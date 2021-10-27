Andie MacDowell got pushback from her team when she decided to go grey

During the Cannes Film Festival, Andie MacDowell walked several red carpets and ended up debuting her full mane of curly grey hair. She’s 63 years old and she had been dyeing her hair various shades of brown for years. As someone who had a lot of grey in my 20s and 30s, I’m still not in a place emotionally or psychologically to go grey or go natural. I need to dye my hair right now, at my age. But sure, I hope when I’m in my 60s, I will feel fine with letting my grey hair fly, natural and free. It’s different for actresses and public figures though, and Andie apparently got a lot of push-back from her team when she wanted to go grey. She spoke to Vogue about all of it (you can read the piece here). Some highlights:
Why she chose to go grey: “At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair. When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not? I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.
She got pushback from her team: “During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda’s hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, ‘Hey, I want to do this.’ I got a job and very quickly I had to make up my mind about what I was going to do. My managers had actually said to me, “It’s not time.” And I said, “I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!”
She had apprehensions: “At first. I was so cautious because I didn’t want anybody to be upset, and I was trying to figure out how I could wear wigs to please people. But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I’m not pretending. I feel like I’m embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable. And in a lot of ways, I think it’s more striking on my face. I just feel like it suits me.
The products she’s trying: “You have to use a lot of silver-hair-color products. I cautiously use purple shampoos on my hair because they’re drying. I use a lot more products that boost color, like foams or purple conditioners. I use a lot of purple conditioners to make it look silver, and it’s amazing how they work. I love L’Oreal’s different purple products.
She wants to work, just with silver hair: “In terms of opportunities for work, I think it’s more interesting to see me like this. I suffered in this business as an actress, with people always wanting me to look younger. For me, it kind of hurts my heart that I can’t embrace where I am because honestly I feel like I am enough right where I am. I’m in great shape. I exercise all the time. I can pretty much keep up with the kids. I feel valuable where I am. I don’t want people to have the expectation that I need to look younger to have value or to be beautiful or desirable. We don’t do that to men! We love an older man. We love men as they age. I would love the same expectation for women, and we’re getting there…you know, baby steps.
Something I think about too much is how many older women in media feel the need to dye their hair. Legitimate journalists who know that their jobs are on the line if they go grey. They know they won’t be allowed on camera anymore. I imagine it’s the same for actresses too – once they go grey, they know they won’t work as much, or that they’ll just get drastically different roles. The prejudice against women going grey is very real.
Sidenote: I feel like this is very nitpicky about Andie and her appearance, but I have to say it. She needs to change her makeup now that she’s gone grey. Her coloring is different and now her makeup needs to change too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
It’s so sad that we can talk about men being silver foxes, and women still have this impossible beauty standard to live up to as they age.
In my family all women embrace their natural hair colors at every stage their in, and I grew up thinking that I can’t wait to turn 50 and have my hair turn salt and pepper like my grandma.
I think our society is ready for that natural beauty to flow. Andie looks amazing and so authentic this way. I love it!
After years of hiding my gray, I decided during the pandemic to go gray and to tell the truth, I like it better that having to constantly worry about covering up the gray. All my hair dresser does is trim and wash. In some ways it is so freeing. And a whole lot cheaper.
I agree: the silver does suit her beautifully
She sounds so lovely! Agree re: makeup to auit the hair colour change
Her silver hair looks great.
And yes, George Clooney goes gray or Anderson Cooper etc and they’re “silver foxes” but women aren’t allowed that.
I got my first gray hairs over the past few months (I’m almost 40 you all, don’t forget) and I have said for a few years now that i’m not going to dye my hair when it starts to “go” – my mom dyed her hair for years and only during the pandemic stopped and let it go fully gray, and I think it looks so much better and so much healthier. And I think there’s a point where it’s like, you’re not fooling anyone. Both my brother’s MILs dye their hair, one dyes it dark brown and one bright blonde, and its obvious and I’m like….you’re 70. People know you dye your hair. Just let it go.
But its much easier to say that as a spring chicken at age 35 and another to follow through at the ripe old age of almost-40 (lol) – I have these three gray strands and I’m honestly debating what to do. I’m cheap so that’s a big factor. and I don’t want to be stuck dyeing my hair for the next 30 years either. IDK. My hair stylist said she could help with the transition (actually dye it more of a silver and kind of a purple-y silver I guess) but again, only three strands so I’m not there yet either.
All that to say – more power to someone like Andie for going gray in the public eye like this.
My aunt is still blond in her 70s and my former mother in law is in her late 80s and still blond – so it does happen! My maternal grandfather was bald, but the hair he did have stayed dark until he died in his 80s. My mom is salt and pepper, but she has a lot of dark hair left. I’m almost 50 and I have just a few grey hairs. My former hairdresser used to tell me how unusual it was that I had no grey in my early 40s (and now I probably have fewer than 5). I have really lousy hair – baby fine and flat- but the color is consistent.
My Korean son, on the other hand, has had grey hairs since he was a child. He’s in college now and he has a lot.
Oh it does happen, of course, but not at the rate you see if you walk through a Target and look at all the women over 40 or 50, lol. I also think for blonde people its easier bc so often the grays blend in better.
I also knew someone was going to respond to that part of my comment and say that it happens lol 😂 Of course it happens, but if it was that common home hair-dyeing kits wouldn’t be the business they are lol.
100% she hasn’t adjusted her make-up yet to suit her new colouring. All of her looks lately have come out really harsh, which is a shame, because she is beautiful and rocking the salt & pepper.
She looks glorious. I am glad she listened to her instincts.
I love her hair like that, it suits her so well
She looks great with silver hair – so many women too. My husband started going grey in his 30s. He’s 100% grey now and he’s strikingly handsome (when he grows out his whiskers, they are salt and pepper, but the hair on his head has zero brown now). I turn 50 in a few weeks and I have just a few grey hairs (my family doesn’t go fully grey, ever), so I’m intending on embracing my salt and pepper, when it eventually happens. I agree about needing to change up the makeup when one’s coloring changes – I’ll file that away for the future. 😊
I’ve always found prematurely gray hair striking and intriguing. My mom’s brothers started going gray in their late 20s.
I’m also someone who isn’t going gray and won’t ever be silver, my hair color is just sort of dulling over time, so I really love to see Andie’s silver locks.
You and me both with the dulling hair. I’ve tried so many products yet still haven’t found one that works well. I live in a southern Atlantic coast town so I can’t dye it, bright sun exposes it in a bad way. What I see is blonde dying gives the best results but I don’t want to start that.
Please can someone advise…..having dyed my hair since my mid 30s when silver starting coming through almost black hair, I have let it go during the last lockdown and now am dark and silver. And I do mean silver, it glows! At my daughter’s wedding this summer I did my make-up as per, but it doesn’t look right in the photos. What make-up tones/colour goes with Celic pale skin and dark/silver hair??
She looks lovely but should cut 5 or 6 inches off. She would look great with a longer bob. As someone with curly hair, I cringe at the amount of work it takes to keep that much hair looking good.
She is a silver vixen!
That curly grey hair is glorious.
Agree about the makeup though- that last photo of the article, with the softer looking makeup, is beautiful.
I too, during lockdown, decided not to spend the excessive money to color my hair but I’m also not ready to embrace the silver just yet.
She looks great and I agree with a change in makeup colors. She is phenomenal in the show Maid (Netflix). Great performance.
Love what she said about where she is right now and being accepted – all just for some silver in the hair where males never have that issue.
Rock it Andie, you look great.
As a person who has gray, thinning hair, can I have just some of that glorious mass of hair!?