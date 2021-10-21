The Cambridges’ long-overdue visit to the US will ‘rock’ the Sussexes

Just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview aired, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay wrote a completely bonkers article which read – partially – like he was regurgitating sh-t which was shouted down the phone at him by Prince William and/or Carole Middleton. Kay’s piece was a ham-handed defense of Duchess Kate’s honor, but Kay couldn’t help but be a bit shady. It was supposed to be damage control for the Cambridges, but like so many of their keen damage-control pieces, it was strangely revealing in a negative way. Kate came across like a mean girl and drama queen who was jealous of Meghan and possessive of Harry. Which is probably pretty true, right? I bring up that Kay piece because the end of it stuck with me for months:
While this is no doubt a perilous moment for the House of Windsor, William and Kate can surely be its salvation. For they are the only two family members who have the star power to out-dazzle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With support for the royals on a knife-edge in America, they should be sent there as soon as travel restrictions allow. Not to California, but to New York and the East Coast: Diana territory. There, they could give a real example of duty and public service that is far removed from the woke monarchy channelled by Harry and Meghan.
Kay was telegraphing the fact that Harry and Meghan did real damage to the Windsors’ image and standing in America. As we know, the British royals thrive on American media interest, American tourism, American charity donors and on and on. They thought they could abuse an American woman within the UK and no one would find out about it, because they’re too stupid to realize that all media is global now and that people around the world were paying attention to the scorn, racism, sexism and anti-Americanism being thrown at Meghan.
Kay was also the first person (from what I saw) to point out that the Windsors absolutely needed to put in some face-time in America, lest the Sussexes get the full run of the place. Seven months later, and the Cambridges are finally acknowledging that. Katie Nicholl reported this week that “Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there,” and that W&K are likely to make a trip to America next year. The Cambridges also “are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them.” I guess all of the royal reporters got the memo too, and Project Embiggening The Keens For American Audiences has commenced.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be expected to embark on a royal tour across the pond soon. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, who wrote Prince Harry: The Inside Story, has claimed that “going over there will no doubt rock” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have now settled in California.
“A royal tour to the US is long overdue,” he told the Daily Star. “They are our most important allies and there is a huge appetite for the royals over there. Royal tours take around six months to plan in secret, so it’s likely there’s one in the works to visit later this year or next, and my best bet is it will be William and Kate. It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States, so they’ll go at some point, whether it’s next year or the near future.
“Harry and Meghan have made the US their home and their target audience. So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them.”
A potential royal tour from Kate and William to occur “under Harry and Meghan’s nose, on their turf” would be “very awkward” for the Sussexes, Mr Larcombe stated. The royal expert believes the Cambridges are most likely to be the ones visiting the States due to their popularity.
“I was there on their 2011 tour to California, and Kate and Wills went down a storm. At the moment, it seems like they can do no wrong,” he said. “They’ll be the royals’ best bet in boosting the popularity of the Firm in America.”
Stalker much? Is this the start of a full-court press where the Cambridges are really leaning into American markets ahead of visit in the next few months? I don’t even think it is! I think Will and Kate might be too lazy to actually follow-through. I mean, maybe they will end up visiting New York in, what? March of next year? I say that because their M.O. seems to be taking off most of January and February in years past.
As for the sh-t about how the Sussexes will be quaking in their boots because Will & Kate will do a royal tour… it’s funny because I get the feeling that the CopyKeens are just going to end up doing exactly what Harry & Meghan did on their tour of New York. And by then, Harry & Meghan will probably have done more trips and charity works too. Oh, this is going to be so much fun.
These are photos from their last tour in America, their trip to New York in December 2014. It was on that trip that Kate wore hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial.
Once again…..Americans are NOT British subjects. William is a future King of England. He should keep that shit in the UK. We don’t need William and Kate doing a tour in the USA to tell us what?? To highlight what?? Don’t they have issues in the UK and the Commonwealth they should focus their time and attention. Can some one name another country where the future King is planning a royal tour to the USA? Just one country please… William/Kate must understand that because Meghan is an American Citizen she has the privilege to speak to her fellow Americans…they have no such privilege, tread lightly Cambridges…tread lightly
Right?! I cannot think of anyone I am less impressed with than TOB and Keen. I realize I am just an uncouth American, but Girl Pkease keep your drama in Britain. Maybe you should take some time to reach out to actual British subjects who are struggling instead of trying to outdo your brother over here!
That’s where I am with this. If they actually come, I feel like, why are you people here? Go home. Don’t you have your own country and Commonwealth to worry about?
Its clear they don’t even believe their own PR nonsense, if they had to insert the Sussexes into everything they do
Surely the second they set foot in the US, the media will be asking whether they’re going to meet up with Harry and Meghan somewhere/somehow, whether H&M come to them, or they go to Montecito? And it’ll look really bad when that doesn’t happen, and re-open (not that it was ever closed) the question of who the royal racist is and what the war of the Waleses was really about?
Yeah I agree if they come to the US and there isn’t at least one joint engagement or private visit it proves who the racists are and who was behind them being driven away. We all know it was them, Harry pretty much said that in the Oprah interview when he said that he speaks to his father rather than his brother.
So true. A tour of the U.S. is just bad all around. If they meet with the Sussexes then naturally all the headlines will be about H&M. If they don’t meet with H&M that’s gonna be an even bigger headline. Baldimort and Keen need to learn you can’t compete where you don’t compare. A trip to the U.S. is just gonna highlight how unpopular they are.
I hope that the Rota Rats get zero photo opp of the Sussexes and Cambridges should the Keens decide to be a nice Uncle and Aunty and go visit their nephew and niece.
Imagine losing a one-sided competition you started yourself.
I hope we get a wide view pic of the tens of people who will show up to see them in person.
The Keens are boxing with themselves and getting knocked out every time!
I really don’t think Meghan and Harry care at this point as they clearly have different objectives than Will and Kate. The former are putting in the work, being selective about their pr, keeping their children hidden. The latter are hyperventilating at every move M&H make, are over hauling their closets to mimic them and forcing their kids out into the spotlight. What’s weird is how obsessed Will and Kate are about trying to be the most popular. These folks are so insecure.
“What’s weird is how obsessed will and Kate are about trying to be the most popular”
You said it, @watson! It is weird and honestly it was that way from the start and thus the smear campaign.
I mean, maaaaaybe if they do some hands-on service project on an Indian reservation or inner city housing project … Something where they dig in and get disheveled with a smudge of dirt on their face. Maybe work feeding wilderness firefighters… something completely unexpected that doesn’t involve wiglets.
But they won’t. It will be Met Gala-level stuff. It will be utterly boring and predictable.
I can’t wait for a real, American journalist to interview them. Even a morning show journalist would be better than the U.K. sycophants.
Lmao, I’m sure the Sussexes are losing sleep over this…
Idiots. Do they really think the US press will not ask about the Sussexes? Until they patch things up with Harry and Meghan and GO to Monticeito this will be a bust.
I mean the rr can grow up. Cain and Unable can come to NY and it isn’t going to matter to the Sussex one way or another. The only reason to frame this as damaging to Harry is that is the only way they get attention. They are a flop at home and at best they will flop here and at worst the media here might do real damage and deservedly so.
Lol: “Harry and Meghan have made the US their home and their target audience.”
H&M don’t have a target audience. They live their lives and because they’re naturally charismatic and do actual tangible good works, people are just naturally drawn to them. It’s W/K who long for an audience, and we all know how that kind of sweaty desperation plays out.
How is it part of their royal duties to visit the US?
What the hell is Duncan Larcombe smoking?? Must be the good stuff to make him so delusional. NEWS FLASH: No one gives a sh*t about William and Kate here. They will not “go down a storm” or whatever stupid colloquialism you want to use. If they actually get their act together enough to come here on a tour I hope they get tomatoes thrown at them in the streets. And as a native NYer, my advice is to stay the hell away from NYC….trust us, you don’t want this smoke.
These RR’s are delusional. They are literally pushing their delusions and revenge fantasies on a couple that is not thinking about them. They don’t care about the Cambridge’s at all and if they do come over here, it’ll be made about the Sussexes anyway. Why they visit California?, Will the make up? Etc. I’m starting to think that the purpose of a tour is about getting access to the Sussexes. There is a level of desperation with these experts and the RF. Something about this is very forced and desperate.
The projection from this guy. The same guy who said the sussexes with 2 young kids and jobs should travel to the Uk but William could travel but but but is too busy blah blah.
He’s trying to stir s**ht up because this is what he wants so he can write more stories and fan fiction.