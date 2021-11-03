“Gemma Whelan: ‘Game of Thrones’ needed an intimacy coordinator” links

Gemma Whelan says that Game of Thrones was in dire need of an intimacy coordinator for all of those terrible scenes. [Buzzfeed]
Cardi B bought a new home for herself in New York. [Just Jared]
I hope someone buys me the Social Justice Kitten calendar for Christmas. [OMG Blog]
There’s a “woke” season of Survivor? [Pajiba]
This is an odd look for Hailee Steinfeld. [Go Fug Yourself]
Chris Pratt appeals to “Red America” that’s why this keeps happening. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the promo for Adele’s One Night Only concert & interview. [Dlisted]
The New York City Marathon is the best holiday. [Gawker]
Minneapolis voted “no” on replacing their police department. [Towleroad]
Ugh, so many of these Married At First Sight people have sketchy criminal records. There really needs to be more vetting. [Starcasm]
Addison Rae wears leopard print & feathers. [Egotastic]
