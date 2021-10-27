Zendaya only has seven minutes of screen time in ‘Dune’ & her fans are mad

So, I’m not going to watch Dune? It seems like boring sci-fi to me, although I do enjoy Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac. I’m just skipping the movie entirely, but of course I’ve been covering a lot of the promotion. They promoted the film off of Timmy and Zendaya – they were the actors sent out to shill for the movie on magazine covers, at premieres and junkets, etc. It’s been The Zendaya & Timothee Show and their natural chemistry has been enchanting. They’re lovely together. So… as it turns out, Zendaya’s part in the movie is minuscule. She basically has a cameo, and someone tallied her screentime up and it only comes to SEVEN MINUTES?
I totally understand why Zendaya’s fans are mad and they should be! The only thing I’ll say in defense of the filmmakers is that from what I’ve heard, she’ll be the sequel a lot more if they do make a sequel? Which they probably will, since Dune is performing better than expected in its theatrical run. It made $40.1 million opening weekend and that’s with Warner Bros “unconventional” approach to put it on HBO Max as well. (update: they confirmed yesterday that Dune 2: Rise of the Dunes is happening.)
PS… I’m worried that this is what’s happening with Angelina Jolie and The Eternals too. My fear is that she basically just has an extended cameo and Gemma Chan is the for-real lead. I’m also worried that Jolie’s Thena character dies in the movie and that means no sequels. Booooo.
Now see, all the Dune fans coming out like “well if you had read the book you’d know her character isn’t….” I DON’T WANT TO READ THE BOOK I WANT TO SEE ZENDAYA WHAT’S NOT CLICKING STEVEN
Gotta give Zendaya credit. She's been working that #Dune promotional tour like someone who had more than five lines in the movie. Attagirl.
WHAT DO YOU MEAN ZENDAYA IS ONLY IN DUNE FOR SEVEN MINUTES pic.twitter.com/NHH0es6JFm
this is literally all Zendaya does in her 2 minutes of screen time in Dune i'm not joking pic.twitter.com/W4SxQGJgw5
yesterday, zendaya’s mom posted on instagram that the second was confirmed, and then I saw that elsewhere too. Zendaya’s character will be (or should be?) in the second part of the movie a whole lot more.
I saw the movie and did not realize her parts were so short while watching. He dreams of her from the very beginning of the movie, and you see her periodically throughout up until the end. It’s my husband’s favorite book and I thought the movie would be boring, but it wasn’t. Of course, he’s told me about it a lot so I knew what to expect. I thought it was very interesting, and I liked the witch lady people who can make people/things do whatever by speaking in a crazy voice
We should be talking about how Rebecca Ferguson has a big role in this and is absolutely marvellous. She’s being cheated the attention and reckognition she deserves.
But sure, focus on Zendaya that came in last minute and has a very little role in the part 1 movie. (It will for sure be bigger in part 2, but why not give credit to the ones acting in THIS one?)
YES! I have never seen her in anything and I thought she was amazing. And Charlotte Rampling!!!!! OMGGGGGGGGGGGG
Gonna say, as much as I like Charlotte Rampling (and think she did great in this!), I -still- think they should’ve just gotten Sian Phillips back for it.
I love Rebecca Ferguson. I had the biggest crush on her during the White Queen.
I can’t get over the fact that she is playing Paul’s mother! She is 38 and Chalamet is 25. I haven’t read the books so I’m not sure if this is meant to be a culture where girls become concubines at 13 but oy…seems like a case of Hollywood BS casting.
His character is supposed to be 15 or so at the beginning of the saga
I get what you’re saying about the lack of age difference between the actors but Paul is only a teenager in the beginning so in actuality TC is playing a character much younger, not so much RF playing one much older. Oscar Isaac plays his father and in real life he’s only about 15/16 years older than TC. That’s Hollywood for you 😉.
It helps that Chalamet looks 15, which he’s supposed to be. better than 1984 Dune with Kyle McLaughlan, who looked 30 while his mom Francesca Annis looked about 40.
I think I heard oscar isaac is only like 16 years older than chalomet
The character Rebecca is playing, Lady Jessica, is a Bene Geserit—they know how to control/slow their aging process and remain young looking, far beyond their years.
I don’t like big epic movies but I loved Dune. I am a fan of the director so I went in thinking I would like it but I was surprised by how much I ended up engrossed. And I watched it at home. She doesn’t have many lines but you can tell she is important to the story and will feature prominently in the second half. What I didn’t expect was that Rebecca Ferguson really has one of the biggest parts and is amazing.
Zendaya knows that she needs to help promote the movie so that the sequel (where she has a bigger role) gets made. She understands the assignment. And it helped, bc didnt WB just sign on for the sequel?
As for the Eternals – I think its pretty clear from the trailers that Gemma Chan is the for-real lead, I’m not sure why that’s a cause for “fear” lol. I think Jolie has more than an “extended cameo” and because she is the bigger name out of the two, she’s getting more focus, but I think Gemma is definitely the lead. I don’t really think the previews are trying to hide that.
I wish these superfans would shut up. No, the character is not really in the first half of the book. Yes, the director is being true to the book. No, he can’t adapt a cult and literary sci-fi classic that underpinned the creation of the Star Trek and Star Wars universe just to please you lot.
Dune is a really hard book to adapt for a movie. The first try was a hot mess.
All of this! They don’t know the book or don’t realize it’s a book adaptation.
Thank you! Anyone who knows anything about this story knows she will play a more more important role later on. This move was the set up
People who are mad never read the book. Paul doesn’t meet Chani (Zendaya’s character) until he goes to live with the Fremen. That doesn’t happen until about halfway through the book. The movie only covers… the first half of the book. She will feature much more heavily in the second film.
If they make part two (this movie is part One) we would most probably get to see her do slightly more… But her character in the book is pretty much “love interest/noble savage warrior”, Lady Jessica and Alia have all the meaty parts. It’s not a progressive book, and the movie just changed some characters gender and ethnicity to appear more contemporary.
It’s something close to false advertising that they have centered so much of the promotion around her – she’s being very gracious and very professional, however.
The same thing happened with Tom Hiddleston in Infinity War. He was promoting the crap out of that movie and was only in the first 5 minutes of the film.
Zendaya was a bit of a non entity in Dune part 1 but she’ll definitely have a bigger role in part 2 (which has been announced).
Her PR team needs to slow down before she becomes overexposed. There’s no reason for her to do so much promo for a cameo. Spiderman comes out in December and she will have to do even more promo for that.
Probably not the decision of her team. More than likely she is contractually obligated by the studio to promote the movie.
Not her team’s choice — it was a marketing decision from the film studio.
People need to chill. If they had bothered to read the book they would know her part is integral in the second half of the book. In the first she’s a vision, literally. They actually expanded her role by making her the narrator for the opening. In the book each chapter opens with a quote from Irulan the Emperor’s daughter as she is the one writing the history of Paul and Dune.
Plus Denis has said he plans to make Dune Messiah which has a lot of Chani. I really hope they make the third because it really helps hit home the dangers of a cult of personality which was a central idea to Herbert.
Sorry huge Dune nerd. My daughter is named for Duke Leto ….so yeah. We nerds.
That’s the problem. A lot of people have not read the book (and its sequels).
This also goes for the white savior complaints because that too will be addressed in part 2
It’s because of where they ended the story. They spent the whole movie on the Harkkonen invasion and not any of the survival or romance that comes later that would involve Zendaya.
I love dune (the book) and and as a WOC channi is obviously my favorite character because of how her culture is framed vs the empire. With that said I get it story and run time wise but I don’t like it. Even if you’re a Dune nerd the underutilization of Zendaya is criminal cause she is a great actress.
Promotion-wise she has done a lot of heavy lifting so of course it’s going to come as a surprise if you only see her for seven minutes. Do you get paid as an actor for the promotion? If so, she deserves a good fee for that work alone. She is mostly present as a mysterious figure in premonitions in 3/4 of the film. I will say that her scenes towards the finale showed she would have a great character to work with if they make the sequel. I loved this film (it’s been out for a few months in Europe), it’s gorgeous to look at (art-house aesthetics meet blockbuster budget), the actors are bringing their best work and they managed to make some good choices within storytelling and screenwriting to bring this unwieldy novel to the screen. It deserves awards recognition and a greenlit sequel asap. I wonder if they’ll touch the sequels in the book series though it gets even more unwieldy with every book.
I don’t think they get paid for the promotion per se, but my understanding is its part of their contract and a good agent/lawyer is going to factor that in – so I’m sure Zendaya got a nice paycheck for this movie because they knew she was going to do a lot of the heavy lifting for the promotions.
They’ve heavily played on her star appeal and the Paul/Chani relationship in the 2nd half of the book (and sequel) to promote this to the younger audience. Let’s face it she is a bigger draw than Timothee.
Am going to see it at the weekend – have heard great reviews about it, that its visually stunning. And yeah Ferguson is getting lots of rave reviews from those I know who have seen it.
LMAO! I was waiting for this. Those that know the story were all waiting for this to happen. Kudos to the PR team, you played them hard! Seriously, no shade. It was a smart way to bring in a younger crowd.
Now wait until they find out how it all ends, LOL! 😂
As Chani is the MOST important person in Paul’s life even BEFORE he met her…I don’t have an issue with the promotion…I saw it in the theater yesterday…big UPS to my local Regal theater for having matinee showings during the week…there was only me…my girl & one other in that big ass theater…so we SAFELY gorged on popcorn & pop with ABANDON after almost TWO YEARS of not doing one of my FAVORITE things❣ And yes…I enjoyed the movie VERY MUCH!
Chani will have a lot more to do in Dune 2. Her heavy promotion is what helped Dune 2 get made. That’s her job–promote the film so that the part where her character has a key role gets made. And then hopefully Dune Messaiah, where she also has a key role, gets made. Let’s go, Dune franchise! If Dune 5 and 5 get made, those books are completely women-centered because they are all about the Bene Gesserit!! I would LOVE to see Darwi Odrade (my GIRL) as Mother Superior of the Bene Gesserit on film. What’s so cool about Dune to me is that it starts as a Hero’s Quest/Messaih story, then completely deconstructs the Messiah mythos, then pans the camera out on the civilation to show the danger of charismatic leaders, and how 1 person should NEVER hold all of human destiny in hand (not even a man who has been transformed into a giant sandworm and lives for 3500 years.)
Did anyone do a count for how long Jason Momoa was in the film? Judging by his comments, I think he really wants Dune Messiah and subsequent novels made (no spoilers here)
Jason Momoa is, aside from the visuals, the best part of this film.
His role gets bigger as the books progress, esp when Alia is introduced.
Jason Momoa has the best part if the entire Dune saga gets made. He comes back as a ghola (a dead person returned to life) in every one of the 6 books! He’s a bigger character in the entire saga than Paul, who’s only a character in the 1st 3 books. (Book 4 jumps 3500 years into the future, and book 5-6 and 1500 years after that, so I’m not spoiling anything for anyone who hasn’t read the books and still wants to.)
Actually you are spoiling, @Ianne. That was a HUGE spoiler you just dropped there.
I loved the movie, the music was amazing and images were beautiful. We have the books at home and I’ll read them in a few weeks. I didn’t mind that Zendaya was only present in a few scene, but I admit I was surprised. Good marketing ! After seeing the film I read she only shoot for 4 days in the desert, so of course her role in this first part wasn’t going to be huge.
I knew going that Z would only be in it for 7 minutes. But it looks like there will sequel and she’ll be in more of that. I know folks didn’t like the film but I LOVED it. It so beautiful and dark and a true and ensemble cast but this film was all Timothee and Rebecca. I’m looking forward to the next Dune.
She may be in the movie for only seven minutes, but you can feel her presence throughout the whole thing. And anyone surprised clearly wasn’t paying attention to her interviews. She mentioned multiple times that she only filmed for like five days. I didn’t read the book, but she’ll have a much bigger part in the second film. I also recommend ppl see this movie. It’s so good and beautifully done and not boring at all. Also like someone else mentioned, Rebecca Ferguson is amazing.
I remember reading when the Dune trailer was first released that her fans would be disappointed because she isn’t in the first half of the story in the way the promotional materials made it out to be. It was smart of the movie studio to heavily promote her, though — she’s one of the most popular young stars of the moment, I’d say, and if they were looking to get Dune 2 greenlit, they needed that attention.
Her fans love her so much. They have got to wait till the next one. Love the angry baby with the telephone.
I want a bigger role for Marianne Faithful than just a disembodied, but very distinctive, voice.
This movie looks insanely boring. The ONLY reason I would see it is for Zendaya. So I guess I’m skipping it for sure!
My thought is the studio is putting her out there to drum up support and, based on the reaction already, it makes an easy greenlight for the second part knowing that someone with this huge of a fanbase is going to have a bigger role.