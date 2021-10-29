Prince William & Kate will do five events in Glasgow at the COP26 conference

Queen Elizabeth’s health issues resulted in one good thing: everybody’s talking about COP26, the UN climate conference in Glasgow, which will begin on Monday, November 1st. Royal aides were fussing about whether the Queen would attend the conference for days after her hospitalization, but this week Buckingham Palace finally cancelled her appearance. What’s interesting is that the five major “senior royals” were always supposed to attend: the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Even in the Queen’s absence, surely Chaz, Cam, Bill and Cathy are good enough?

Well, thankfully those four are still attending, although who knows if Kate will have time to plan out some button-and-tartan ensembles considering the Cambridge family is STILL on vacation. In their absence, Kensington Palace went ahead and informed the royal rota when and where the Keens will turn up in Glasgow.

The Cambridges are attending five engagements at #COP26 in Scotland next week. Some events are still embargoed, but the couple will be at receptions for @EarthshotPrize @TheSMI and @COP26 on Nov 1, and on Nov 2 William and Earthshot winners will attend a meeting of world leaders. pic.twitter.com/6nZe6rYlUj — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 28, 2021

Five engagements and at least two of those engagements are “receptions.” The reception for Earthshot should be yet another vanity exercise for Baldemort. Maybe he’ll give some special black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos of himself to People Magazine again. The SMI is the Sustainable Markets Initiative, which is one of Charles’ big causes. So basically, Bill and Wiglet are tagging along on one of Charles’ events.

I’m really curious if William and Kate are going to fly into Glasgow straight from their vacation? Probably not, right? I would imagine they’ll fly back through Heathrow on Saturday or Sunday, drop the kids off in Bucklebury with Carole and then fly up to Glasgow Sunday night.