and Page Six (which is part of the Post). I don’t know why that outlet in particular, but I assume Pitt’s management team has some connection to the Post, or maybe the Post’s editors are happy to do Pitt’s misogynistic dirty work. Brad and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is now more than five years old, and Jolie has finally started to make significant progress. Judge Ouderkirk was tossed off the divorce case for his clear bias, his biased ruling was overturned, and Jolie has begun the tedious process of separating herself from Brad financially. It’s also been clear this whole time that she’s the present, full-time parent in the situation, and that the kids travel with her and they adore her. In recent weeks, the kids have joined her on the promotional tour for The Eternals. Guess who’s mad about that? Yes, “friends of Brad Pitt” are crying salty tears about all of this to the NY Post.

Friends of Brad are big mad: “Angelina’s using the kids,” one source close to Pitt told The Post. “It’s hard to understand how this behavior of parading them around is in their best interest. Brad never takes the kids out publicly — and he rarely talks about them.” Angelina’s side: But a source who knows Jolie said: “The children are, not surprisingly given Brad and Angelina’s characters, very independent-minded. They don’t do things they don’t want to do.” Jolie’s work supporting victims of domestic violence: It’s largely as a result of their marriage that Jolie has turned her attention to working to support women and children who are survivors of domestic abuse in the US. A legal filing, submitted in March, stated that the “Maleficent” star and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of domestic abuse by Pitt. The details have, so far, not been made public. But as the source close to Pitt said: “Brad acknowledged that he didn’t handle the situation correctly. But he was investigated by children’s services and the federal authorities and there was no recommendation of him being charged, or not being allowed to see the children. Brad’s accusing Angelina of not doing more about his domestic abuse?!? “And in the course of that investigation wouldn’t Angelina not have brought up broader abuse … If she was so worried about such a pattern of behavior, how do you just let it go?” To this, a source who knows Jolie noted that all the court documents and proceedings are sealed, adding that the actress has not otherwise spoken publicly of this. The California Supreme Court turning down Pitt’s petition: The source close to Pitt said: “People who know Brad really feel for him. This doesn’t change the fact that all the expert witnesses and therapists were in favor of him having more time with the kids.”

[From The NY Post]

This is mind-blowingly awful from Team Pitt: “If she was so worried about such a pattern of behavior, how do you just let it go?” Bitch, she filed for divorce and has waged a huge legal campaign to protect her children from their father!!! She’s been fighting this fight for more than five years! She used the legal system to force Brad to sober up and go into therapy. She’s spent millions on lawyers to protect herself and the kids. And Team Pitt is like “hey, she didn’t do enough to stop Brad’s abuse!” What in the f–king world? As for Pitt’s complaints about the kids going to premieres… their mom is in a Marvel movie, and I’m sure the kids wanted to see the movie! Plus, they are old enough to understand what’s going on, and they clearly wanted to be there.