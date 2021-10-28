The Cambridges are already planning to snub the Sussexes on their trip to the US?

One of the funniest stories of the month – perhaps of the year – was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge telegraphing that they are a couple of desperados yearning to be popular in America. William and Kate smeared and abused their American sister-in-law, but they believe that’s all water under the bridge and Americans are dying for their patented keenness. The storyline writes itself: Will and Kate are “fed up” with merely being relegated to limited, local popularity and they’re desperate for a “high profile” in American media markets. They believe they can “challenge” Harry and Meghan’s popularity stateside. Of course the idiotic royal commentators are already having a field day, predicting that the Cambridges will snub Harry & Meghan on their keen visit, and suggesting that Will and Kate will be wary of The Thunder-Stealing Sussexes. I swear to God.

Kate Middleton and Prince William could be heading to the US next year, as they announced the next Earthshot Prize Awards will be held there. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the king and queen of green as they awarded the winners of a £50million planet saving prize earlier this month. Speaking at a reception afterwards, William said: “We raised the bar — now over to the US.” Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous that it would be a “logical step” for William and Kate to attend the ceremony across the pond in 2022 – where Meghan and Harry have set up their new life. However, Phil added that any chance of a reconciliation between the two couples is unlikely. He explained: “I don’t think William and Kate would want to meet up with Harry and Meghan, who could try and steal their thunder on the Earthshot project. They are very much rivals now, not brothers in arms, and I’m afraid I can’t see a reconciliation soon. “If Harry dropped his book project and admitted some of his and Meghan’s comments were over the top there might be some progress, but I can’t see it happening. William and Kate have always been very popular in the US but have not been there for some time so they will want to boost their profile and next year, during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, would be a golden opportunity.” Phil also said the chances of William and Kate staying in the Sussexes’ £11million Santa Barbara mansion are slim. He added: “If they stayed with Harry it would turn into a circus and also be a security nightmare, taking attention away from the green cause, so I expect William and Kate to concentrate on their efforts and not meet up with them.”

[From The Sun]

“If Harry dropped his book project and admitted some of his and Meghan’s comments were over the top there might be some progress…” LOL, yeah that’s not going to happen. Again, everyone wants different things. Harry wants to live his life in peace, on his own terms, managing his own business and media. William wants Harry’s capitulation and servitude. Anyway, it’s clear that this is going to be one of the big go-to stories for the next year. The Cambridges really are desperate for American media, American financing, American tourism. And they probably believe that “disrespecting the Sussexes” will play well in American markets too. It will not. But I can’t wait to see how they try. (also I’m still giggling about how there’s already speculation that the Sussexes will steal the Keen Thunder.)