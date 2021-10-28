Storage baskets, a sports mask you can breathe in and plant food spikes



I wanted to mention this professional ice cream scoop we recommended two and a half years ago. Unfortunately I still use it every day, sometimes twice a day and it’s held up great! It cuts into hard ice cream really well. There’s a little spot in the middle where it’s starting to tarnish but it doesn’t have a coating that gets into the ice cream and that’s just cosmetic. Also I really like the Spatty, the little cosmetics spatula. I used it to get the last bit of moisturizer out of the bottle after I cut it. It definitely helps save money. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A set of 9 woven storage baskets to tastefully organize your house



Full disclosure: you can get very good plastic storage bins at Dollar Tree, so if you’re concerned about your budget I would recommend that. I’m looking to upgrade some of my storage options and woven baskets can be pricey. Kohl’s has 3 for $89 now, that’s crazy! You get a full 9 baskets in this set from Sorbus for $39 in sets of five different colors. These have an impressive 4.8 stars, over 2,000 ratings and an A on Fakespot. People say they look great, hold a lot and helped upgrade their closet and pantry storage. “I am so delighted with these boxes that I used them everywhere in our home! I bought 2 sets at different times. Used them to hold clothes, beanies, gloves, purses, personal items, pet treats/items, etc.” “This is my second order of these baskets. They are unbelievably wonderful and even better than the listing shows.:

Black cohosh tablets may help improve menopause symptoms



I’ve been having a hard time in perimenopause. I can’t have gelatin capsules due to an allergy, so that rules out supplements like Amberen and Estroven. These 540 mg black cohosh tablets are more reasonably priced than other brands. You get 180 tablets for under $10. They’re vegan, gluten free, non gmo and sugar free. These have almost 12,000 ratings and 4.4 stars which ReviewMeta adjusted to 4.3. Women say they really work to reduce hot flashes, mprove sleep better and reduce menopause symptoms. “I’ve been taking this for almost 3 weeks and my life has changed . No more hot flashes, I was having hot flashes all night long , and improved my mood.” “For best results use this in combination with vitamin E. Hot flashes are gone, PMS is GONE, biweekly migraines are gone! Cramps, food cravings, GONE.” I’ve ordered these and some wild yam root tablets and will let you know how they work. (Please consult your doctor about taking this or any other supplements. This is not medical advice.)

An affordable name necklace in so many fonts



This sterling silver necklace comes in different metal finishes, including white cooper, sterling silver, rose gold, gold and white gold. It has almost 3,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Prices range from $15 to $25 depending on the finish. It’s said to be pretty and dainty and most women are pleased with their purchase. It would make a great gift too. “Some people have said it tarnishes fast but I’ve had it for 3 months, wear it for 8-10 hours 2-4 times per week and it still looks new. I wouldn’t shower or sweat with it on. Love mine.” “This necklace was much more than I expected. I’ve had trouble trying to find a jeweler who could accomodate my long name but this was perfect!”

Plant food spikes to revive your sad houseplants



My plants are kind of sad and it’s not because I forget to water them, OK? These plant food spikes by Miracle Grow are so easy to use, you just aerate the soil with the included tool and push in the number of spikes recommended for your plant size. Some plants take 4 or more spikes. These have over 56,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. While there are some people saying that you can overdose your plants, most say that their plants perked up and grew well with these. “These are the best supplements for your plants. The plant pictured was dying and had lost most of its leaves. Buying the miracle grow indoor plant feeder sticks was a last ditch effort to save this guy and it worked!” “I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them!”

Floodlights to upgrade your outdoor holiday decorations



From Hecate: I didn’t have any lights for my yard but my Halloween decor this year needed it. So I got these little guys because they were priced well enough that I could get a couple. Since these came with three lenses, green, red and yellow, I figured I could reuse them at Christmas and get more for my money. Without the lens, they’d be great regular outdoor lighting as well. These baby floods cost $17 a piece, come with a 5-foot extension cord and are weatherproof. The head is adjustable so you can target the light exactly where you want. They also come with a one-year warranty. They have over 1,500 reviews, 4.4 stars and Fakespot gave them an A. The colors are really good, “It’s bright enough & has a pretty big span. The red lens is a true red, not a pink. We haven’t had any rain so I can’t provide that feedback. – EDIT – It has now rained for about a week and they’re still working fine.” Apparently they last a while, too, “I bought one of these four or five years ago. It has survived extreme rain, cold, heat, and has been buried in snowbanks and it still works!” One reviewer said they wanted different colors than the ones provided and bought these filters that worked. There are a lot of people’s photos with lit up yards in the reviews. The lights look great and you can get some decor inspiration as well!

Adjustable drawer dividers to organize all your things



From Hecate: I got this tip from my friend Angie on Twitter. These are so cool and such a great way to organize drawers because you can move them any way you need to. They are 4” tall arms that you can extend and lock them into place. And the ends have rubber linings that won’t scratch your drawers. They can also be used vertically to divide bookshelves. There are two packs available: one pack of 4 that expands 11”-17” for $24 or a 4-pack that expands to 14.9”-21” for $29. They have over 3,300 reviews and got 4.6 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. The comments said they were really easy to install. They also give you much more storage, “Perfect for organizing large, deep drawers. I tripled my drawer storage and can find everything with ease.” People also said they were pretty sturdy, “What I liked about these expandable JonNY organizers was their quality; these seemed sturdier than the ones I had to return and they also look more attractive.” That’s good because they work on tension so they should be sturdy. I have a junk drawer that is driving me crazy. I think this might be exactly what I need.

A washable sports mask you can breathe in



From Hecate: Some of you probably live in areas where you may not need a mask while working out but for those of us who do, it’s a struggle, man. I still do my cardio outside, but if I don’t go early enough, I encounter enough people that I need to wear a mask. I’ll invest in a decent workout mask. This one was recommended on a couple of sites. It’s normally $30 but Amazon has it for $25 right now. It comes in nine different colors but a lot are sold out currently. It’s washable, which is important. It also sits off the face so it’s breathable while working out. And it’s Under Armour, which is a dependable brand. It comes in sizes XS to XL so you can get the right fit for your face. It has over 35,000 reviews and received 4.4 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Fitness professionals said it’s the best mask they’ve come across. Most comments just say they can breathe in it, “This is by far the most highly breathable mask that I have tried. It gives you space between your mouth and the material and you are less inclined to want to take it off as soon as possible.” They aren’t just for workouts, either, “I wear these masks for approximately 18 to 20 hours of the day at work. I am a first responder and I switch them out approximately every 8 hours.”

