Duchess Meghan is the target of a coordinated campaign of online harassment

Tuesday afternoon, Bot Sentinel released their long-awaited report on their investigation into the social media hate accounts targeting the Duchess of Sussex. Some of the accounts attack both Prince Harry and Meghan, but Meghan has been directly targeted by vile racism, misogyny, lies and a coordinated disinformation campaign for years now. That was one of the big takeaways from Bot Sentinel’s report: the hate campaign IS a campaign, and the people are coordinating with each other and helping each other evade Twitter’s rules. They are not “bots” or random people being paid to tweet random sh-t about Meghan. There are about 83 accounts coordinating with each other to smear and abuse Meghan online. Ellie Hall at Buzzfeed had an interview with Bot Sentinel’s CEO Christopher Bouzy, and here are some highlights:
The report: An analysis of more than 114,000 tweets about the couple has revealed a coordinated campaign of targeted harassment of Meghan on Twitter — and the 83 accounts responsible for approximately 70% of the negative and often hateful content. Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel released a report examining Twitter activity related to the Sussexes and found that the majority of the hate and misinformation about the couple originated from a small group of accounts whose primary, if not sole, purpose appears to be to tweet negatively about them. Bot Sentinel’s analysis also revealed a level of sophistication and coordination between the accounts, who use their combined 187,631 followers to fuel a campaign of negativity against Harry and Meghan.
Twitter is trying to shut down the accounts: A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that they are “actively investigating the information and accounts referenced in this report — we will take action on accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”
The anti-Meghan campaign is unlike other disinformation campaigns: Bot Sentinel CEO Christopher Bouzy told BuzzFeed News that this anti-Meghan Twitter campaign is unlike anything he and his team have ever seen before. “There’s no motive,” he said, comparing the anti-Meghan campaign to other disinformation and harassment campaigns on Twitter such as the #StopTheSteal movement to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election or the campaign to remove actor Amber Heard from the upcoming Aquaman sequel as a result of abuse allegations made against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. “Are these people who hate her? Is it racism? Are they trying to hurt [Harry and Meghan’s] credibility? Your guess is as good as ours.”
Real humans are behind it: Bouzy emphasized that the negative Twitter activity is not fueled by automated bot accounts, but real accounts run by humans. “This campaign comes from people who know how to manipulate the algorithms, manipulate Twitter, stay under the wire to avoid detection and suspension,” he said. “This level of complexity comes from people who know how to do this stuff, who are paid to do this stuff.”
How the accounts evade detection: Bouzy said the users targeting Meghan and Harry are operating “in a more clever way than we normally see.” He said their hateful tweets are mixed in with tweets that do not violate Twitter’s terms of service, making these accounts harder for Bot Sentinel to automatically detect. Bouzy told BuzzFeed News that it’s easier for these single-purpose anti-Sussex accounts to also avoid detection because they pair their negative content about Harry and Meghan that violate the terms of service with positive comments about other members of the royal family, particularly Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Many accounts have already been suspended: The report states that 40% of the primary accounts listed have been previously suspended by Twitter, and Bouzy said that most of the primary accounts engage in behavior specifically to avoid suspension, such as making their accounts private or temporarily deactivating them, only to return days later. “What these accounts are doing — they’re really flying under the wire,” Bouzy said. “They’re right at the edge. They’re doing things our technology isn’t going to catch.”
How they operate: “These primary and secondary accounts are pushing [hate and disinformation] out, and then it’s being taken over by organic hate,” Bouzy said. “You have the ringleaders, then the secondary accounts, and then an outside network that also amplifies and pushes a certain narrative.”
Whenever I see a troll in my mentions, I immediately mute or block – I’ve gotten into that habit in recent years and I have no regrets about it. But I have followed some of the pro-Meghan accounts’ attempts to at least keep an eye on some of the hate accounts, and it was a big day when “Murky Meg” was finally suspended from Twitter, as she was one of the ringleader accounts. In Murky’s absence, there has been some kind of power vacuum and that’s all I’m willing to say about that. In my opinion, Bouzy is mostly right: it’s not a like a bot-driven disinformation campaign with political goals or what have you. It’s just regular old racist lunatics who sit on social media all day, talking sh-t about Meghan. Now, I also believe that some of the accounts (not all, but some) are displaying a sophisticated level of coordination. As Bouzy said, “This level of complexity comes from people who know how to do this stuff, who are paid to do this stuff.”
In October 2021, Bot Sentinel Inc. launched an investigation into the negative Twitter activity concentrated on Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here is what we uncovered…
Download the report here: https://t.co/fNJ9ydqLcc pic.twitter.com/66ZQATpXZl
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) October 26, 2021
“they pair their negative content about Harry and Meghan that violate the terms of service with positive comments about other members of the royal family, particularly Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” And Angela Levin follows about 10 of these troll accounts. We await the next part of his report.
It’s absof*ckinglutely disgusting. Who’s behind it all? Murdoch? Putin? The RF? Trump/ettes? Or a combination of all four? Heads should roll. There should be criminal sanctions levied against these absolutely inhuman wastoids. They’re completely irredeemable, sinister and warped.
SAME. All I want for Christmas is for the firm to be outed as the source of these comments/bots. Looks like Willy’s chickens are coming home to roost. And I hope he is panicking about it.
To me, this is very scary. Last night on BuzzFeed you could see these accounts pop up to discredit the story and the author. I’m sure this is not just limited to Twitter but also to Instagram and other social media. I’m following a pro Sussex account on TikTok and it gets suspended regularly because Meghan haters report it for random things.
These people should be prosecuted.
Also I have new appreciation for the amount of trolls that Kaiser has to block daily to keep this space hate free
Really good investigation. It’s only such a pity that it’s no answer who was behind this attack, who is the mindmaster. Hope one day we can see THE names.
I don’t think he can publicly say the names because that goes against the twitter rules
( that’s what someone said) but Twitter is aware of this and he may have given them the names.
Also, it’s clear the royal family ( KP) are paying these people to do this . Especially when his report mentioned how there would be positive comments on the Cambridge’s.
He says in the video that these are not regular users. These accounts publish 300 to 400 Tweets per day! That’s not normal behaviour. This is targeted harrasment and based on how much time these accounts spend doing this, it’s their full time job
Don’t think anyone who has paid attention is surprised. Makes me wonder if we know now where the royal foundation money has been going.
It’s good to see it confirmed by an investigation. Palace should issue a statement since this proves that both Harry and Meghan were targeted. But I’m sure they won’t
Well, most of us knew or guessed this, but I thought the big takeaways from this were:
1) these are real accounts. they are not bots. It has been too easy to dismiss the hate campaign as being bot-driven, but its not.
2) These are accounts who know what they are doing and they do just enough to avoid the Twitter rules, like they are PAID to do this. So whether they are bots or not (not, in this case), the issue circles back to WHO is paying them?
3) some of these accounts are shared by multiple people, that’s the only way there can be so many tweets on any given day. Imagine that payroll.
4) Finally, I felt this validates so much of what we have been saying about the hate campaign. These people swarm ANYTHING related to Harry and Meghan. They attacked Bot Sentinel and tried to get twitter to remove its account, they attack any person who mentions H&M, anyone who posts anything publicly about them, any person or charity who mentions them. It’s psychotic and disturbing but makes more sense if you consider this is a job to these people.
Agreed Becks. Even though this isn’t bot driven most of the big name Meghan hate accounts used bots ( to at least up their follower numbers) I looked at Murkys one time and she had over 35,000 followers and a bunch were bots that followed other Meghan hate accounts, KP, and a bunch of royal reporters. So, they are definitely all connected. And some of these bots would post hateful things on Meghan but just randomly
MurkyMeg is terrifying and I can’t believe that Twitter gave her a blue check but at least she’s finally removed from that platform at least.
I liked how the Bot Sentinel article/interview discussed how these real accounts knew how to amplify their Twitter audience like you said. It was coordinated and disturbing and definitely professional, someone like MM knew how to use enough real accounts and bots to boost their followers which got them more followers etc.
Absolutely right, to each point, Becks! This is so horrifying.
And on schedule they are responding with the “what about the anti Cambridge comments” as if any of them are on the same level of this coordinated and constant attack against Meghan.
“they pair their negative content about Harry and Meghan that violate the terms of service with positive comments about other members of the royal family, particularly Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”
Well, there you have it: Bill and KKate behind the online white supremacists doing the hard work , as they are behind the bullying accusations and subsequent investigation that tried to taint Meghan´s reputation- and by that I mean they asked Jason to hire some people on the lowdow to give H&M constant online heat, the same way they asked Jason to buy bots to pump up their numbers as to give the impression they are popular.
If there was any doubt in Harry´s mind, this settles it. Methinks it will only be ” hi Will, bye Will” from now on.
PS: you know, this actually makes them look even more pathetic. Not only a 95 years old works harder than they, but even after all this trouble hiring bots and hiring haters to follow Meghan online, Willie and Kkkate STILL get a lot of negative attention online—-not paid, not prompted, spontaneous negative attention.
I hope they follow the money as it’s likely to flow right back to Kensington Palace & Jason Knauf.
Baring that, I hope the Sussexes legal team is presented with an avenue to start sueing these accounts or even better, they pair up with Christopher Bouzy & the Bot Sentinel team to fund their work. 😈
At nine this morning Bouzey will be letting us know Twitters official response to this issue. I want to know who’s sponsoring, paying, supporting the racist trolls. Jason Knauff and KP and Clarence House involved?
Think it’s time H&M sic the lawyers on all involved.
I’d like to see another report – one that shows links between the troll accounts and the royal commentators that make it into the mainstream media.
I’m sure there are a lot of people who have developed a dislike of H&M, like my mom who initially loved them as a couple, who have been influenced by the campaign, but would say that they weren’t because they’re not on social media. They need to see the trail.
Absolutely. These comments from these paid hate accounts have been amplified and spread across all of social media, to the point where people just accept it as fact. Like the whole “they left for privacy” bit or the idea that they left because they didn’t want to do the work, etc. Those things have just been accepted by so many now, even those who don’t actively hate H&M. That’s one of the reasons why I try to be “nice” sometimes on accounts like WaPo or NYT when there is an article about them and people say “but I thought they wanted privacy.” Sometimes those are hate accounts or trolls, and sometimes those are just people who have just heard that repeated so often that its in their head, so I just correct them and move on and some will say “thanks, I genuinely didn’t know that, that’s just what I heard.”
I also think its a huge problem that RRs like Camilla Tominey are given any kind of US platform, since they amplify so much of the social media hate.
To Bouzy’s question I think the coordinated accounts were originally meant to sully public favor against Meghan and push her to leave the UK(the megxit hashtag predates their wedding) and have moved to trying to discredit them and destroy their work and working relationships since they left. The way the trolls all swarm the replies of anyone who mentions Harry or Meghan is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Just last month a young woman who worls on vaccine equity was forced to put her account on private for talking about the work coming out of their WHO roundtable. The Invictus Games Choir, which is literally composed of veterans suffering from PTSD, had to delete tweets and temporarily go on private after thanking the Sussexquad for raising money for them. The founder of the 19th who interviewed Meghan last summer said yesterday that for months after her interview with Meghan her mentions were still vile. Similarly, the producer for the NPR morning show Meghan appeared on in June tweeted by how shocked she was by how the British press and trolls went on the attack over lighthearted interview about children’s book.
And the thing is: none of these people i just mentioned have said anything about William and Kate or other members of the RF. They were literally just attacked for working with Harry and Meghan. It’s a very obvious attempt to make working with them a hassle so that nobody will want to work with them but considering all of the new partnerships they have been announcing it has thankfully failed and made more people empathetic as to why the left. The big question is: who is behind this? We probably all have our guesses.
So the next question is Who is paying them? Are they being paid in tiaras, enquiring minds want to know? This feels like a part of a larger disinformation campaign, Putin style, but why and to what end? Brexit, targeting the EU, targeting the US election, it all feels too coordinated (adjusts tin foil hat)
The Putin-backed campaigns in other countries and on other issues have often focused on fomenting conflict and amplifying extreme views, to make it seem like “regular people” are more angry than they are, hold more extreme views, and are less open to compromise and problem solving. All that gives extremists the sense that they’re not a minority and normalizes divisive incendiary speech, and the habit of viewing people with different views as the enemy… dangerous, untrustworthy, not worthy of respect or human rights. And that stuff increases hate speech, real world violence and can swamp, drown out productive exchange of ideas between real people. And it encourages the
local crazies to go all “might makes right” on everyone – so you get insane loudmouths shouting down their neighbors at local school board meetings over everything … and no actual free public input can happen. It makes democracy chaotic and dangerous, which suits Putin just fine.
Think astroturfing campaigns that swamp local citizens’ rallies and information sharing and stir up the crazies, and discourage regular people from getting involved, or the outside influence in the Brexit,Calexit, Spain/France region-exit (my caffeine-free morning brain can’t remember the region name). And before you know it you have extremist violence supporting loonies like MTG in public office.
With the campaign against Meghan, it may have its root in the same destabilizing forces, but it gets a giant boost from bad-faith actors (BRF and their allies, racists and other bigots) whose interests are served by keeping women, black people, progressive human-rights supporting people (and spare-heirs) in their place and on the defensive.
It’s an extinction burst from white supremicists and monarchists, but it’s especially dangerous because it’s getting a push from deep dark pockets who are experts in spreading disinformation and chaos for their political and financial benefit.
Before anyone says “we knew this, what is the point of this?”, I want to say yes we did because *we’ve* been following this *very* closely since the last 5 years. However, the vast, vast majority of people haven’t and this is who the report is aimed at – not the people who have been saying this for 5 years. And this has already been given an article by WaPo so it’s going to have an even bigger reach. Hopefully this will apply pressure on Twitter to remove these accounts (and they have removed some already).
And I can’t imagine tweeting 100s of tweets a day on a single person. I have my hands full trying to juggle commenting on articles here let alone tweet 100s of times lol.
Yes, good point. WE knew this, but it wasn’t common knowledge for those outside the royal social media sphere and I think its so important that this is getting such national attention at this point. I’m seeing PopSugar (laugh, but they have a following), WaPo, and Forbes all covering this already.
And the part that is kind of cracking me up is that the paid accounts* are flocking to those posts to trash Meghan and the Sussex Squad. Like…..way to prove the point?
*what are we calling them? Paid accounts? Paid trolls?
I agree with this. None of this is new information to those following the situation, but to people who aren’t really on Twitter or only causally follow royals stuff, this would be new to them. And the more this floats out to the mainstream the better it is to try and shit it down.
Also I find it interesting that one of the accounts announced she was going on holiday the day before the report was to come out and then returns to brag about saying the report wasn’t a big deal and gloat about getting anti Sussex squad DMs from some of the reporters writing about this. Way to out yourself as far more involved in this smear campaign that reporters seek you out, especially as your account was never found on any list.
I really hope we get so hard evidence on who’s behind these accounts and who’s coordinating this. Follow the money.
Lord have they seem slow to realize that these hate accounts backfire and instead reflect badly on fk and ffk doing this to their family member,
Most of us knew this but it’s good that it’s being amplified in the press. I bet we hear nothing about this in the British press because a lot of these accounts are followed by members of the royal rota. It’s where they get their ideas for stories and it’s where they picked up Megxit.
Please follow the money trail to the big purse.
+1
How sad, had they treated Meghan with some love and respect none of this would have happened. The Sussexit excitement would have died down eventually. But because of insecurities and jealousy they created a big mess thats starting to bite back. I feel we are going into the season where now Chuck and Bill will throw each other under the bus hard.
I hope H&M reach out to this company so that their lawyers can take the research and prosecute – it’s only when that happens will the apple fall from the tree. While am not sure it will lead to Knauff and KP but it will lead to people in the British media who are working with/paying crazy fans to do the grunt work.
This reminds me of when William and Kate’s Instagram account kept increasing followers each time the Sussexes were on track to surpass them and then miraculously stopped when the Sussexes shut down their account. I do think that some of these accounts are really middle aged racist women with nothing better to do than spread hate. At the same time, I don’t doubt that the Cambridges’ team have a more direct role to play with these hate accounts.
A lot of reputable American publications are sharing this story but none from the UK. The royal reporters are silent. Wonder why?
they likely participated in it
I see you, Carol!
I see you, Jason!
I know we are reducing our social media footprint but let’s put this article on our feed.
I’m convinced more than ever now it’s a blessing that the Sussex children are not titled as yet even though it is their right like the white royals. This proven massive targeted campaign right here is why people unalive themselves. And if I’m not wrong, Harry’s army friend and his family were also harassed.
Jason Knauf. All roads lead back to him.
“Organic hate” whew. That’s a loaded combination of words, and genuinely frightening.