“Caitlyn Jenner supports Dave Chappelle, which tells you a lot” links
Caitlyn Jenner offers support to Dave Chappelle… which should tell you a lot. [JustJared]
Martha Stewart’s autumnal thirst trap. [OMG Blog]
Brendan Fraser is getting hired all over the place! [LaineyGossip]
How old is the Dune Mom supposed to be? [Jezebel]
Alan Cumming: Hollywood saved my life. [Towleroad]
Diane Kruger & Misty Copeland came out for the ABT. [GFY]
Kathy Hilton lived at the Waldorf-Astoria for nine years. [Starcasm]
I really like the minimalist silhouettes of these Sareh Nouri bridal looks, but the fabric looks so stiff and unwearable! [Tom & Lorenzo]
BJ Novak’s face is public domain, apparently. [Dlisted]
American Crime Story: Impeachment recap. [Pajiba]
Angelina Jolie awkwardly shut down a question about all of those dinners & hangouts with The Weeknd. She doesn’t want to talk about him! [Buzzfeed]

3 Responses to ““Caitlyn Jenner supports Dave Chappelle, which tells you a lot” links”

  1. Nuzzybear says:
    October 28, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Ah… that white male privilege mindset is hard to shake.

    Reply
  2. BeanieBean says:
    October 28, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    Are we surprised?

    Reply
  3. Emma says:
    October 28, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Oh my god can these super rich people please stop whining about “woke cancel culture run amok”; it’s just self-parody at this point. Ugh.

    Reply

