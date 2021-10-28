Ioan Gruffudd went Instagram-official with a new girlfriend & his ex-wife is MAD

The Ioan Gruffudd-Alice Evans divorce has become one of those niche gossip controversies, something akin to the LeAnn Rimes/Eddie Cibrian/Brandi Glanville mess which lasted for years. While Ioan is a well-known and respected actor, he’s not Brad Pitt, you know? He’s never been in the gossip media before he left his wife this year and his now-estranged wife went completely batsh-t crazy on him online. Alice Evans clearly believes that she can bully her ex and publicly whine about him and that somehow she’ll come across as sympathetic or, even better, he’ll come running back to her.

So, it seems like Ioan has a new girlfriend. Her name is Bianca Wallace and they just became Instagram Official. Ioan posted the above photo with the message “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace.” You knew that two seconds after Ioan’s next relationship was confirmed, Alice would have something to say about it. So of course:

Actor Ioan Gruffudd’s ex-wife Alice Evans has accused him of having a three-year-long affair. The actress made the claims on social media after the Liar star, 48, went Instagram official with new partner Bianca Wallace, 30, on Wednesday morning. Ioan’s decision to go public with Bianca comes seven months on from his acrimonious split from 49-year-old Alice – with whom he shares two daughters. Shortly after Ioan shared the smitten post of himself and Bloodline star Bianca, which he captioned: “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace”, Alice vented on Twitter and shared how she was previously friends with Ioan’s new love. Alice typed: “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Bianca’s friend Amy Douglas then got on Twitter and pushed back on Alice’s “three year affair” narrative, pointing out that Bianca and Ioan only began hanging out with each other in 2020, as they got into filming the later parts of the season of Harrow. Honestly, Amy Douglas isn’t doing her friend any favors here, she makes it sound like Bianca and Ioan’s affair began mid-to-late 2020, then Ioan went back to LA in January of this year and told Alice that he was leaving her. Alice clearly believed that he was cheating back then, but she accused him of a million other things alongside the infidelity. Alice and Ioan were always going to be a messy breakup then.

Incidentally, I totally believe that all things can be true at once: Ioan cheated (emotionally and/or physically) and wanted out of his marriage and he had no desire to put in any work to reconcile with the mother of his children. And: Alice is a manipulative piece of work who has used their kids as pawns in her own narcissistic drama.

So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I'm a bad person and I'm not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad… Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca. — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 27, 2021

Still nothing. We were together for 20 yrs. We spoke every day, at least three or four times. He was my best friend, my twin soul. I don't know how to move on. I will, but at the moment I have no idea. — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 27, 2021