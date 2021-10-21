The Cambridges’ long-overdue visit to the US will ‘rock’ the Sussexes

Just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview aired, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay wrote a completely bonkers article which read – partially – like he was regurgitating sh-t which was shouted down the phone at him by Prince William and/or Carole Middleton. Kay’s piece was a ham-handed defense of Duchess Kate’s honor, but Kay couldn’t help but be a bit shady. It was supposed to be damage control for the Cambridges, but like so many of their keen damage-control pieces, it was strangely revealing in a negative way. Kate came across like a mean girl and drama queen who was jealous of Meghan and possessive of Harry. Which is probably pretty true, right? I bring up that Kay piece because the end of it stuck with me for months:

While this is no doubt a perilous moment for the House of Windsor, William and Kate can surely be its salvation. For they are the only two family members who have the star power to out-dazzle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. With support for the royals on a knife-edge in America, they should be sent there as soon as travel restrictions allow. Not to California, but to New York and the East Coast: Diana territory. There, they could give a real example of duty and public service that is far removed from the woke monarchy channelled by Harry and Meghan.

Kay was telegraphing the fact that Harry and Meghan did real damage to the Windsors’ image and standing in America. As we know, the British royals thrive on American media interest, American tourism, American charity donors and on and on. They thought they could abuse an American woman within the UK and no one would find out about it, because they’re too stupid to realize that all media is global now and that people around the world were paying attention to the scorn, racism, sexism and anti-Americanism being thrown at Meghan.

Kay was also the first person (from what I saw) to point out that the Windsors absolutely needed to put in some face-time in America, lest the Sussexes get the full run of the place. Seven months later, and the Cambridges are finally acknowledging that. Katie Nicholl reported this week that “Team Cambridge is very focused on America and making sure they have a high profile over there,” and that W&K are likely to make a trip to America next year. The Cambridges also “are aware that their popularity took a bit of a dive post the Oprah interview, and that the focus now is on getting that support back. America is a very important audience for them.” I guess all of the royal reporters got the memo too, and Project Embiggening The Keens For American Audiences has commenced.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be expected to embark on a royal tour across the pond soon. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, who wrote Prince Harry: The Inside Story, has claimed that “going over there will no doubt rock” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have now settled in California. “A royal tour to the US is long overdue,” he told the Daily Star. “They are our most important allies and there is a huge appetite for the royals over there. Royal tours take around six months to plan in secret, so it’s likely there’s one in the works to visit later this year or next, and my best bet is it will be William and Kate. It’s part of their royal duties to visit the States, so they’ll go at some point, whether it’s next year or the near future. “Harry and Meghan have made the US their home and their target audience. So the prospect of William and Kate going over there will no doubt rock them.” A potential royal tour from Kate and William to occur “under Harry and Meghan’s nose, on their turf” would be “very awkward” for the Sussexes, Mr Larcombe stated. The royal expert believes the Cambridges are most likely to be the ones visiting the States due to their popularity. “I was there on their 2011 tour to California, and Kate and Wills went down a storm. At the moment, it seems like they can do no wrong,” he said. “They’ll be the royals’ best bet in boosting the popularity of the Firm in America.”

Stalker much? Is this the start of a full-court press where the Cambridges are really leaning into American markets ahead of visit in the next few months? I don’t even think it is! I think Will and Kate might be too lazy to actually follow-through. I mean, maybe they will end up visiting New York in, what? March of next year? I say that because their M.O. seems to be taking off most of January and February in years past.

As for the sh-t about how the Sussexes will be quaking in their boots because Will & Kate will do a royal tour… it’s funny because I get the feeling that the CopyKeens are just going to end up doing exactly what Harry & Meghan did on their tour of New York. And by then, Harry & Meghan will probably have done more trips and charity works too. Oh, this is going to be so much fun.

These are photos from their last tour in America, their trip to New York in December 2014. It was on that trip that Kate wore hot pink to the 9/11 Memorial.