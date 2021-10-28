Ioan Gruffudd went Instagram-official with a new girlfriend & his ex-wife is MAD

The Ioan Gruffudd-Alice Evans divorce has become one of those niche gossip controversies, something akin to the LeAnn Rimes/Eddie Cibrian/Brandi Glanville mess which lasted for years. While Ioan is a well-known and respected actor, he’s not Brad Pitt, you know? He’s never been in the gossip media before he left his wife this year and his now-estranged wife went completely batsh-t crazy on him online. Alice Evans clearly believes that she can bully her ex and publicly whine about him and that somehow she’ll come across as sympathetic or, even better, he’ll come running back to her.
So, it seems like Ioan has a new girlfriend. Her name is Bianca Wallace and they just became Instagram Official. Ioan posted the above photo with the message “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace.” You knew that two seconds after Ioan’s next relationship was confirmed, Alice would have something to say about it. So of course:
Actor Ioan Gruffudd’s ex-wife Alice Evans has accused him of having a three-year-long affair. The actress made the claims on social media after the Liar star, 48, went Instagram official with new partner Bianca Wallace, 30, on Wednesday morning.
Ioan’s decision to go public with Bianca comes seven months on from his acrimonious split from 49-year-old Alice – with whom he shares two daughters. Shortly after Ioan shared the smitten post of himself and Bloodline star Bianca, which he captioned: “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace”, Alice vented on Twitter and shared how she was previously friends with Ioan’s new love.
Alice typed: “So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad…Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca.”
Bianca’s friend Amy Douglas then got on Twitter and pushed back on Alice’s “three year affair” narrative, pointing out that Bianca and Ioan only began hanging out with each other in 2020, as they got into filming the later parts of the season of Harrow. Honestly, Amy Douglas isn’t doing her friend any favors here, she makes it sound like Bianca and Ioan’s affair began mid-to-late 2020, then Ioan went back to LA in January of this year and told Alice that he was leaving her. Alice clearly believed that he was cheating back then, but she accused him of a million other things alongside the infidelity. Alice and Ioan were always going to be a messy breakup then.
Incidentally, I totally believe that all things can be true at once: Ioan cheated (emotionally and/or physically) and wanted out of his marriage and he had no desire to put in any work to reconcile with the mother of his children. And: Alice is a manipulative piece of work who has used their kids as pawns in her own narcissistic drama.
Usually I have sympathy for people who have been cheated on but not Alice. She just sounds like an awful person to be around.
I don’t think that’s fair. I think she’s just having a mental health crisis in public. She’s saying things she shouldn’t, in a way she shouldn’t, but she doesn’t have a history of doing that before her marriage fell apart. He was filming in Australia for long periods of time and she was at home virtually being a single mother. It can’t have been easy to realise he’d moved on. A little compassion would go a long way here.
Idk. Obviously I know nothing about what really happened in their personal life but I’m starting to think this was over long before the news they were splitting came out, he may have told her before, and she just chose not to hear him (doing the Chrissy Teigen thing where he tried to break up and she just said “No”) until he put his foot down. She is irrational and has no sense of reality which is shown by her being obsessed with getting “the public” on her side (I get being upset and heartbroken but this kind of manipulation is really bad).
I saw some of her posts compiled here, and it seems to me she mostly complain that
1) he looks good for his age while she does not
2) he managed to find work- mind you, not in Hollywood, but as a lead actor nevertheless- and she not
3) she stays home with her children while he works
The undertone of all is that she believes he HAS to stays with her because she sacrificed her life and looks for him?I mean, we all know Hollywood tends not to be kind to women over 40, they were never stars and she personally never established herself in a way that made her sought after. I can see the roles drying out for her as a natural consequence of her losing her looks and not being Meryl Streep level…and he is definitely not to blame to have found work in Australia, which just leads me…
Why, once Harrow was a hit, Ioan did not have her and the girls move to Australia? By her own admission, she is without friends in L.A- why is she staying there?
Answer: either he REALLY considered the marriage over a long time ago and was just seeing if distance made the heart fonder OR she was still thinking about what it would mean in terams of her career…
I’m sure she has some resent towards him that he was able to have a career in Hollywood and she didn’t.
Considering how Alice was so cruel to Meghan Markle, a woman she doesn’t even know, i feel no sympathy for her. It’s a shame that so many miserable women stuck in loveless marriages feel the need to take out their anger on women they see in loving relationships. Maybe she should sit back, reflect, work on herself, and then try to put some positivity into the world so that she can attract that back.
@Chelsea: Perhaps all that attention she was paying to Meghan should have been spent on her marriage.
I feel absolutely no sympathy for her at all.
If if the cheating rumors are true she has made such a bad name for herself that I only feel bad for Ioan and the kids. She’s unstable.
The only thing I seriously sideeye him for is staying that long with this crazy duckfaced moron.
+1
She truely doesnt seem alright,she has that look in her eyes like she can really do something crazy. I hope family and friends can help her before she gets completely unhinged.
Of course there was another woman on deck. He may not have cheated, but men generally don’t leave long term relationships without someone in mind to replace their ex. Just my opinion. Also, of course Alice is one of those twin soul believing women. I can imagine how vomit-inducing she is on a personal level. I have a friend that posts countless quotes about twin souls every time she meets a new guy…followed by over sharing of personal details regarding her pain after the relationship inevitably fails. Some people need to be kept away from the internet from time to time.
Alice needs serious help. He filed for divorce months ago, had separated from her a few months prior to filing. He is allowed to move on. I wish she would. The replies to her tweets are just as unhinged. All she is doing is making it a hell of a lot easier for him to gain custody.
I find it kinda funny how last week public opinion was on Ioan’s side, then the news of the new gf broke out and the sympathy shifted to Alice, but she’s again squandered that by being insufferable, reminding everyome why he probably left in the first place.
And her years long public shaming of him only shows this marriage was doomed for years. Pretty costar only sped up thw process.
I just watched a video on YouTube of an interview she did on French TV. She speaks perfect French, she comes across as fun, witty and self-confident (not too mention self-deprecating).
So sad to see her now.
Alice’s got them crazy eyes.
This is on Ioan. I’m not saying he is not entitled to move because his ex can’t, but to do this knowing the reaction the ex will have is something else. Bianca is now in the crosshairs and the internet is forever.
Even though I don’t approve of cheating (I prefer clean breakups) sometimes they are necessary. If I had been married to someone like her I’d have cheated, too, just to feel some sort of happiness. Is it the best way to go? No, but sometimes we got to do what we can to be happy.
Maybe because of my life history- I get why he left but he needs to get his kids. It really, really sucks to be left behind with the angry, unhinged parent.