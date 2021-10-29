Katy Perry is saving her crazy outfits for her daughter, Daisy, to wear someday

I just realized we still have not seen a photo of little Daisy Bloom. Daisy is 14 months old. I’ll bet she adorable. I wonder whose eyes she got, Katy Perry’s big eyes or Orlando Blooms smaller ones? One thing we do know is she’s well-dressed. Well, vibrantly dressed, at least. Katy told People that she’s Daisy’s, “stylist No. 1.” And everyone else is given second opinion. Or no opinion, in Orlando’s case. Katy also said she’s keeping all her crazy outfits in a vault for safekeeping for Daisy to grow into. Not just the ones she’s already worn, but the ones she’s picking out for the future.

Katy Perry has a special “vault” of clothes for her daughter. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, the “Teenage Dream” pop star, 37, talks about being mom to baby girl Daisy Dove, 14 months, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry says she’s hanging onto all her wild (and iconic) outfits and costumes for her daughter to try on one day. “I kind of already have a vault,” she says. “I’m saving things for her. I don’t know where she’s going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I’m saving them for her. Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I’ve got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true.” The American Idol judge says she’s a “sucker” for matching mommy-and-me clothes with Daisy, too, sharing that picking out the clothes is her specialty, not Bloom’s. “No, honey, I am stylist No. 1. I am the one,” she says. “I am the one, and even sometimes when I’m working, our nanny will get her dressed and I’ll be like, ‘I like it, but let’s also put her in this later.’”

Daisy’s Halloween costumes are set for the rest of her life. And she’ll be able to loan all her friends costumes as well. I’d be thrilled if I were Daisy. And some of Katy’s outfits are out there, yes, but some are really cute. Plus, I’m sure Daisy will be given so many daisy emblazoned items throughout her youth that by the time she fits into Katy’s clothes, she’ll long to be a cow or anything else.

And Katy’s smart to go full tilt on the matching outfits now because they don’t let you dress them forever. How long varies with each child but one day, you’re turned away from the closet for good. I’ve never really held Orlando as a fashion icon so maybe Katy’s right to keep him out the sartorial discussion. He does a good job with décor, as demonstrated in his recent video of him decorating Daisy’s room.

