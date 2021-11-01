Alice Evans: ‘The more the lawyers told me not to talk, the more I felt like doing it’

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published a lengthy essay from Alice Evans, the estranged wife of Ioan Gruffudd. Over the past week, Ioan became Instagram-Official with his new girlfriend, and that has predictably sent Alice over the edge. To be fair, Alice has been having regular social media meltdowns since January of this year, when Ioan left her for good and then filed for divorce. It’s been a mess, because of course the British tabloids cover it and Alice has a habit of tweeting-and-deleting. She also has a habit of overdramatizing and lying – she claimed Ioan’s new girlfriend was her friend (nope) and that Ioan came home one day in January and announced out of the blue that he wants a divorce (nope) and on and on. I get that her heart is broken and she’s simply a melodramatic personality in general, but she is the architect of so much of her own chaos! It’s driving me up the wall. Anyway, you can read her shambolic essay here. She contradicts herself a dozen times just for dramatic effect:

Seeing the photo of Ioan with his new GF: “I felt glad he was happy, even though we haven’t spoken to each other by phone or in person in almost 11 months… Then I realised he was sitting next to a young girl I’d never seen before. She was tagged in the post @iambiancawallace. Then I got that feeling. The feeling nobody in a relationship — even one that’s seen better days —wants to feel: My God. They are a couple. He has a girlfriend! But, he’s my husband… Tweeting through the pain when he told her he was leaving: I just lost the plot. I tweeted this: ‘Help. He’s told us he’s leaving us. I don’t know what to do.’ His reaction was instant. (He read all my tweets, because he said he ‘needed to keep an eye on me’). He grabbed my computer and deleted my tweet. He was raging at me. Screaming at the top of his voice. ‘How dare you?’ His eyes were wide and white — it was terrifying. I looked back at him. I said ‘give me the laptop back’. ‘No!’ he said. ‘Not until you’ve calmed down and learned to control yourself.’ Again, I said: ‘It’s my laptop. Please give it back.’ He walked out of the room, with the laptop. Something seemed to break inside of me. I ran up to him and grabbed the laptop out of his hands. ‘It’s my f***ing laptop,’ I said. ‘And it’s my life.’ She kept going: I went back onto Twitter and re-posted what I’d written, explaining that he had deleted it but that it wasn’t a mistake. It was a great big bloody scream for help. Then the strangest thing happened. He stared me out, watching me retweet my cry for help. And then he picked up the phone, called his parents and began to cry. I had no idea what he was saying as he communicates in Welsh with his parents but, well, obviously, it was bad. A line had been crossed. The Daily Mail had picked the story up. I knew it wasn’t entirely the right thing to do, but as people started texting and the word got round, all I could feel was a huge gush of relief. She wants to keep talking: The next day he lawyered up. Suddenly, I was on Zoom meetings with five or six legal eagles fearing I might lose custody of my children. The advice was clear. I had to keep quiet. Stop airing my laundry in public. It might seem odd, but the more I was pushed, prodded, told to get in line, the more the lawyers told me not to talk, the more I felt like doing it. Talking to Twitter helped me get perspective. Women from all over the world would message me to say they’d had similar experiences. Without this outlet, I might truly have lost my mind.

[From The Daily Mail]

So… she admits that every lawyer has told her that she needs to stop tweeting this sh-t, and that custody of her children is likely on the line, and she keeps doing it? And so much for claiming that Ioan’s new girlfriend was her friend – Alice doesn’t know Bianca whatsoever, and Alice has no clue about the timeline of Ioan’s relationship and/or affair. Again, I think it’s likely that Ioan was cheating, maybe with Bianca or maybe with someone else. And that sucks and he should feel like sh-t about it. But honestly, even from Alice’s own descriptions of his actions, he was deeply unhappy in the marriage and he tried to communicate that through words and actions for months, only for her to throw complete hissy fits every single time. She’s the one doing real damage to her relationship with her partner in co-parenting, and she’s doing real damage to her children. It’s such a disaster.