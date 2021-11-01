Duchess Meghan sent $25 Starbucks gift cards to PL + US employees

The New York Times’ columnist and editor-at-large Andrew Ross Sorkin is hosting the Times’ annual DealBook summit next week, November 9th and 10th. The NYT just sent out a registration portal to the online summit, and they announced the guest speakers. The Duchess of Sussex is one of the speakers! She will join people like Tim Cook, Anthony Blinken (our Secretary of State), Dax Shepard and Melody Hobson to “take stock of a world in the midst of rapid reinvention, grappling with the ripples of Covid and rewriting the rules in real time.” Does this mean that Meghan will be in New York for the conference? Harry is supposed to be in New York on November 10th for the Intrepid Valor Awards. Maybe Meg & Haz will make another cross-country jaunt for work? PLEASE!! I would love that. And then Meghan can be his date at the veterans’ event.
Meanwhile, Meghan sent $25 Starbucks gift cards to employees of PL+US, the nonprofit group fighting for paid family leave in the US. The communications director of PL+US, Neil Sroka, posted a screenshot of the gift certificate and thanked Meghan for it. Salty people are making fun of her for some reason… like, how dare someone who lives in a $14 million mansion send gift certificates as encouragement and thanks to non-profit employees? I don’t get it – it was just a nice thing to do for people who are working on an issue she obviously cares about.
The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy… and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll. pic.twitter.com/iPtTO07GHQ
— Neil Sroka (@nsroka) October 30, 2021
That was so thoughtful! Also, trust the DF to twist info implying she only sent one gift card…Millionairess donates £18 …
I don’t understand why Salty Island doesn’t get it….Meghan/Harry Don’t CARE what the inhabitants of that long forgotten Island says or thinks. They’re just not into you so get over it!
They spent years attacking her and forcing her out of their country. She is now back home in a country that celebrates her and has embraced her husband as one of it’s own. Yet Salty Island still can’t let it go. How sad to be them.
For people who claim that she’s insignificant and that they don’t care about what she does, they sure do pay a LOT of attention to EVERYTHING she does. Make up your minds BM, make your minds.
I like to think that Meghan has figured out she’s dammed if she does damned if she doesn’t. If she doesn’t engage and do good work she’d just be taken to task for not doing it and just being a lazy rich trophy wife. If she does engage she’s ridiculed for doing it and they find someway to make it bad. At this point I think she is just living her life and doing what makes her happy. Cause it doesn’t matter what she does she will be criticized.
And you know what $25 at Starbucks is great!
The way DM wrote it up it made it sound like Meghan sent one card worth $25, that’s one card for everyone. Sigh, of course they couldn’t see this as a nice gesture and report it fairly could they? Like would the sky fall on your head DM if you were nice to Meghan?
Yes, I saw something like “Meghan gives $25 even though she’s worth $250 million!” Too funny, no wonder the Keens want to come to America – the streets are paved with gold!
Once again, I love how Meghan goes straight to individuals – she’s interested in the cause, but recognizes that those working for it might want to take a break for a moment and have a cup of coffee.
H&M in NYC again? Wheeeeee!!!
I await some newly planted story from the Keens about how generous they are with the normal folk. Meg is a genuine person and the rest of them have to work at being normal. That’s why they’re always out of touch and out of step.
Now I want some Starbucks. THANKS MEGHAN.
I so admire this woman and her internal fortitude especially when practically a whole countries media is out to twist and manipulate everything you do.
She continues to live authentically and generously not letting others dictate her life. I’m sure it’s not easy but she still perseveres.
I really believe eventually the DM will have to change and at some point they will pay for their harassment. Someone will expose the “invisible contract.” At least I try to keep hope alive otherwise it would drive me crazy.
Anyways can’t wait to see Harry and Meghan take New York part 2!!!
WE’RE GETTING ANOTHER NEW YORK TOUR!!!! I cannot wait for the LOOKS Madame Duchess will be serving, the level of intelligence she’ll bring to her panel discussion, DM melting down and the Keens pathetically playing catch up. Sussex Squad we are being fed!
If someone gave me a Starbucks gift card, I’d appreciate it a lot – more if I was working round the clock trying to secure paid leave.
And hopefully she’ll be in NYC too so it becomes another mini trip. After how the last one went, I cannot wait.
I know some people hate Starbucks but the Starbucks locations in Buffalo, NY are trying to become the first in the nation to unionize. Voting starts this week. If they vote yes I hope it starts the ball rolling for Starbucks across the nation!