Angelina Jolie wore Valentino to the UK premiere of ‘The Eternals’: cute or meh?

Angelina Jolie and her Brood (minus Pax, the George Harrison of the Jolie-Pitts) went to the London premiere/screening of The Eternals last night. I love the fact that five out of six kids made this European journey with her. Considering how much time they’ve all spent in England over the years, my guess is that many of the kids have little British friends too, and they probably relish these trips to see their buds across the pond. Didn’t Maddox have a British girlfriend at some point?
At the premiere, Angelina wore a Valentino ensemble. All I can say about her London looks is The Sack Will Out!! Angelina can pretend, for a short time, to be a glamour-puss in figure-hugging Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, but the sacks will creep back in. I would imagine her new stylist (Jason Bolden) saw this sacky-Valentino on the runway and was like “yaaas, that’s for La Jolie!” Little Shiloh is wearing one of Angelina’s old Dior dresses – when Angie wore this, it was tea length. Someone upcycled it and turned it into an above-the-knee look. That actually makes me a little bit uncomfortable, the fact that they cut off a foot of fabric on a lovely Dior. But Angelina is apparently really into teaching her kids about recycling clothes and wearing vintage and all of that. Anyway, yeah, I hate this Valentino on Angelina. But the kids are cute. Knox looks like such a little badass! Zahara’s braids!
After the premiere/screening, Angelina took the kids to the afterparty. They changed their clothes and, again, the sack will out. This is just a full-on caftan. Again, the kids look cute.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I actually love this look!!! everything is on point here.
I like the idea of it, but I find the skirt is just too voluminous. Heck, the whole thing looks like it’s a size too big. I much prefer the green afterparty look, even if it is a fancy caftan.
I LOVE it!
I giant bowl of whipped cream tuxedo!
minus Pax, the George Harrison of the Jolie-Pitts)….excuse my ignorance what does that mean ?
he was known to be a recluse.
Not meh, but blegh.
I am so bad at remembering kid’s names so bear with me, but I am loving that grey sweater/jacket her son is wearing
That’s Maddox.
Ok well in that case I very much like Maddox’ jacket!
I am normally so anti-sacks on her lol but I actually kind of like the red carpet look? I wish she had done her hair a little different (a cute, well-styled ponytail would have worked I think) but I really like the skirt, I think a different hairstyle would have helped like I said and something different about the top…..either the blouse by itself or a different top with the jacket (assuming this ensemble isn’t a dress.) This reminds me of Salma’s dress from this event, where I keep looking at it and tilting my head and thinking, do I like it? do I not? I can’t decide, ha.
At least her post-party caftan is a great color, lol.
the kids look cute and like they are enjoying this, I wonder if some of them are sick of seeing this movie by this point, lol (I was wondering that about the actors too, how many times do they end up seeing this movie? I wonder if there’s a private room where they hang out and drink champagne while its playing.) I also wonder if some of the kids stayed in London? Because she went from Rome to LA back to london, maybe some of them just stayed across the pond?
I was wondering the same thing lol surely they must only do the red carpets and go hang out in a lounge for a couple of hours. But i remember Matt and Bens premiers at the end they stand up and people clap for them.
Also does the studio pay for entourages and family or is that on the stars dime ?
Why LA? as far as the story goes, she went from Italy to UK, without flying back to the states.
I kind of liked it too because it was a different kind of “sack” look. I don’t know why but I thought it worked well for a London premier too.
I doubt very much they actually sit and watch the film. I work with much more minor VIPs and they rarely watch the whole thing, but sneak off to a comfy green room.
I like both of her looks here. She is great at representing modest fashion from time to time, a rarity for a Hollywood actress
+100000000
I like it – she looks very classy. Also I would wear this. I like it better than some of the things she wears that make her look like a clothing rack. She is always very beautiful but she just looks happier and healthier in something like this.
She always makes the caftan look so chic and fashionable.
I like the black jacket, especially the bows on the sleeves. But that voluminous skirt has got to go. It looks like way too much fabric to drag around. The kids all look cute. No comment on the caftan but why would you wear those beige pumps with it? Cute, sexy sandals would look much better.
Sorry, but Zahara was the true fashion star in that group. That color on her is fire. And Angelina can get away with terrible dresses because she has a million dollar face.
I actually love both of Angelina Jolie’s dresses. She looks amazing.
I love Angelina and think she is incredible.
All the kids look happy, healthy, and just as gorgeous as their mother.. I have to say, I think Zahara wins the fashion post today. Her braids with that shade of yellow is fire on her.