‘It’s been hard at times’ for Gigi Hadid to live with ‘complicated’ Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to four charges of assault and harassment against Yolanda Hadid/Foster and Gigi Hadid. The inciting incident happened in late September in Pennsylvania, in the home Gigi bought adjacent to Yolanda’s farm. Gigi was out of the country during the altercation between Zayn and Yolanda – she was in Paris for the runway shows, and she left Paris soon after the altercation and flew home to deal with the situation, and she and Zayn broke up around that time (no one is saying whether they split before or after the altercation). It seems like both Gigi and Yolanda pressed charges and Zayn quickly accepted a plea deal which had him pleading no contest and agreeing to probation. That’s what we know now, after days of reporters piecing together what actually happened, despite Zayn’s fans’ insistence that other, random sh-t went down or that Yolanda “deserved” this or that. Please do not bring that bullsh-t here.
It feels like People Magazine did what they usually do, which is bide their time and wait until they could talk to as many people involved. I’m not surprised that Yolanda and Gigi’s people are talking to People. I’m shocked that Zayn’s people are talking though. Here’s People’s definitive (?) reporting on what went down and where things stand:
Zayn Malik and ex Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid are at odds after an argument. “There’s no love lost between Yolanda and Zayn,” a source tells PEOPLE.
On Thursday, Malik, 28, tweeted a statement about the alleged incident between himself and Yolanda, 57, saying that he is typically a private person but chose to speak out because the situation was “‘leaked’ to the press.” Though he didn’t specify an outlet, a story published by TMZ claimed that he “struck” Yolanda. PEOPLE has since obtained court documents that confirm that Malik was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident on Sept. 29 in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.”
A friend of the former One Direction member tells PEOPLE that Malik has insisted he never hit Yolanda, and the fight began when “she came over uninvited while Gigi was away for work and he was taking care of Khai … That led to an argument.”
As news of the incident broke, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Gigi and Malik, who share 13-month-old daughter Khai, have split. “It was a super toxic relationship,” the Malik friend adds.
A family friend close to Gigi, 26, now tells PEOPLE that “Zayn has a complicated personality,” adding: “It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him. They are both good parents though. They co-parent,” the source continues. “Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn.”
Amid the dispute, a Malik source says he is focusing on Khai. “Zayn’s an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so. They are not fighting,” the Malik source tells PEOPLE. “They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her.”
For me, it’s about what’s being said very carefully. “Zayn has a complicated personality. It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.” And “Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi… he has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn.” At first, I felt bad for Gigi because I felt like she was stuck in the middle of Zayn and Yolanda’s issues. But now I feel like Gigi has been trying to stand up for herself, with her mother’s support, for a while, and that is what has caused a lot of “conflicts.” I’m glad both Yolanda and Gigi got all of this on the record legally. It will help if there are future issues.
His fans on Twitter and Instagram are a disgrace. Blaming Yolanda and Gigi for him being a toxic a**hole, even though he was known to be toxic king before he even got with Gigi. He has issues he needs to work on. I really don’t believe he belongs in the public eye. The fact his management and record label dumped him as well speaks a lot.
Complicated = anger management and substance abuse issues. These stories about him are not new, they go way back to the beginning of 1D (and The Xfactor). Its interesting to note that none of his ex bandmates have commented. They know him as there has long been gossip that there was conflict with him and the others (I have a younger family member who was a directioner back in the day – she moved on but remembers the gossip).
Am glad she is out of it and hope that he gets the help he needs before it affects his ability to be a good parent.
He didn’t have substance abuse issues on x factor, let’s not exaggerate. On that show he came across as a shy kid who in hindsight clearly wasn’t cut out for the business.
The drug rumours started during 1D. But lets be fair every single member of 1D used/uses drugs. Harry literally brags about using drugs when creating music in promo interviews to this date.
The difference is that Zayn also has mental health issues and its possible he is self medicating but I dont think we should excessively speculate and call him derogatory things like smackhead ( like some people did yesterday- I am not talking about you obviously).
Zayn always looks miserable. If she were my daughter I’d tell her to find someone to have fun with, not someone “complicated” 🙄.
It always seemed to me that Gigi is a really kind-hearted woman who sees a complicated personality in Zayn and tries to love him at her expense.
Unfortunately, you can’t cure big personality issues, assholes and problematic behaviours. Glad Gigi went out of this relationship, even though it probably hurts like hell, it’s better this way
This is pretty much how people “allegedly” in the know have always quietly described their relationship. Gigi doing most of the heavy lifting and emotional labor to help him with his issues, and him taking advantage of it. It is sad, and I just hope this all works out okay for her and her daughter.
I am in no way saying that getting physical is ok. Just to preface my following comment. Yolanda sounds like a person who does not respect boundaries, thinks she can do what she wants, and uses her position as mother-in-law/grandmother to just barge in wherever and whenever, even if her daughter isn’t home. Did she show up and just barge in to the house? Did Zayne ask her to leave/say it was a bad time and she refused? In no way should he have pushed/hit/shoved or put his hands on her. I just wonder how inappropriate and disrespectful Yolanda was, given her past behavior. Maybe she saw something Zayne didn’t want her to see. I’m just wondering how much of a nightmare Yolanda is on her own. But yeah, call the cops if she was that out of line Zayne. Physical violence is not ok and makes you look guilty of something else too.
I feel like I’m making this same comment every day, so here it is again: It’s not about Yolanda, it’s about Zayn. Gigi know what the dynamics of her family are, trust her actions.
I think relationship with in-laws can be difficult, but if all mothers-in-laws were to be shoved in dressers, there would be a lot of full dressers..
I hope Zayn takes this as a decisive warning and addresses his anger issues. What he did was not OK at all and a deal breaker as far as a relationship is concerned.
So, you speculated that Yolanda acted badly and started a fight. Why? Based on what? The only facts about this incident are in the court papers. It says Zayn, yelled at both Gigi and Yolanda using curse words, pushed Yolanda into a dresser, and there was something about a security guard. That’s the behavior that got him charged and sentenced to probation and anger management class. Not what anyone else possibly did or said.
He seems awful and I really hope she doesn’t take him back.
The defense of Zayn I’m seeing online is so reminiscent of how people act about Johnny Depp. “Well what did she do to provoke him? Maybe she deserved it.”
I think many people are familiar with the concept of overbearing or difficult in-laws but physical violence is never excusable, nor is emotional manipulation of your partner.
He has a bad case of Resting Douche Face.