Prince William is ‘frustrated’ that ‘The Crown’ will dramatize Diana’s interview

This needs to continue to be pointed out and repeated: Martin Bashir’s manipulative actions caused Princess Diana to choose him as interviewer and that’s it. Bashir did not provide Diana with a script, nor was he the one to convince her to give an interview in general. Diana wanted to give an interview. She had a narrow window of time in which to give an interview. She was approached by different journalists, and she chose Bashir based on the falsified documents and rumors. If Bashir had not done that, Diana likely would have gone to another journalist and/or another broadcaster. I hate this revisionist history that “if not for Bashir, none of this would have happened.” That’s what Prince Charles wants people to believe. That’s what Prince William wants people to believe.
I bring this up because, as we discussed this week, The Crown’s producers have confirmed that they’re devoting an entire episode in Season 5 to Diana’s Panorama interview. It should be good, and I’m looking forward to it. But of course Kensington Palace – and Clarence House, I would imagine – is full of bitterness. William stood up in May and bashed the BBC and Martin Bashir for his mother’s interview and the BBC apparently promised to never air it again. Okay, but The Crown is doing a dramatization! Still, Willy is furious. Frustrated. Peeved. Incandescent with rage.
Prince William is ‘frustrated’ at The Crown’s ‘commercialisation’ of Martin Bashir’s notorious interview with his mother Princess Diana which he believes holds ‘no legitimacy’ and should never be aired again. The Duke of Cambridge is understood to be deeply frustrated by broadcasters who have cashed in on the interview, in which Diana infamously said, ‘There were three of us in this marriage’.
He slammed the BBC sit down in May, saying: ‘It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.’
Following news a recreation will now be aired on Netflix, a royal source told the Telegraph: ‘His words still stand.’
Despite the wave of criticism, insiders said The Crown will include an episode on it after millions were said to have been spent on the pivotal part of the upcoming instalment.
An entire episode in the upcoming fifth series will be dedicated to the shocking sit down despite the Prince Harry signing a £112million deal with the streaming service for him and his wife Meghan. The royal has been scathing of the Panorama show, which was first shown in 1995 and saw his mother air her dirty laundry on Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. He branded it ‘unethical’ and claimed the interview triggered the events that caused his mother to lose her life two years later.
Despite this, Prince Harry’s bosses at Netflix insist the special episode will go ahead as planned, according to senior sources. The insiders told the Sun newspaper last night: ‘The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series five. To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months. They are making a huge investment in that. The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family’s history they’d rather be left alone.’
Royal expert Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: ‘This would be extremely upsetting and the only protection William has is not to watch it.’
Meanwhile royal commentator Margaret Holder added: ‘William was dismayed at the time. It is also embarrassing for Harry.’
I don’t understand this emphasis on “The Crown has made a huge investment in this.” While The Crown is super-expensive (it is prestige programming and a centerpiece show for Netflix), it’s not like dramatizing the Diana-Panorama interview is some crazy-expensive process. It would literally just be two actors (one of them Elizabeth Debicki) in a room, acting like Bashir and Diana. The Mail acts like The Crown will need to rent out Versailles for this.
As for William’s “frustration,” that’s something else I don’t understand – The Crown is not airing the same interview, they’re dramatizing it because it IS history and a historical artifact. And William worked with the BBC for Keenshot just months after he ripped them to shreds for the Bashir interview too, I hope he’s incandescent with rage at himself. But how dare Harry, huh?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
Because it confirms everything Meghan said with Oprah. He became the monster his father was.
EXACTLY!
Exactly. Suck it up buttercup. Willy is terrified that people will see the parallels and turn against him too. You reap what you sew douchebag. I hope Netflix turns the screws on you too. Because I’m pretty sure part of the story is William raging at Diana and shoving her for “embarrassing” him.
Was? You mean IS considering Harry was ran out of the country with his family and did a similar interview.
That’s why Willy and Chuck go at it in the press they are so much alike. Petty, jealous, insecure jacka**es.
In some ways I think William is worse than his father – William has always been more like Andrew personality wise and he def inherited Andrew’s bullish ways.
He’s worse than his father because he has the Spencer rage and entitlement.
Right now William has his cheating hidden so he doesn’t have to show a level of humility that Charles has had to do since the 90s once his cheating was made public. Maybe the UK media should do their job and expose the truth.
@murphy
Sounds like Windsor traits to me.
They call it “airing dirty laundry,” but we call it “naming the abuse, and the abusers.” The dirty laundry thing only works in favor of the aggressors, you brutes.
Willy had better watch it with that rage of his. He needs to balance his rage with self-control so that he doesn’t have a stroke at an early age.
Did he ever specify what this “false narrative” the interview supposedly established in his previous statement?
Am I overlooking some aspect of it that was BS other than the unethical means thru which it was secured?
William simply is not a rational person, ee should stop arguing for him to make sense or be consistent at this point because it is beyond him.
William is a deeply unhappy human being living in a deeply dysfunctional setting, who refuses to grow up and do serious work. At this point in his life. I am not even sure therapy would be enough to turn him into a functioning adult.
I think this is the reason the Firm bows to William and his poor work ethic…because they fear if they treat him like a adult he will break down and revert to the Billy Basher persona.
There’s nothing to “understand” here. William’s alleged frustration isn’t sourced in any way by the DM – no royal experts, no “palace source,” no unnamed friend. When a source pops up, it’s “his words still stand” which is basically “no comment “. The rest is rehashing the past and the obligatory digs at Harry. And the royal commentators at the end are so vague that it’s not clear what they’re talking about, as if the quotes were lifted from a different article. “William was dismayed at the time,” what does that even mean? Which time, and about what? The whole thing looks made up.
Burger King thought the public would be aghast at what Martin Bashir did, and support his “never air it again” proclamation. He really thinks he is still the sympathetic little darling motherless young boy that the world will swarm around to protect. Sure, what Bashir did was wrong, but welcome to the real world where journalists are slimy, William. It must show the depth of his ignorance in digging in deep with sources like Wooten and the Sun and the Fail, thinking they are on the up and up in their deals with him and that Bashir is the lone wolf bad actor.
The Telegraph is tweeting this story but the comments are all, “the infidelity happened dude. What are you talking about?”
PWT is just furious that his latest attempts at gaslighting (of Diana, calling her paranoid and hinting that she was mentally unstable) are about to be uncovered. He truly thinks he’s king of PR (hence the bloody stupid story yesterday about PWT and Wiglets returning from a longhaul destination the day after they left and the day before the children’s halfterm). Can’t wait for the latest serving of egg to land on Humpty Dumpty’s face.
Incidentally – help me out, CBers – isn’t his private Secretary someone who came directly from No10 Downing Street? I ask this because our utter pillock of a Chancellor announced today during the Budget that the ‘first 1000 days’ ‘the early years’, are the most important in a child’s life (as if he was making an amazing revelation). I’m wondering how much synergy there is between the Tory government and PWT/Kkkate; seems rather strange that Sunak just happened to bring up early years unless Kkkate had something to do with it, given that a) he cut the Universal Credit uplift, leaving hundreds of thousands of children in poverty b) his government shut SureStart centres, designed to give poorer children a better start and c) the Tories’ treatment of children’s early years, mental health and schooling has been scandalous. Any thoughts? Do all roads lead to PWT and Jason Knauf?
The fact that William and Harry have different views on the interview is just one indication that tells me that they haven’t been close for a very long time. I think it’s incredulous that William believes that the interview played any part in the breakdown of his parents marriage. It was a result of the breakdown of it and as many have said, Diana wanted to speak and if weren’t Bashir it would have been somebody else. People forget that at that time Diana was being bashed in the press on a regular basis. She felt she had to get her side of the story out. Just like Harry and Meghan felt they needed to do the Oprah interview. I can’t wait for the outrage from KP and CH when the new season comes out. It’s going to be glorious.
is it so hard to leave her to rest in peace? if it was your mother would you be ok with it? My mother just died and if someone was using her videos for profit i would be pissed and want their heads on a platter.
I’m sorry about your loss.
This is a series based on historical events and so its going to cover certain historical events, some more than others. In the story its telling, the Bashir interview is a big deal. It’s going to be part of this.
This concern about the Crown would be valid if the Palace was against the series from the start. They weren’t because it made the Royal Family and the Queen look good. Now they’re against it because it makes them look like the dysfunctional and out of step family they are.
I think in general the royal family is panicking over Season 5, especially after the H&M interview, and I think they (via the press) are zeroing in on the Bashir interview since he (Bashir) was shady in how he obtained the interview.
But Diana still SAID WHAT SHE SAID. Her words still stand too, PWT.
He truly is his father’s son.
He’s got every right to feel whatever and however he wants to feel about Diana doing the interview and the interview itself but this was going to be dramatised in The Crown no matter what. Peter Morgan was not going to go “Well let’s not recreate an important interview and moment of Diana because William hates it”.
Speaking of William, where is he? Any sightings? If he was still in GB he would surely want to make his presence known, supporting the queen and stuff, you know. The loyal future heir in training, boots on the ground.
As her son, he has every right to feel however he wants to feel about how they depict her mother’s life. The money being made on the back of exploiting Diana’s legacy and her traumas is unsettling. It’s just dissapointing that he’s more concerned about discrediting her actual words, rather than condemning the hyper-commercialization of her image.
He has no trouble capitalizing on his mother, “Granny Diana.”
Yes when one is showing photos of the grandkids Mother’s Day cards to Granny Diana to the public, any talk of exploitation needs to be shut down.
pointing the finger at netflix is so ridiculous. if anyone in the uk press was even 1% a real journalist they’d point out that the crown is a british made production, made by Peter Morgan, and produced by one guy with a CBE, and another with an OBE. If they were actually offended, the royal family could take away their titles or ask them to stop, but they obviously won’t because this is all ridiculous and just a way for the press to yell at harry and meghan.
“I hope he’s incandescent with rage at himself”
Lol, Kaiser, I love that line. But it’s true. William is working with the BBC and they’re responsible for the interview, not Netflix. The absurdity of all of this. Between this and the “returning trip”narrative, it’s just absurd theater.
The Crown is going to cover her Panorama interview because no matter what William bleats incandescently or how the press over-emphasizes Martin Bashir’s shady methodology, Diana told her truth- and it’s still valid.
And aside from calling out Charles, Diana is also the first to have ever called attention to the infrastructure of the Palace “grey men.” They are an insidious, invisible, sycophantic, out-of-touch, and gatekeeping culture all on their own, and they probably hate her interview as much as Charles did and William does now.
I hope The Crown rips them all to shreds. I’m so sick of how these entitled people leverage lies in press cycles. (And wherever she is, even Diana would be SMDH at William.)
To be honest, I also wish Netflix, along with everyone else, would leave Diana the hell alone. It’s getting to be ghoulish. And full disclosure, I’m team H and M all the way.