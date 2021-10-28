Isaiah Washington: Ellen Pompeo ‘took $5 million’ payout stay quiet

I probably should have done more coverage of the insidery book about Grey’s Anatomy, How to Save a Life. The book featured an “oral history” with many of the actors about the biggest plot twists of the show and all of the drama behind-the-scenes. While I respect Shonda Rhimes for being a badass boss, Rhimes totally lied for years when she talked about her “no a–hole policy.” All of the actors on Grey’s sound like huge a–holes, and the casting melodramas kind of prove that the show was always a toxic work environment. And yes, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey were a huge part of that too. I think we realize now that Ellen is massively problematic!
Anyway, one of the original scandals on Grey’s involved Isaiah Washington and whether or not he used a homophobic slur and whether or not it was about TR Knight. Isaiah was the one who lost his job at Grey’s, but the How To Save a Life book reveals that there was a lot more happening behind the scenes than just a beef between Isaiah and TR. Apparently, Isaiah and Patrick Dempsey got into a fistfight at some point, and Isaiah says now that Patrick was always the biggest toxic element on the show.
Not holding back. While reflecting on his past roles, Isaiah Washington called out his experience on the allegedly “toxic” Grey’s Anatomy set as an example of mistreatment.
“Every single day I was a problem that was being reminded, ‘You’re No. 4 on the call sheet. You’re not the star of this show,”‘ Washington, 58, told Tavis Smiley from KBLA Talk 1580 radio on October 21. From Washington’s perspective, his time on the medical drama was just a prelude to him being “used as a scapegoat” to cover up other problems on set. Washington used his 2007 firing, after he allegedly used a homophobic slur, as an example of the supposed “agenda.”
“It was easy. I didn’t know that it would stick to me so hard. But I found out why,” he claimed. “It was an agenda to cover up for the toxic and bad behavior of many of my former castmates on that show. And the top of that would be Patrick Dempsey.”
Washington’s allegations against costars including Dempsey, 55, come after a recently released book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, brought back the conversation about the fight that led to his exit. In Lynette Rice‘s tell-all, writer Mark Wilding opened up about the explosive fight between Washington and Dempsey.
“It was my episode. I think one of them had been late to set one day and the other one then decided to pay him back by being late himself. Then it sort of exploded,” Wilding detailed. “They got into an arguing match, and then before you know it they were physically fighting. I was standing there in video village. I’m, like, six feet four inches. I’m bigger than both of them. But I didn’t really jump in right away because I’m like, I don’t know if I want to get involved.”
At the time, it was reported that Washington used a slur in reference to his costar T.R. Knight, which he denied. He previously provided his perspective in the book, saying, “We learned that we [had] to watch what we say. We [had] to make sure we [were] more accountable.”
Washington continued: “I did everything that the producers and the network asked me to do. I came back under great stress, and thought I was doing the job I was hired to do. I thought that was going to speak for my future at Grey’s, but apparently that wasn’t the same vision that the network and studio had for me.”
During his interview, Washington alleged that Pompeo was “unnerved” by the success of her other costars. “She couldn’t believe that everybody was more interested in me and Sandra [Oh] and everybody else than her. So I am not shocked that she said what she said [about Denzel Washington],” the Law & Order alum said. “She really thinks that she’s cool with Black people like that, but she’s not.”
Washington also claimed that the Life of the Party star “took $5 million dollars under the table” during the height of the Me Too era “to not tell the world how toxic and nasty Patrick Dempsey really was.”
Eh. I think all things are likely true – Isaiah was fired for cause, because he was disruptive on the set, getting in a fistfight with the lead actor (Dempsey) and using a homophobic slur. Now, I absolutely believe that Dempsey and Pompeo were just as toxic as everyone else, but they were the “leads” and so no one could do sh-t about it other than try to manage them. Did Pompeo get paid off to not talk about Dempsey? Eh. Maybe, maybe not. I’m sure she has a lot of stories about Dempsey. But I bet he has some stories about her too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Hmmmm. as a long time fan of the Grey’s Anatomy show … this rings pretty true. The show was a million times better in the early seasons YES!! And I hated when Isaiah’s character (Dr. Burke) was written off (but we all heard what happened behind the scenes at the time). Yes, definitely seems there were many egos and assholes on that set. Damn! And I still miss Sandra Oh – Christina Yang, she will forever be my favorite character!! I have never heard a bad word about her, there’s probably good reason for that xoxo
Agreed! The first 5-7 seasons were definitely the best, and Sandra should’ve been the star. Have to say, I like Heigl’s Izzy a lot, too (even though she turned into a diva, but her acting was *great*).
I agree with the both things can be true. IW is an a-hole and a MAGA that likes to harass BW
on Twitter. (He once tried
to come for Soledad O’Brien) he’s a terrible man but I believe him when he says that environment was and is toxic
I watched this show for maybe a season, when I lived with people who were watching it (this was around 2006-7 ish?) and I just didn’t get the appeal. It was like ER but with less medicine and more drama and sleeping around, and I thought Ellen Pompeo was the weakest link. She reminded me of dishwater and I didn’t get why there was a competition over her or whatever.
So basically….I can believe that it was a toxic environment, when you have those kinds of ensemble casts but a few people are supposed to be the stars regardless of popularity – it just sounds like its a messy messy show to be a part of.
Ellen should thank her lucky stars she got this gig. Its funny how when they have a hiatus she doesnt seem to do anything else. Others tried their hand at some romcoms etc ,i cant name anything else she has been in.
I just got into Grey’s a few months ago, at my sister’s urging, and I have to say, I love it. But I will NEVER understand Pompeo’s casting. She is the WORST actor of all of the cast (incl. the ever changing interns), and to me, the weakest link of the show.
I’m almost done w/Season 17 now, and I have to say, watching it now, gives me anxiety (the way it mirrors what is/has happened with Covid & BLM). I almost want to skip through it to Season 18.
“she’s thinks she’s cool with black people like that, but she’s not” lololol. This just makes me laugh. It’s true, isn’t it? Some people think they’re cool with a certain group, but then they fail to translate that into their actual behavior.
For example, once I worked at this cafe with all these hippy girls who played indigenous music over the speakers. But then when a woman came in and asked to waive tax but forgot her tribal ID card at home (and they all know this woman is indigenous), they gave her such a hard time. I’m like…can’t you see the problem here? You can’t say you’re cool with some group, celebrate their music or whatever, and then behave just like everyone else who dumps on that group. Like you actually have to modify your behavior through a process of empathy. Waive the damn tax.
I saw Ellen Pompeo on an episode of Punked, and she was a giant asshole to the waitress. Never liked her after that.
I stopped watching after season 15. Got over it.
Patrick Dempsey is from a Maine town near me. People that knew him are still around and they have tons of stories about him. He got bullied here and there Being a theatre kid in a rough town and instead of becoming kind he became a bully before he left Lewiston. When he comes back here he expects to be a local hero and acts like an entitled jerk. He is also rumored to have affairs, but no surprise there.
He’s locally known as an a***ole.
The one person I’m interested to hear from in in this is TR Knight actually. I know I’m in the minority here, but I really liked George and felt he was one of the strongest actors in the early seasons. He left/was made to leave not long after Washington, no? and his career hasn’t been the hottest ever since. Loved him in everything I’ve seen him in though, so I wonder what else was at play there, despite the obvious.
Shonda’s “no a–hole” policy, like most similar policies that producers and show runners have is more of a: “no a-holes who cannot sufficiently hide their a-hole-ery or only those a-holes who make us enough money from certain fans to allow us to feel we must overlook said a-hole-rey” policy.
Surprised but not surprised . I still think Isaiah Washington is a massive jerk, he was fired from the series “Soul Food” because of behavior issues. You can be right and still be the jerk. It speaks volumes that Sandra Oh REFUSES to return for a guest spot and doesn’t seem to mess with Ellen Pompeo on social media at all.