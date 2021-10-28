Prince Harry is in ‘panic mode’ over Queen Elizabeth’s health crisis?

Us Weekly had two very strange articles about Queen Elizabeth’s health and hospitalization, and how her family has reacted to all of that. The British papers have said that the Queen’s favorites and geographically closest have rallied around her, and I assume that means Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex. I assume all three have made several in-person visits to the Queen over the past week. But what of the Queen’s grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law? Well, according to Us Weekly, Harry has been completely panicked over the state of QEII.

Grandson duties activated! Prince Harry went into “panic mode” after learning that Queen Elizabeth II had been rushed to the hospital earlier this month, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her,” the insider says. The 37-year-old prince, who relocated to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to his grandfather Prince Philip before his death in April, the source explains. “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider tells Us, noting that Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.” “The queen is finally acknowledging that she won’t be around forever and needs to slowdown,” the source tells Us, noting her recent hospitalization was a wake-up call to start passing some responsibilities down the line. “She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over of some of her duties to Prince Charles and Prince William and is preparing them to take over.”

[From Us Weekly]

From what Harry and Meghan said in the Oprah interview, they’ve been in constant contact with the Queen anyway. Harry made it sound like he was Zooming with Philip regularly before Philip made a turn for the worse this spring. While Harry might feel some guilt – that would be natural – I doubt he’s in panic-mode or whatever. I’ve been saying for months that I do think Harry would like to visit the UK sooner rather than later, and I think that’s mostly about seeing the Queen in person and checking on her. He’s very fond of her. Meanwhile, did you know that QEII and the Duchess of Cambridge are basically BFFs?

On the mend! Royal family members have been lending a supportive hand after Queen Elizabeth II‘s brief overnight stay in a local hospital earlier this month. The monarch, 95, returned home on Thursday, October 21, after being monitored “for some preliminary investigations” on medical advice, Buckingham Palace noted in a statement last week. Since she was given the all-clear, she’s been tended to by great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “[Duchess] Kate sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “George, Charlotte and Louis made ‘get well soon’ cards.” The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and Elizabeth “have been talking more than ever since [the] health scare,” the insider says, adding that Kate “has a special bond with the queen” and often connects with her over “one-on-one phone conversations.”

[From Us Weekly]

Raise your hand if you believe any part of this? Again, the Cambridges have been on vacation since last Thursday. Kate possibly sent flowers, but Kate has not been checking in on the Queen or calling, let’s be real. It’s so funny to me to see this flurry of embiggening PR around the Cambridges this week given that they are literally on vacation!!! After a two-month summer holiday! After only being “back at work” for about six weeks!!!!