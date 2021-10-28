Prince Harry is in ‘panic mode’ over Queen Elizabeth’s health crisis?

Us Weekly had two very strange articles about Queen Elizabeth’s health and hospitalization, and how her family has reacted to all of that. The British papers have said that the Queen’s favorites and geographically closest have rallied around her, and I assume that means Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex. I assume all three have made several in-person visits to the Queen over the past week. But what of the Queen’s grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law? Well, according to Us Weekly, Harry has been completely panicked over the state of QEII.
Grandson duties activated! Prince Harry went into “panic mode” after learning that Queen Elizabeth II had been rushed to the hospital earlier this month, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her,” the insider says. The 37-year-old prince, who relocated to the U.S. with wife Meghan Markle in March 2020, still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to his grandfather Prince Philip before his death in April, the source explains.
“[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider tells Us, noting that Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”
“The queen is finally acknowledging that she won’t be around forever and needs to slowdown,” the source tells Us, noting her recent hospitalization was a wake-up call to start passing some responsibilities down the line. “She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over of some of her duties to Prince Charles and Prince William and is preparing them to take over.”
From what Harry and Meghan said in the Oprah interview, they’ve been in constant contact with the Queen anyway. Harry made it sound like he was Zooming with Philip regularly before Philip made a turn for the worse this spring. While Harry might feel some guilt – that would be natural – I doubt he’s in panic-mode or whatever. I’ve been saying for months that I do think Harry would like to visit the UK sooner rather than later, and I think that’s mostly about seeing the Queen in person and checking on her. He’s very fond of her. Meanwhile, did you know that QEII and the Duchess of Cambridge are basically BFFs?
On the mend! Royal family members have been lending a supportive hand after Queen Elizabeth II‘s brief overnight stay in a local hospital earlier this month. The monarch, 95, returned home on Thursday, October 21, after being monitored “for some preliminary investigations” on medical advice, Buckingham Palace noted in a statement last week. Since she was given the all-clear, she’s been tended to by great-grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“[Duchess] Kate sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “George, Charlotte and Louis made ‘get well soon’ cards.”
The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, and Elizabeth “have been talking more than ever since [the] health scare,” the insider says, adding that Kate “has a special bond with the queen” and often connects with her over “one-on-one phone conversations.”
Raise your hand if you believe any part of this? Again, the Cambridges have been on vacation since last Thursday. Kate possibly sent flowers, but Kate has not been checking in on the Queen or calling, let’s be real. It’s so funny to me to see this flurry of embiggening PR around the Cambridges this week given that they are literally on vacation!!! After a two-month summer holiday! After only being “back at work” for about six weeks!!!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Lol, we all know how the worker-bee queen feels about Waity Do-Little.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they did go see the queen now that travel restrictions are lifted. But this is a situation of her own making, she’s the one who said no half-in. Or she let herself be bullied by Charles and William into agreeing to this arrangement. Anyway, Us Weekly is full of crap so we shall see if the Sussexes go to the UK.
No, not flowers. Appearances. SHOW UP! SHE’S 95!
And I do think Harry is probably concerned and ready to head over sooner rather than later. That’s one of the few, logical pulled-from-their-axxes pieces of speculative gossip I can get on board with.
And you know how insincere she is when she sends people flowers. They heard the queen was sick and instead of stepping up, they went on holidays.
I’ve never seen ‘panic mode’ look so unbothered. I’m sure he loves her and is worried about her, but the only people panicking are Willy and Waity. They’ll actually have to work now.
More like, Kate told her assistant to send flowers and told the nanny to make cards from the kids before they left for Mustique.
did anyone really say goodbye to Phillip in person? I know they said the Queen was by his side, and Charles and Anne both visited him in the hospital, but I didn’t get the impression there was a big bedside vigil or the whole family coming and going. We certainly never heard whether William said goodbye in person. I mean I’m sure Harry WAS sad that he didn’t say goodbye in person, I’m just not sure that was something true for only Harry if that makes sense.
At any rate – yes, Harry has been very clear about how he feels about his grandmother and because we know he’s not a coldhearted ass, if she really is that sick, then I’m sure he wants to be by her side. I actually think that will be the big “tell” in terms of how sick she is – if Harry goes to the UK, then I feel like we’ll know she’s close to passing.
+1
Penny Knatchbull was probably there.
I am embarrassed for Keen and her constant need to stay relevant. Her own embiggening campaign at the funeral for Philip was a joke and her face and behavior at the commonwealth shows that she’s just a basic bitch. Her and Carole’s attempt at this BS is equally embarrassing and I think they need to shut up and sit down. She is obviously sitting in some hotel room while the kids are in the pool with the nanny calling her mother and telling her to get on the phone with US Weekly and get her to be the future queen of American Media is sad. Enough Kate. It’s pathetic. This is what life looks like when you sell your soul to be apart of a damning institution.
This just feels made up. I don’t think there’s a real source for either story, the source is a RR and this is what they imagine. That said, if the queen is getting worse, why wouldn’t Harry want to visit her?
If not for the fact that, you know, they’re on vacation, I could actually buy Kate rushing to TQ’s side and making a big show of doting on her…but in the most irritating and intrusive and unwelcome way possible. She’s not a subtle creature. Can’t you just see the Queen frantically trying to blink “GET THIS VULTURE AWAY FROM ME” in Morse code during a Zoom call with Harry?
I think Kate knows that she couldn’t just rush to the queen’s side even if she wanted to. Does the queen actually even like Kate? I haven’t seen anything that says she does other than Middleton PR and it’s not like Kate is going to step and work more on behalf of the queen.
True. I mean, in my scenario, she would’ve been doing it just for show, but that’s still too much effort for her, isn’t it? Hell, she clearly doesn’t even put THAT much effort into making up the bullshit they try to feed the press.
This all seems to be bs. She’s 95. Harry won’t be going to the UK with his family anymore this year. This is the RR hoping he does bc they don’t have any profitable stories. House Windsor is going down.
I’m not sure where these “sources” are coming from. Maybe H&M should investigate the chicken coop – there could be a foul fowl in there.
The british royal family is in “Panic mode “because if the Queen dies, their years are counted. People respect the Queen especially because of her age. more in “panic mode “should be Andrew, for obvious reason.
I doubt there are any “sources” that have info on Harry. This is conjecture.
Yeah probably he is worried about her. Maybe he is making plans to see her sooner than later. But he’s not panicking. The British media and BRF are panicking.
The press tries to ascribe human qualities to the Royal Family that don’t exist. The Royal Family is not a normal family and heirachy and patriarchy are strictly adhered to. That being said, it’s likely that Harry knew that the Queen was struggling before anybody else in family and the Royal Household. I’m sure he has concerns that the Palace is overworking the Queen but I doubt he is in panic mode about it. I still don’t believe that he and his family will return to the UK for Christmas and I can’t wait for the press outrage about that. The story about Kate is not believable when the same day the Queen came out of the hospital, the Cambridges were seen jetting out of the UK.
My cousin was one of Prince Philips Consultants while he lived in Scotland, one of a few, but de only person he saw visiting Philip was Princess Anne !!!!!
I’m just here for that monstrosity of a pseudo-military outfit on Kate. She looks like a super villain with a spider webby hat.
I actually think this “insider” is a royal reporter who is trying to frame this a certain way. They’ve done this before and when you pair it with the Cambridge story I’ll assume it’s probably the same source. Oh look Harry is far away but here is Kate and the kids to the rescue.
Whatever Harry and Meghan do is their business. None of us know anything and until they actually step foot in the UK whether this year or next…the guessing game will continue.
But one thing I feel I can accurately guess is that Harry will say something about this in his memoirs lol.