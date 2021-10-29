Alice Evans: Ioan Gruffudd couldn’t abide ‘fatties’ & didn’t want me to gain weight

From what I can understand, Ioan Gruffudd told Alice Evans that he was leaving her and seeking a divorce back in January of this year. It’s more than likely that there had been a lot leading up to that moment, but Alice seems to be an unreliable narrator of her own chaos, so no one knows for sure. I definitely believe that throughout 2020, there was a lot of foreshadowing that their marriage was not great and it’s not like Ioan walked in one day this January and announced he was leaving. What no one really understands is why Alice is hellbent on tweeting through all of it, even when it’s clearly bad for her, bad for Ioan, bad for their kids and good for the lawyers. I’ve quietly agreed with the sentiments from lawyers and divorcees that Alice is going to tweet her way into losing custody of their kids.
Of course, Alice did some foreshadowing of her own, and everyone knew that Alice was going to completely lose her sh-t when Ioan moved on and began dating someone new. And that’s exactly what happened this week – Ioan became Instagram-official with his girlfriend Bianca Wallace, an extra/actress on Ioan’s show Harrow. Alice keeps doing tweet-storms about Ioan and Bianca and then she’ll delete some of the sh-t and then she’ll reply to people and it’s just a big social media mess. I have no idea why she doesn’t just delete all of the social media apps and find a good therapist. Anyway, here’s some of the latest:
Alice Evans alleged that Ioan Gruffudd told her that he would leave her if she ‘gained weight’ in her latest tirade against her estranged husband. The actress, 50, launched into a fresh Twitter attack against the Welsh actor, 48, after revealing her young daughter is ‘inconsolable’ over her father’s new romance.
In her latest string of ranting tweets, Alice shockingly alleged that Ioan told her more than once that he would leave her if she ‘gained weight’. Her comments came in response to a tweet which read: ‘Some words of caution for new side chick and marriage wrecker @BiancaWarren… don’t gain an ounce of weight. @IoanGruffudd likes his women anorexic skinny. Time to dig out the thighmaster and cigarettes.’
Alice replied to the tweet with a row of crying laughing faces, before insisting that the Twitter user was ‘not wrong’ in their claims.
She added: ‘You’re not wrong. He told me several times over the years that he couldn’t abide ‘fatties’ and he would leave if I gained weight. I guess he was true to his word this time!’
Yeah, again, she’s shown herself to be an unreliable narrator of all of this. Maybe Ioan had strong feelings about how his girlfriends/partners should look, maybe not. I don’t know the man. All I know is that I would have found it difficult to live with Alice for more than a week, so I have no idea how he managed to make it through all of these years with her.
Oh, and she’s still using the kids as pawns in her melodrama.
And yet when I use social media I'm chastised for it.
By the way, Elsie is still inconsolable. I can't send her to school today. Her whole little world has collapsed. https://t.co/ah62xSQ8y3
— Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) October 28, 2021
These are all photos of Alice this week in LA.
I don’t know anything about her so not predisposed to distrust her, but that is the kind of controlling manipulative shit some men pull.
Ehhh she’s pretty cruel herself. Posted something to the effect of how she hoped her daughters nose didn’t turn out like her ex-husbands. I think this is just the perfect storm of two narcissists divorcing.
That’s awful for the kids. Plenty have been through this and worse and persevered but still that’s no excuse.
We don’t know that that man is a narcissist. She’s told us he is, but so far he’s kept his mouth shut enough raise some doubt.
Alice seems like a bunny boiler to me. She needs an intervention.
It is and if it were anyone else, I’d believe it but this one has been running her mouth so far and so wide that I can’t fathom she wouldn’t have mentioned this months ago if it were true.
It’s curious that she only mentions it now when his new girlfriend is thinner and younger.
“ It’s curious that she only mentions it now when his new girlfriend is thinner and younger.” – and also right after those pics came out yesterday that showed she looks like a completely different person in real life verses the Instagram pics she’s been posting.
She went with the “Ioan hates fat women” theme when DM published these unflattering pics of her, while his new gf is the perfect body type (at 29 vs. 50+). I think she is hurting badly about her looks too, not just him leaving. She used to be stunning. But we can’t stop the wheels of time.
But I do believe he might have said something like that. I believe them both to be vain enough, both actors, both originally good looking, both later had procedures done to keep the pretty going, and his career is dependant on his looks. So, yeah.
What’s ugly is Alice now going after his young costar, the girl who plays his daughter on Harrow, and claiming he called that girl fat and other stuff behind her back. Which he might have, but it was not meant for others to hear, and not meant to hurt the girl. Alice is going to play this very dirty.
Maybe he stopped feeling attracted to her when she gained weight. It’s possible. Also shitty that that is what broke the camel’s back. But the rest? I can’t tell if she was so extra and, yes, manipulative in their relationship then as she seems now. Maybe this is/was about her trying to get some control back. Even the gaining a lot of weight could be that—“show me you’ll love me no matter what”—but he is shallow and couldn’t love her no matter what. But also didn’t want to feel tested. All in all, they both seem kind of shallow, toxic, and broken.
She needs to see a therapist. STAT. Shut the public stuff down and work on your stuff in private, Alice.
Oh, brother. Why is she tweeting about their daughter? So irresponsible. Get off social media FFS.
She’s going to end up in care when Ioan is awarded full custody and it will 100% be her fault.
Daddy getting a new girlfriend almost a year after he asked mommy for a divorce is not earth shattering to a child who is properly nurtured, well loved, and not parented by a disturbed asshole who needs her children to have a major reaction in order to justify her bullshit.
I really hope Ioan’s lawyers are able to get him the power to intervene before this gets really messy.
This is making me think of Phil Hartman’s wife tbh
Poor beautiful Phil Hartman. I still miss him.
Me, too, Jezzy.
I really don’t think he will be seeking full custody… He seems to quite enjoy is carefree life. They both seem to be narcissistic a*holes and it really annoys me all the spew thrown (only) at her when the only thing he did, apart from the sketchy behavior, was to stay quite while she has a public meltdown. Did he even seemed to care about his children at any point during this all mess?! Poor children
It looks like he has clearly established boundaries with her which she is willing to overstep time and time again. I will not be surprised if she ends up losing custody. She seems very toxic.
FrodoOrOdo, i was also reminded of Phil Hartman’s wife when reading all of this. She seems a bit scary.
The woman needs to get off social media. I was a divorce lawyer for many years and these Twitter tirades are solid public proof that she is unable to stop herself from acting in a way that harms her children. Maybe she is a narcissist or whatever but she appears to be unable to understand her children’s emotional needs and she is damaging them psychologically. He could get custody if he wants it.
I agree about the social media. I don’t know much about either of them, but her online, public rants do her no favors, especially flinging insults at him, or going on about their kid(s).
She seems very unwell and I hope she figures out a healthier way to deal with this, because wow.
She actually tweeted three years ago that Ioan told her that she is a bit thin and could do with a bit more weight.
She is inventing stories that fit to the current narrative. It’s no wonder that she came out with this after the Daily Mail published unflattering pics of her and after he started to date a skinny woman.
+1. She’s throwing everything at the wall, hoping something will stick.
If you use your children to manipulate public emotion, you are the worst, period.
May she be treated with the same kindness that she has afforded Megan Markle 😇
You’d last a week with her? I’m impressed.
Why would you even want a fat shamer? If he doesn’t appreciate you, he doesn’t deserve you.
He’s gone, Alice. You are free now. Find someone worthy. Living well is the best revenge.
She’s lost her damned mind. This endless tirade is going to end in grief – she’ll lose custody, and potentially go off the deep end and need an intervention. I don’t know if she’s a narcissist – she is desperately me-me-me – or simply menopausal and raging, but to talk about her daughters in such explicit detail will damage them down the line. Sounds like Gruffud had a lucky escape, and I hope he can find some happiness.
I don’t think Ioan wanted custody of the kids and was happy to move on. But this is so bad that it won’t look good if he doesn’t demand full custody.
I always remember the story of David Mamet and Lindsay Crouse getting into a fight and him saying he was leaving. He went to pack his bags. When he got to the front door, she was there with their very young kids and their bags and diapers. If you go, you take the kids. He stayed. Realizing that is totally effed up, and that Zosia Mamet was one of those kids.
It damages the children in present, real time. She can eff right off, trying to use them to hurt their father.
And, yet…she wants the guy back. I just can’t with this woman. If he’s that bad, she’s gotten a lucky Escape. This woman needs some serious serious mental health counseling.
Horrible bosses! That’s where I recognize him from. It’s been driving me nuts.
Stop. Just stop. Think of ur kids’
I sense a custody battle and a restraining order in her future
Someone needs to tell her that Kelly Rutherford is not a role model. If she loses custody due to her behaviour, Ioan might well have to move the kids to a country where she has no right to reside (since he neither lives nor works in the US and if he has full custody, I assume he will have to move the kids to wherever he is).
Of course, that assumes he wants full custody. He is keeping his mouth shut which means she is coming across much worse but it could be he is happy being a Disney Dad who sees the kids occasionally. Poor kids if that’s true since it means both their parents are doing a bad job.
Shallow comment alert:
I think this guy so handsome I wonder if I’d feel insecure being married to him. Probably. But that face!
Who knows what he actually thinks. Looked up interviews on Youtube, and I’m not sure if it’s the Britishness/Welshness but he seemed kind of chill to me. His public persona seems…elegant. Maybe he has some secret crazy side to him we don’t know about, but I can’t see a streak of it in his public presentation, which seems quite well done. His public persona probably makes her seem more imbalanced than she probably actually is. I’m ALMOST wondering how he wound up married to her — they seem so different, even in interviews together where he seems kind of buttoned-up and she’s more out there.
Until the wife had a meltdown, I had no idea this guy has a tv show coming out. I’ll be tuning in!
I’m kind of worried she’s going to become like Phil Hartman’s wife. I think the kids would be safer with him. The things I’ve seen online (video of a fender bender, for example) point to her being really unbalanced.
Parking lot video. Absolutely bonkers…
https://www.tmz.com/2020/02/04/actress-alice-evans-yells-youtuber-kayla-lashae-parking-lot-fender-bender/
Her daughter is inconsolable, not because dad is dating, but because mom is devastated. Her friends or therapist need to step in, she’s doing real harm.
Every time I read these posts about her latest antics, it reminds me of Betty Broderick. She wanted Dan Broderick back but behaved in such an over-the-top unglued manner there was no way he would ever come back (not like he was going to but still). She used her kids in the same manner until she lost custody and she refused to deal with lawyers or behave in a way that would help herself.
I am waiting for the day when Alice pulls a Betty and drives her car into Ioan’s front door.
She’s a racist who loves Piers Morgan and hates Meghan, she’s admitted on social media her family can’t stand her, and she’s thrown every single horrible allegation she can think of to try to stick to his reputation (that he abused their children, was unfaithful, now this). She’s posted screenshots of their private conversations where he simply asked her to stop interfering in the video chats with his daughters. She even tweeted to a mutual friend “YOU KNEW ABOUT THIS????”
Plenty of men are awful and I wouldn’t be surprised if a notable actor behaved that way but in this particular instance I do not believe anything she says. She cheated on and dumped her fiance of 8 years to be with Ioan in the first place. The irony.
Oh my! She’s clearly hurt and raging…and off her damn rocker if I may be so bold to say.
Stop using the kids as a weapon, Alice. Seek therapy and try to find some dignity.
Her take on the end of the marriage & her every tweeted reaction to her ex-husband’s behavior doesn’t even matter anymore.
Dragging your kids to the fore on SM and exposing such personal information about them is a sign that something is majorly f-ckd up. I hope those kids have some support, it sounds like they’re in a really destructive environment.
Cry me a River. She’s getting exactly what she deserves.
She looks like she has had wayyyyyyyyyy too much work done and it’s not settling well. She used to be really pretty and that is probably what is upsetting her more than anything, the new gf is young, thin, and pretty. Oh well.
Im feeling second hand embarrassment, but somehow like a trainwreck you can’t stop looking.
She’s high on the attention that she’s getting from Twitter and the media – it will all come crashing down when she loses custody of the children and she def will. Also she needs to fire whoever is giving her fillers etc.. as they look bad.