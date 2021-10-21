“Why does Mel Gibson continue to get so many chances in Hollywood?” links

Starz is doing a John Wick spinoff series called The Continental and they hired Mel Gibson. Pajiba asks why Mel Gibson keeps getting “second chances.” [Pajiba]

Here are the “winners” of Jezebel’s annual scary-story contest. Bookmarking this for when I want to scare the sh-t out of myself. [Jezebel]

This week, Jack Nicholson stepped out for the first time in two years to watch his favorite team, the LA Lakers. [Seriously OMG]

Bradley Cooper is glowed up for a potential Oscar campaign? [LaineyGossip]

Duran Duran has new music in 2021?! [Towleroad]

Sarah Jessica Parker is back to work following Willie Garson’s passing. [GFY]

Who was the best-dressed at The Eternals’ premiere? [RCFA]

Lee Pace is a thirst trap. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Meghan McCain whines about being parodied on SNL. [Dlisted]

Jason Sudeikis talks about the possibility of Ted Lasso Season 4. [JustJared]

Terrible bosses & managers are hugely responsible for the Great Resignation. [Buzzfeed]