Alice Evans: ‘The more the lawyers told me not to talk, the more I felt like doing it’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published a lengthy essay from Alice Evans, the estranged wife of Ioan Gruffudd. Over the past week, Ioan became Instagram-Official with his new girlfriend, and that has predictably sent Alice over the edge. To be fair, Alice has been having regular social media meltdowns since January of this year, when Ioan left her for good and then filed for divorce. It’s been a mess, because of course the British tabloids cover it and Alice has a habit of tweeting-and-deleting. She also has a habit of overdramatizing and lying – she claimed Ioan’s new girlfriend was her friend (nope) and that Ioan came home one day in January and announced out of the blue that he wants a divorce (nope) and on and on. I get that her heart is broken and she’s simply a melodramatic personality in general, but she is the architect of so much of her own chaos! It’s driving me up the wall. Anyway, you can read her shambolic essay here. She contradicts herself a dozen times just for dramatic effect:
Seeing the photo of Ioan with his new GF: “I felt glad he was happy, even though we haven’t spoken to each other by phone or in person in almost 11 months… Then I realised he was sitting next to a young girl I’d never seen before. She was tagged in the post @iambiancawallace. Then I got that feeling. The feeling nobody in a relationship — even one that’s seen better days —wants to feel: My God. They are a couple. He has a girlfriend! But, he’s my husband…
Tweeting through the pain when he told her he was leaving: I just lost the plot. I tweeted this: ‘Help. He’s told us he’s leaving us. I don’t know what to do.’ His reaction was instant. (He read all my tweets, because he said he ‘needed to keep an eye on me’). He grabbed my computer and deleted my tweet. He was raging at me. Screaming at the top of his voice. ‘How dare you?’ His eyes were wide and white — it was terrifying. I looked back at him. I said ‘give me the laptop back’. ‘No!’ he said. ‘Not until you’ve calmed down and learned to control yourself.’ Again, I said: ‘It’s my laptop. Please give it back.’ He walked out of the room, with the laptop. Something seemed to break inside of me. I ran up to him and grabbed the laptop out of his hands. ‘It’s my f***ing laptop,’ I said. ‘And it’s my life.’
She kept going: I went back onto Twitter and re-posted what I’d written, explaining that he had deleted it but that it wasn’t a mistake. It was a great big bloody scream for help. Then the strangest thing happened. He stared me out, watching me retweet my cry for help. And then he picked up the phone, called his parents and began to cry. I had no idea what he was saying as he communicates in Welsh with his parents but, well, obviously, it was bad. A line had been crossed. The Daily Mail had picked the story up. I knew it wasn’t entirely the right thing to do, but as people started texting and the word got round, all I could feel was a huge gush of relief.
She wants to keep talking: The next day he lawyered up. Suddenly, I was on Zoom meetings with five or six legal eagles fearing I might lose custody of my children. The advice was clear. I had to keep quiet. Stop airing my laundry in public. It might seem odd, but the more I was pushed, prodded, told to get in line, the more the lawyers told me not to talk, the more I felt like doing it. Talking to Twitter helped me get perspective. Women from all over the world would message me to say they’d had similar experiences. Without this outlet, I might truly have lost my mind.
So… she admits that every lawyer has told her that she needs to stop tweeting this sh-t, and that custody of her children is likely on the line, and she keeps doing it? And so much for claiming that Ioan’s new girlfriend was her friend – Alice doesn’t know Bianca whatsoever, and Alice has no clue about the timeline of Ioan’s relationship and/or affair. Again, I think it’s likely that Ioan was cheating, maybe with Bianca or maybe with someone else. And that sucks and he should feel like sh-t about it. But honestly, even from Alice’s own descriptions of his actions, he was deeply unhappy in the marriage and he tried to communicate that through words and actions for months, only for her to throw complete hissy fits every single time. She’s the one doing real damage to her relationship with her partner in co-parenting, and she’s doing real damage to her children. It’s such a disaster.
“The feeling nobody in a relationship — even one that’s seen better days —wants to feel: My God. They are a couple. He has a girlfriend! But, he’s my husband…”
You’re not in a relationship with him!! Omg…
All of this has just made me follow Ioan and Bianca on IG and like their picture, lol.
You beat me to this exact comment!!!!! On one hand I want to feel bad for her, but on another hand she is completely delusional and those poor kids. You do not own your ex husband. Also Meghan Markle.
Yep. She would LOVE it if Harry left Meghan this way. She’s the same as all the Piers Morgan Daily Mail loving trash.
Shades of Kelly Rutherford
Oh god yes!!!! I had forgotten about Kelly Rutherford. I wonder what happened to her.
All I get from this is that she was tweeting during their break-up that was partly caused by her tweeting. Is she addicted to social media attention? Is that a thing?
Eta: too much oversharing in her essay. Lots of sex? Naked yelling (in a tub)? What’s up with these details?
Also the detail that had he told her about the gf, she’d talk him out of it until the kids are teenagers.
Then she’d probably say until they’re off to college or something.
It’s becoming very clear that he had to leave the way he did, and not actually tell her about the other woman. She wouldn’t be reasonable about it, not now not ever.
I thought it was the social media addiction that ultimately broke the marriage. The fact that he called his parents and was crying could have been a sign that maybe she should put down her phone.
Maybe there were other issues affecting the marriage, but after she tweeted he seemed to take that as the final straw to never look back. At that point, he was like “I’m done. Not coming back. You will hear from my lawyers.”
Sometimes people take private trial separations to have some space and then they reconcile. But the Twitter thing seemed to kill off any feelings he had for her.
I suspect their marriage was over long before he left for Australia and hooked up with his new girlfriend. It doesn’t excuse what he did but I could understand it. She should take her lawyers advice and get off twitter. This essay in the Daily Mail doesn’t help matters either.
I hope he gets a restraining order.
This woman seriously reminds me of my fiance’s ex-wife who used the courts to continue her emotional abuse of him. Getting on Twitter to air dirty laundry and make statements like that is emotional abuse.
I’ve been following this story, but I don’t get her end game with her social media posts. I get that she’s lashing out, but if the lawyers are telling her to stop, then she needs to stop. She’s hurting herself and complicating any issues with custody that they’re trying to hash out. Does she want him back or does she want to humiliate him? Or both? Does she think her posts would get him to realize he made a mistake and go crawling back to her?
She cannot have him any more so she will do whatever she can to control him and failing that, sully his reputation.
maria is spot on. there is no end game beyond hurting/shaming/controlling him. and she is obviously willing to lose her kids to do it.
Yeah, the way she characterized the her lawyers’ advice, “the more I was pushed, prodded, told to get in line, the more the lawyers told me not to talk” as being “told to get in line” as though she was a child or employee misbehaving and was being constrained or reprimanded … and that she pushed back against it was odd and immature.
They aren’t telling you to stop ranting and railing on SM because they want to control you and put you in a box. They are telling you not to talk because you are harming your own legal position, your own chances of being seen as reasonable, having your wishes considered in your divorce settlement and potentially of having custody of your children. It’s like an addict, someone with a substance abuse problem, an anger management problem saying “you can’t tell me what to do! you are not the boss of me! (Angrily does self-destructive behavior) So THERE!”
Alice, you are not helping yourself here.
I feel so bad for those kids.
I want to feel for her she was living in a bubble and then everything comes crashing down. And being 50 and an actress doesn’t give her a lot of career options other than Grandmother now. Which I’m sure she rails at. It’s the fact she uses her kids as battering rams in a futile attempt to get him to come back triggers me. Leave the kids out of it, having a husband does not define one’s worth. Do better.
She a total narc who is addicted to the attention she is getting on SM – the more her ego is being fed the more she will do it regardless of the consequences. If her lawyers have told her to shut up its because they know it will be used against her and it will – they know she can (and will) lose custody of the children. She is doing his lawyers work for them – she is proving that she is not fit to be the main care giver to the children.
She is one tweet away from a restraining order.
Assuming he actually fights for primary/full custody though. The beauty of his decision to follow the attorneys’ advice is that no one knows his intentions. He is a full time actor filming all around the world. Raising the kids himself may not be possible, especially if he’s the only parent bringing in an income.
What a piece of work. It’s amazing how she can hook you with the first part of a sentence — OK, yes, many of us can relate to that awful feeling when you see that the person you love has a new partner and it hits you that (s)he really is gone — but then lose you with the second half with histrionics and denial and possessiveness over someone who is no longer bound to her. She needs help, if nothing else for the sake of her children. I have to imagine that she doesn’t have friends or family nearby, because if she did, they probably would’ve seen that she was spiraling.
I’m obviously not qualified to make a diagnosis, but her behavior is VERY reminiscent of a friend of mine who has BPD. Does anyone know more about the condition and whether or not it may apply to Alice?
Yes, I agree – I’m also not qualified to make the diagnosis and I also think she has BPD. Her slippery handle on the truth reminds me of someone I knew who spiraled out of control and it ended tragically. I think for some people with BPD, they can seem stable and keep it together well enough to be functioning, but when something tugs on that thread (like him leaving), their whole lives and very sanity unravel.
I’m a little baffled here and maybe it’s because I’m only reading the snippets here. She says she hasn’t seen him in 11 months but then he’s ripping her laptop out of her hand and yelling at her? That makes no sense.
The laptop thing happened when they broke up, then 11 months later he has a new girlfriend. I think.
This woman is obviously in pain, but she is making it so much worse for herself, and her children, when she blasts her version all over social media. It sounds like she doesn’t have friends she can talk to about this, so if she needs support, she should find a support group, or post online anonymously. So the attention she gets from it being public has to be part of the appeal.
seems she’s intentionally blurring timelines to make it look like he cheated in absence of any proof
from what i gather:
- the laptop situation occurred when he first told her he was leaving months ago
- his girlfriend rollout happened only recently, long after he filed for divorce
im sure if she had ANY suspicion he was cheating before now we’d have heard about it from her twitter
“im sure if she had ANY suspicion he was cheating earlier we’d have heard about it from her twitter”
Yep, this is what convinces me he never cheated. We would have never heard the end of it if she had even suspected.
I admittedly don’t know much about these things, but when she says obviously contradictory or blatantly false things like that, it really does seem like she’s having some sort of break with reality or a dissociative episode or something. I’m honestly very worried for the kids, I can’t imagine how scary it must be for them to see their mother acting this way. It reminds me of a student I had in my first year of teaching. His mother had untreated schizophrenia, and he would start shaking, almost violently, every time the bell rang at the end of the school day, terrified to go home because he didn’t know which side of his mom he would get that day. It was heartbreaking, and I don’t want it to get that bad for Ioan and Alice’s kids.
This poor woman. She’s built just like me. All belly. At least she had a time in her life when it wasn’t huge. I never had that and at 37, it’s unlikely I ever will.
As far as everything else, I really hope she gets professional help. She’s going through more than heart break.
Yikes, she’s giving me Betty Broderick vibes.
Luckily Ioan isn’t close by.
Life imitates art… She really became Esther Mikaelson IRL (The Originals/The Vampire Diaries)… What a psycho.
She writes like she is the heroin of a Hallmark movie. So dramatic I do not even know who she is and I am tired of her
Part of her probably does not mind losing custody: the youngest is eight, which means could keep in touch online, and she would get to rant on Twitter about how terrible ex us destroying her life and took the kids
This is the most attention she has received in years- she might as well have become addicted .
I hope that’s all that happens. My worst fear with something like this is a Madea (the Greek myth, not the Tyler Perry character) situation. The maternal instinct is strong, but for some, the desire for revenge is stronger.
She’s going to lose custody. This is crazy.
Even her own lawyers are telling her to put a sock in it, so there shouldn’t be any comments saying Ioan is a narc for being calm or something. He’s probably following his lawyer’s advice. I thought the comments about him on the last thread were a little ridiculous. Also, people saying that he doesn’t care about his kids because he’s working, who do you think is paying the bills? She hasn’t had consistent work in some time, so it’s up to Ioan to maintain the family. He’ll also have to pay child support and most likely alimony, so that means he’ll have to go where the work is, lest be called a deadbeat for not paying child support.
JT, exactly! Someone has to work to pay the bills.
She just wants to control him and the only way she can do it is via emotional manipulation at this point. She wants to destroy him, regardless of the cost to anyone else, including herself.