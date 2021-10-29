Newsweek: Anti-Meghan trolls are monetizing hate through YouTube as well

Bot Sentinel released their report this week into their investigation into the targeted and coordinated hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. Bot Sentinel’s investigation was purely for Twitter, and the 80-plus Twitter accounts which are responsible for the bulk of the hate campaign. But Twitter isn’t the only social media company, and it’s not the only way hateful trolls can organize and monetize their hatred, racism, sexism and lies. Many of the bigger hate accounts also have Instagram accounts and YouTube channels. Newsweek points out that YouTube is a major way these anti-Meghan trolls are monetizing their hate:
Meghan Markle trolls are making money for YouTube by spreading hatred of her through their videos, Newsweek can reveal. One account, Murky Meg, has 85,400 subscribers. When viewed by Newsweek, a video with more than 62,000 views carried an advert for human rights charity Amnesty International.
The YouTube account has produced more than 300 videos criticizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and also carries adverts for Murky Meg merchandise, including branded cups, T-shirts and bags for between £10 and £15 ($13.75 and $20.63).
Amnesty told Newsweek it advertised through YouTube using a package that applied the company’s strictest controls on hateful content—but its ad was placed on Murky Meg’s channel all the same. In a statement, it said: “As is common practice, Amnesty International UK advertises on YouTube using their strictest safety settings which should automatically prevent ad placement alongside content that has been classified as hateful or sensational. Amnesty campaigns against online abuse and urges social media companies to step up in their efforts to tackle and remove any harmful content.”
Another account, HG Tudor, has 79,600 subscribers and when viewed by Newsweek carried adverts from a law firm and a text-to-speech company. The owner also monetizes through a blog that offers audio consultations at $150 for a one-hour session and suggests customers from across different time zones. An example of just one of numerous videos is titled, “Harry´s Wife Part 78.10 : The Case of the Stolen Balls (Meghan Markle).”
The revelations come after data analysis agency Bot Sentinel identified a network of 83 accounts the company said were part of a coordinated hate campaign against Meghan. Founder Christopher Bouzy referred Newsweek to the HG Tudor YouTube channel and added: “It’s being monetized. I would be shocked if the core accounts were not being monetized in some way, whether they’re being paid by someone to do this, whether there is some other financial motive behind this. I just cannot see these accounts spending so much time each day and there is not something else behind it. Is it just hate driving them?”
He added that Twitter would also be making money out of the hate accounts: “If they’re tweeting 300 or 400 times in a day then that’s pretty substantial. The tools that we’re using indicate there’s a potential reach of 17 million-plus users and that’s pretty significant. Twitter is in the business of monetizing users, views and interactions. They’re not in the business of shutting down accounts, that’s going to hurt their bottom line.”
I would assume that YouTube advertising operates much like blog advertising, in that companies hire a third party to simply place their ads across a spectrum of YouTube channels. It’s not like Amnesty International is aware of all of the individual channels on which their ads appear. It doesn’t work that way. So this is a failure of YouTube, similar to Twitter’s failures in shutting down hate accounts. It’s up to companies like YT, Instagram and Twitter to deplatform hate using their own tools to do so! Also: my feeling is that it’s probably easier to make money off hate on YouTube as opposed to Twitter. But I seriously doubt the “ringleader” hate accounts are only being paid through social media and YT.
Photos courtesy of YouTube, Archewell.
The Cambridges have a Youtube account, don’t they? We thought it was weird at the time, but now, perhaps, it begins to make sense.
Listen – who else has the money and motive to pay for a coordinated and sustained attack? Could it be the same people buying bot followers to “stay ahead” on instagram?
Either way its both shocking and not, gross and totally expected from you know who.
The hate is just as bad on Quora.
Can’t these sewers be charged and tried under the Malicious Communications Act?
I had to look that up.
https://www.lawyer-monthly.com/2019/04/social-media-malicious-communication-vs-harassment/
Don’t know if it would apply in the US. If certain postings were done while they were in the UK on their SM accounts possibly? The level of the awful is insane. I would love it if somehow Piers & “royal experts” could be found out to be any of the faces behind a hate account and not just a follower.
Would like to know if Christopher Bouzy actually spoke to Newsweek or if they are just implying that. They’ve done that before. Along with participating in negative stories about the Sussexes.
“The ringleader” hate accounts are being paid through YT, Twitter, and….
What terrible people.
This was great work, and it came about because the anti-Meghan accounts effed around and found out with the wrong one. Bouzy retweeted a positive story about the Sussexes from the NYC visit I think, and the trolls went off on him. That made him decide to investigate them. And they’re still going after him now that Twitter and the media are paying attention. Someone is gonna get tracked and traced… curious where the trail will end.
Anyway! Bouzy tweeted last week that he thinks the hate campaign was to make Meghan harm herself and/or end her marriage to Harry. But in his press he says doesn’t know the motive. Is that for legal reasons?
I see it as Bouzy knows the goal was destroy Meg and make her leave, through suicide or divorce. But that’s just the goal, not the motive. Was the motive racism? Anti-Americanism? Money and clicks? Pure hatred/jealousy? Some Putinesque plot to hurt the monarchy?
Why were/are these folks attacking Meg? Why were they driving her away? Can’t really say until we know who is behind it.
i think the goal is just his speculation, its not clear from the posts. Like these posts/tweets/videos are driven by hate and racism, obviously (and $$), but there’s not a clear endgoal. The only underlying theme seems to be hate. He contrasted it with other things he’s studied on twitter, like the Stop the Steal hashtag/accounts – they had a clear end goal, they thought the 2020 election had been stolen and wanted that “stopped” and wanted Trump installed as the rightful president.
these people just seem to want Meghan….gone? dead? divorced from Harry? some combination thereof? But they don’t really come out and say it and there isn’t a unifying goal besides just hating her.
but even with the stop the steal – they were driven and motivated by Trump himself, there was someone leading them and saying “this happened, we have to stop it.” With this….who is leading them? Like Bouzy said, its too automatic in terms of responses and following of hashtags etc for it to be organic (just a bunch of people who hate Meghan) and not coordinated. So who is coordinating? That’s the big question.
(I mean we all have a very good guess, but that’s still the point that needs to be confirmed.)
To clarify – some of the accounts DO come out and say that they want her dead, which is horrible, but the movement itself is kind of vague. They just jump on #HarryandMeghan posts and spew their filth.
I cannot imagine hating someone so much to the point you’re able to profit and make a career out of it. Yes I know I criticise W&K everyday here but I’m not going to monetise a YouTube channel to hate on them nor am I going to sell merchandise that’s dedicated to hating them. I honestly wouldn’t even *watch* a YouTube channel that’s dedicated to criticising them.
I’ll say my comments and I leave it at that.
I agree, it’s unbelievable. I like to snark a bit on sites like this (obviously) but dropping a few comments with my random hot takes as part of my morning coffee routine is totally different from making a career out of it.
YES. I agree. I don’t even spend that much time on twitter criticizing them. Yes I might make fun of an outfit here or here, or respond when someone is accusing H&M of something the Cambridges do as well (cough private jet cough), but my twitter account is not devoted to hating the Cambridges. And I can’t imagine setting up a youtube channell or Instagram devoted to hating on them. I don’t have the time or desire to do that for someone I like, like the Sussexes, lol.
Can someone give me a quick Cliff’s Notes type explanation of who this Murky Meg freak is? When she was mentioned here a few days ago, many of the commenters seemed to know who she was, but I have no idea.
I sincerely hope that Bouzy will uncover who’s been funding this and be able to back it up with incontrovertible evidence. The speculation about who could be behind it reminded me of that expression: “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras” or something like that. Basically Occam’s Razor.
Who has the motive to have done this? And who benefited? It’s pretty freaking clear imo. I don’t necessarily think that KP was behind ALL of it, but they sure were the ones who benefited the most, and they had the means and resources to make it happen.
Honestly Lorelei, before Murky, there was Samantha née Markle, the jealous harpy step-sister. I believe her social media hate campaign started the trend and was coopted by anyone interested in hating and exploiting Meghan for their personal grievances, including KP and the royal rats.
And now it’s become a lucrative cottage industry, so anyone, even those not truly in favor of the royals or with a true sense of feeling either way have hopped on a bandwagon to sell hate bc it’s profitable. the need to survive and/or make money will push people to do the most destructive inhuman things. Even if it’s just extra pocket cash they’re after. If it’s easy and relatively inexpensive to do, and emotionally easy to separate yourself from the harm it does, while putting easy money in your pockets. The allure makes sense. People don’t care.
She is/was a HUGE anti-Meghan troll on Twitter. I think I blocked her ages ago but at some point along the way she got a blue check, which is HUGELY problematic in my opinion and I want that point pressed more – you’re giving a hate account, who doesn’t have a real name and whose sole purpose is harassing the Duchess of sussex, a blue check that gives her a veneer of legitimacy? WTF?
She definitely is one of the ringleaders of the anti H&M brigade on twitter.
Misogynoir hatred seems to be quite lucrative.
I saw photos being shared elsewhere of that murky person’s new house, together with screenshots of either her Twitter or blog where she was boasting about appliances and such.
These things were being shared by Squad-adjacent people who were appalled that spreading rumors, hatred and lies was paying so well.
Time for YouTube to admit that their inactions/algorithms played a part in this, block and de-platform the worst offenders.
Stop funding hate!
(Goes for antivaxxers and fascists too.)
Yup, these people are literally buying homes and getting rich off of peddling and perpetuating hate against Meghan. I read on Twitter that this Murky Meg terd just bought a second home from all the money she made off of YouTube. The journalist on Inside Edition asked the CEO of Bot Sentinel how someone has time to hate tweet 300-400 times a day about MM, but you certainly can if this is her “9-5”. This is literally how she makes a living.
Something is not tight. With under 100k subscribers Murky is still considered a small YouTube channel. No way way she can be buying multiple homes just from that. And I heard initially that she worked in a hospital in the UK. She’s getting money from somewhere and its not just from selling mugs and t-shirts. But I think Meghan and Harry will have to after YouTube and Twitter. These companies have made tons of money with no accountability. They need to pay.
Nanea,,you are right, Don’t forget Eliot “royal reporter”the one that pretended to like meghan, his youtube channel was reporting about the royals in a good way including meghan, until meghan left, he was vicious, owful and disgausting about meghan. Now, he has gone from 10t subscribers to nearly 200t.he has to quit his job along with his husband to do full time hate on meghan and also bought a new home. Really disgausting that a white gay man who in one of his videos was complaining of how he was bullied all his Life, turned to be a disgausting bully.
Who is this Murky Meg ? Someone needs to dig deeper into he/shes ? Connection. I keep seeing this name,seems too invested without being given direct orders and a nice compensation.
Y’all correct me if I am wrong, but I think most of the Sussex Squad thinks it may be Jason Knauf. If I am remembering correctly, a WSJ writer linked him to a bunch of other hate accounts.
No it’s a woman from the UK. She used to show her face when she first started her campaign against Meghan.
@ Amy Bee oh wow so its one female,i went to google but a few images come up,so no idea which one it is. Its funny she probably stopped showing her face when she started getting some blowback and yet dedicates her time to bullying another woman.
Technically, the Murky woman creature could just be the face of the account with someone else behind it.
People wonder how these hate accounts have so many subscribers and so many views. It’s more bot buying. You can buy subscribers and views as well as dislikes. The hate accounts are losing it right now. They have been exposed on a big scale and their money is on the line.
There was some eeport a while back, I thing it was daily beast, that stated that 90% of commentaries on the BTaoids were bots and tabloid stuff and that of the humans on there 90% were Ameticsns blah blah blah. I’m beginning to suspect that this reporting was a red herring, an attempt to throw people off the scent. What’s beginning to take shape here is that the BRF are coordinating with the BM and the 80 account holders (that I honestly believe are mostly British folks) to operate a calculated coordinated campaign to destroy Meghan. I’m strongly convinced that Harry knew his family was trying to kill his wife and child, that’s for sure. ” If only you knew what I know”…..
I think Harry knew as well. It’s why they wanted to get out of the UK. It wasn’t safe there. I’m sure Harry had a lot of proof of what his family did. Harry did say that when he first said he and Meghan wanted to leave he was told ‘ you can’t do that’ He must have presented proof of what they did and gave them an ultimatum.
I agree with you Ginger and with Babs. I am convinced that Harry showed “something” to his grandmother during the Sandringham summit that made her understand why he had to leave and that made her pissed off at William. At the time I Just thought it was evidence of William leaking to the press against H&M, but now I wonder if it was more than that, evidence of paid bots and trolls aimed to destroy Meghan. IDK.
I know, I KNOW its a Lifetime movie, but if you watch Escaping the Palace, the Sandringham Summit includes a bit where the Queen is dressing down William pretty harshly, basically being like “you’re incompetent” or something, I can’t remember, but it stuck in my head. Its fiction, but the movie did get a LOT of the details right, which we know bc we saw it happen in real time, but if we figure that Robert Lacey knows a lot more than he was able to say in his book….what if there was a bad moment between the Queen and William and people know about it?
@BabsOrig, ITA. I think most people saw right through that; the only ones pushing it were Camb stans, as usual.
This targeted campaign against Meghan really seems to have been planned out so meticulously, well-organized and supervised. They covered all the bases. The fact that such a small number of people with $$ and determination to assassinate someone’s character can do such widespread damage is very scary. And the public should know who was behind it.
As some people have asked, what’s the end game for these haters?
Saw this earlier. Genuinely had not considered this sinister of an end game https://twitter.com/PaganTrelawney/status/1453833335403425803
This is when you know that some ( or most) of the haters are the British media. Once it was known that Harry and Meghan were dating they had articles that Meghan’s exotic DNA was going to taint the royal bloodline.
I think that tweet is spot on. The hate campaign didn’t really kick into serious gear until she got pregnant. That’s when we really started hearing about the rift between Harry and Will too.
It’s always been my theory that Will said something abhorrent racist about Archie when Meg got pregnant. That he couldn’t stand the idea of a half black nephew/niece.
It was always Meg getting pregnant which was the real issue.
I agree @Rapunzel I always thought the pregnancy was the issue. I think the plan was to quickly break up the marriage before she had a chance to get pregnant. The assumed that since she was 36 it would take longer for her to conceive or maybe she would be infertile. I know Harry said that things changed after the Oceana tour but I think that just pumped up the fire that had already started.
When this story appeared on Buzzfeed yesterday I was stunned by the responses. Like “If Meghan wants privacy she shouldn’t post so much.” Even ignoring the straw man here, where does Meghan post? She’s not even on social media.
Right? She’s not on social media and we only see her when she makes an announcement for a project/initiative, or when her legal team put out a statement. But that line has been so rampantly peddled that anytime she appears the immediately response is that she’s an attention seeking hypocrite.
Spittair, they want her dead, they want her to disapear from the surface of the earth. Do you know that some people comitted suicide for much more less.
So much of that was evident when she wasn’t seen or spoke publicly for months and the BM was writing non stop articles about her giving hate accounts the opportunity to throw out the dumb@ss attention seeking comments. Collusion between the paid for sick & twisted.
Expose them all. Trash people. “Sure we hate Meghan and want to see her suffer but we’ll sure use her image and name to make a profit!” To hell with these people.
What type of human beings are these people,?who raised them?how can you make money from a person you hate?this is a collective society failure, the fact that this type of behaviour is allowed until now, 5years of coordinated attack on a single woman is dishuman.
The haters are already claiming the Sussex squad is being paid. The squad is rolling their eyes and asking for their cheques 😌.
I’ve donated to Bot Sentinel because I’m tired of the misinformation and disinformation battle. People have been harassed and killed or driven to suicide. Social media needs to step up.
Yeah, a handful of British tabloids calling her “Waity Katie” 15 years ago ain’t the same thing as all of this.
It’s an industry to spread hate and misinformation on Meghan and Harry from her dad to these hateful social media and YouTube accounts who all profit from hate. I looked at a YouTube account who advertised himself as someone who could read body language. He had very little views in his posts before he featured Meghan, then he got thousands of views and figured she was his cash cow now and keeps on making negative videos of her while making more money than he ever did in his previous videos. Unfortunately it seems to be working as I just got back from London and some of my friends wanted to speak negatively about her to me. “Oh excuse me, do you actually know her?” I would say but their answer was it most be true with so much negative press out there. But even they admitted all these people out there were profiting from spreading hate.
Online advertising person here. From the YouTube perspective, Murky Meg does not have enough views to buy a house. YT stars generally need more than 10s of thousands of views to make a good living, unless they have an affiliate program tied to their site. You can essentially get a cut out of every visit to your site that then goes on to buy something.
From what Bouzy posted on Twitter yesterday, one of these people called a journalist to try to smear him. They apparently used a fake name and presumably said they had some kind of fake connection to him. That moves this mess into an entirely different realm. The move from online into the real world is dangerous. These people are dangerous. I can only imagine what they have tried to do to Meghan and Harry in the real world. Absolutely appalling. I hope some of the ring leaders are outed and, where necessary, prosecuted.
I’m honestly OBSESSED with this whole story and I can’t wait to see where it goes. I always felt like a crazy conspiracy theorist when I tried to explain this stuff to people so I’m thrilled to have confirmation from an expert.
All roads go to KP.