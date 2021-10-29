Drew Barrymore and Tom Green reunited in person for the first time in 20 years

Last year Drew Barrymore had her ex husband, Tom Green, on her show virtually, reuniting with him for the first time in nearly 20 years, via green screen technology. Drew was married to Tom for six months back in 2001-2002 before Tom filed for divorce, but they seemed to have remained friendly over the years. Earlier this week, Drew had Tom on the show again but in person. This time they discussed their short marriage and showed photos from their honeymoon in Ireland. Below are a few highlights from People. Videos from both episodes are below the post:
“We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years,” Barrymore told her audience before introducing Green and welcoming him with a hug.
During his appearance on Tuesday’s show, Green reminisced about his honeymoon with Barrymore, before describing their talk show reunion as “an out-of-body experience.”
“It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird, though,” Green told Barrymore. “Not weird in a bad way — weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It’s awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off.”
Barrymore replied, “Well, I respect and love you,” to which Green said, “Love you, too.”
This is how you do a breakup. There has never seemed to be any animosity between these two. Granted, they only knew each other a short time before marrying but I love that their breakup didn’t get messy, especially publicly. Besides, Drew remarried (she has since divorced and is friendly with her ex’s new wife) and it would seem Tom is very happy with his life having moved back to Canada (he’s never remarried). I also thought it was sweet that, during their first virtual reunion, Drew teared up saying that she still thinks of Tom fondly and that she “celebrates” him. And it was nice seeing Tom joining Drew for her Drew’s News segment. I love the pictures that they shared from their honeymoon trip to Ireland. Drew and Tom show that you can still love and care for someone despite recognizing that you are not for each other.
The first reunion in September 2020 (this used green screen technology):
The in person reunion this week:
Photos via Instagram
