Duchess Camilla will likely be appointed a ‘counsellor of state’ very soon

On October 19th, Queen Elizabeth “reluctantly” cancelled her two-day trip to Northern Ireland, citing exhaustion. We later learned that the Queen was checked into the hospital later that day, and that she stayed overnight for “tests.” She was back at Windsor Castle the next day, the 20th. The news about the Queen’s hospitalization and cover-up came out on the 21st, which is the same day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed off for vacation. By all accounts, the Cambridges only returned to the UK over the weekend. Meaning, they were gone, in the wind, for ten days of the Queen’s “health crisis.” Prince Charles, meanwhile, kept his own schedule of events, travels and more during that same time frame.
Many have been focused on how terrible and lazy the Cambridges looked, but it’s actually far worse than that. William is one of the “Counsellors of State,” and in the Queen’s absence or incapacity, he would have to make decisions in her place. Or, he would have needed to do that if he wasn’t on vacation. That criticism is built into this rather shady story about how Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will need to take a larger role in the coming weeks/months.
Palace aides are drafting plans for the Duchess of Cornwall to take on a significantly greater role – and it is possible she could even be appointed to an elite group of senior Royals who can carry out duties on behalf of the Queen. The Monarch is still receiving her daily red boxes of Government documents. But constitutional experts last night expressed concern about the preparedness of the Royal Family if she becomes unable to fulfil the basic role of a Head of State. Significantly, however, sources say that Camilla, who was praised for a speech last week in which she called for more urgent action to tackle sexual violence against women, will be asked to help manage the workload.
Under rules enshrined in law and detailed on the official Royal website, four members of the family are currently entitled as ‘Counsellors of State’ to take over from the Queen if she is unable to perform her duties – if, for example, she were abroad or unwell. These Counsellors are Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, chosen because they are the four next in line to the throne and at least over the age of 18. This rules out William’s children George, Charlotte and Louis. But neither Prince Andrew – who is fighting sex claims lodged in the US – nor Prince Harry, who has quit official duties and now lives in California, are currently working members of the Royal Family.
Vernon Bogdanor, the author of Monarchy And The Constitution and professor of government at King’s College London, said: ‘A Counsellor not domiciled in the UK cannot act, so that excludes Harry. The next in line and over the required age of 21 would be Princess Beatrice. However, most of the functions of the Head of State can be devolved. It is not, for example, constitutionally necessary for the Queen to attend the State Opening of Parliament.’
Two Counsellors of State are required to act together in a ‘quorum’ to perform crucial functions, such as providing Royal assent to bills passing through Parliament and appointing High Court judges. Without such assent, these functions of Government cannot be enacted.
Dr Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert at Bangor University, said the current situation posed a potential problem for the smooth running of Government. ‘There is a small but genuine risk that the non-availability of Counsellors of State could impede the operation of the constitution. It could certainly make the day-to-day running of Government much more tricky. The Counsellors of State are a Plan B from a constitutional point of view, but what happens when Plan B isn’t quite ideal? The Queen may look to add the Duchess of Cornwall, who would become a Counsellor of State when Charles is King anyway. Or they could go down the line to Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie, or add more members of the family, like Princess Anne or Prince Edward to the list.’
A source close to the Palace said: ‘This is a constitutional headache. With an ageing monarch there are talks about what will happen if the Queen is unable to work for some reason. You can’t have Andrew and Harry do it and Charles and William are extremely busy.’
Basically, for ten days, Charles was the only viable “counsellor of state” in the UK, because Andrew is a rapist, Harry got out before he was exiled and Lazy Bill was on vacation. So this story is pointing out several things at once: that other counsellors of state need to be added, that Camilla will likely be given more power and responsibilities, and that William is a constitutional lightweight who eschews even the most basic role of “sitting there, in the UK, in case of emergency.” Also: Charles went to the G20 summit in Rome over the weekend. Meaning the only official counsellor of state in the UK for about 48 hours was Prince Andrew. Yiiiikes.
Lol at William is so busy that he can’t do one of the few official roles that he has. Busy doing what!?
Holidaying, avoiding Kate, visiting Rose, beating down Carole’s pro-Kate propaganda, trying to promote himself over his father in the tabloids, instructing Jason to avoid a Bot Sentinel investigation in to KP’s role in the Meghan attacks, scheming against his brother and wife. Busy busy busy busy busy.
@JT: Exactly william isn’t busy at all. I seriously don’t understand why the royal rota are so afraid to call him out. He went on bloody holiday when the queen needed him the most to step in for her. I know that they want to pretend to be a regular family and hands on parents, but even in normal families holidays get canceled when a family member is seriously ill.
Apologies. I forget about William’s very important job of being an asshole. The poor dear, he must be exhausted.
Watch William try to step up in the next few months. He only does that when he has been publicly shamed into doing so,like the way they suddenly had so much to prove with the Sussexes out shining them.
If she was unable to perform her duties, Charles wouldn’t have gone to Rome. BTW, the Queen was seen driving her car on the Windsor estate today so she doesn’t seem to be incapacitated. I think her main problem is she gets tired often and she can’t stay on her feet for long periods. As for this Counsellor of State thing, I think it’s much ado about nothing. The Mail on Sunday has no info on Harry and Meghan so they brought up this story instead. If the Queen can’t work Charles will step in. According the royal rota, he’s been doing that already and I’ve even seen one of them comparing Charles to the US Vice President.
Their elitism, racism prejudice and overall stupidity prevented them to really see the reverberations of pushing Harry aside.
Now they are twisting themselves into knots to make do with William while also keeping the charged of Elegant Bill a d CEO Kkkate “preparations for kingship”
I don’t know if this is actually in the works or if it’s CH trying to get this to happen but makes sense to “promote” Camilla. She’s the next queen/consort/whatever they’ll call her compared to Beatrice who is 10th in line (and there might be a hesitancy to promote Andrew’s daughters to power). If they want to promote someone to replace Harry and/or Andrew, Camilla going first makes sense.
Camilla will be a Counsellor of State when Charles is king, so this isn’t any great shock. If they choose to move her up now, she’s simply taking the place of Philip. It is supposed to be the first four people in the line of succession over the age of 21 PLUS the monach’s spouse. Presumably to have an odd number for tie-breakers if needed.
If they’re going to make up a rule about Harry not being one (‘not domiciled in the UK’ hasn’t been on the Royal.uk list of requirements before)? Then it is Charles, William, Andrew, Beatrice, plus possibly Camilla in Philip’s role.
When Charles is king? William, Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie, Camilla.
IF William is king? Andrew, Beatrice, Eugenie, Edward, Kate. That’s if George is under the age of 21 when William is king. Once he is 21+, it boots Edward off the list.
William will return shortly. Since, quite simply, you need at least two of them to act in tandem, this tells me Charles and William cannot work together.
Or else Andrew’s oldest daughter would be pulled in with no changes needed.
It really seems like they are trying to say that William is lazy and worthless without saying it. According to this you need two counsellors of state for some of the duties so if you have Charles and Andrew – that is not ideal obviously bc Andrew is a rapist but its still official and legal under the law. But like Kaiser said Charles was out of the country this weekend and it seems William was as well.
I’m surprised at this point that they don’t have a rule that two counsellors have to be in the England at all times, given the Queen’s health.
What’s wrong with appointing Edward to replace Harry and Beatrice to replace Andrew? Why skip blood for a married in?