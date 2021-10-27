“Juno Temple & Phil Dunster got paid to promote Neiman Marcus” links
  • October 27, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I love that Juno Temple & Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso’s Keeley & Jamie) are getting paid for these kinds of events, and that they’re even being asked! [Just Jared]
Joe Manchin is absolutely awful. [Pajiba]
January Jones was hanging out with my nemesis. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cute photos of Angelina Jolie & the kids in Rome. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow almost died giving birth to Apple. [Dlisted]
What do you cook when you’re too tired to cook? I get takeout. [Gawker]
Don Trump Jr. is a macabre, disgusting pig. [Towleroad]
A collection of Mel D. Cole’s American protests photography. [Buzzfeed]
I forget that Hailey Bieber is tight with the Kardashian-Jenners. [Egotastic]
Honestly Kelly Ripa looks more like Lucille Ball than Nicole Kidman. [Seriously OMG]
Karrueche Tran wore a riot of feathers! [RCFA]

1 Response to ““Juno Temple & Phil Dunster got paid to promote Neiman Marcus” links”

  1. Basi says:
    October 27, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    No offense to any Phil’s out there but Phil Dunster? Really terrible name. Philly Dunster or Philip would have been better imho.

    Love them both tho!

    Reply

