“It’s November 1st, merry Mariah Carey Season to you and yours” links

Ready? Let’s go! 🎃➡️🎄#MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/cEaFrRBHwJ
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2021
I was hoping for a full thread on the Alec Baldwin press conference. I am the first to think the worst about him, but I actually thought this was pretty classy. They were following him, so he pulled over, got out, treated the press respectfully, and said sensitive, appropriate things. He seems to be completely humbled by all this and trying to do the right thing as best he can.
Now, let’s talk about Hillary. What was her plan with waving around her iPhone and repeatedly interrupting Alec? I get that she was being mama bear and trying to protect him, but 1. He didn’t need protection and 2. I feel like it’s such a Karen move to be videoing the whole thing. I guess she might have been concerned that if a physical altercation ensued (not completely unheard of with Alec) that she wanted to ensure his side was covered fairly, but this is not violent, angry Alec. This is thoughtful, reflective, truly humbled Alec, so Hillary’s hyper vigilance feels out of place.
The stories about men…just ugh. I’ll personally never forget going solo to NYC and sitting at a Broadway play, when this lone businessman sat down next to me. He looks perfectly harmless, so I thought I could make innocent conversation. All I did was say, “I don’t know anything about this play, do you?”
9 words and this guy starts replying and touching me, stroking my arm, asking me if I’m cold (it was 95 degrees out) and what hotel I was staying at (which was very close to the theater). I was so stunned I just sputtered that I had to go to the bathroom and fled. I explained the situation to an usher, and he found me another seat (better, actually). But I’ll always remember this dude who felt 9 words was enough to start touching me.