Tominey: The Cambridges need to quit their ‘jet-set lifestyle’ to have credibility

There are so many fascinating things about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s events in and around the COP26 conference in Glasgow this week. For one, there’s barely been any post-event reporting on Will and Kate’s Scottish keening. That’s how you know there’s trouble somewhere – following the GoldenKeen moment at the No Time to Die premiere, the British press was still talking about it for days! They made it sound like Kate’s rat’s nest wiglet was going to save the nation with glamour. There’s been none of that following W&K’s Glasgow appearances. Why is that? Additionally, I still have questions about whether W&K were scheduled to do more in Glasgow and then just shrugged it off. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey wrote a piece in the Telegraph (via the Daily Express) about how William and Kate need to change their “jet set” lifestyles and Tominey actually pointed out that William and Kate left Glasgow separately. This piece is so curious coming from a keen-defender like Tominey:
Royal commentator Camilla Tominey warned the royals that they must keep up with green choices if they want to remain credible in their pleas to save the earth from rising temperatures and pollution. In particular, the royals ought to find an alternative to the use of the incredibly polluting private jets, she said.
Writing in the Telegraph’s weekly royal newsletter Your Royal Appointment, Ms Tominey said: “While both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge delivered hard-hitting speeches that were well received, they must also now put their words into action by completely dispensing with this hypocritical form of travel from hereon in. To be fair, William and Kate should be commended for taking the train to Scotland on this occasion, while Charles apparently flew from Rome to Glasgow on an RAF flight running on sustainable aviation fuel. But if they are to remain credible voices on this totemic issue, they must continue to travel sustainably rather than going back to their previous jet-set lifestyle.”
All the royals in attendance at COP26 have stayed clear of private jets also when they left the summit.
Kate returned to England on Monday evening on a scheduled airline service – as did Camilla on the following day. The Duke of Cambridge returned home on Tuesday evening from Glasgow by train, the same means of transport he had chosen to reach Scotland earlier this week.
So Kate and William arrived in Glasgow via commercial train – although there is no evidence of that other than their word – and then Kate left right after she made an ass out of herself at the opening night reception, and she flew commercial? And then William still had his Keenshot reception on Tuesday, and he left soon after that, by train as well. Hm. I mean, even if it’s true (??) that still doesn’t change the fact that they use their private helicopter the same way most people use their cars. The Queen even had to give them a dedicated helicopter to persuade them to do more work! And they still don’t work. You could argue that Kate left Glasgow after one day because she wanted to get home to the kids. Sure. But it’s still completely strange to me that Kate wasn’t asked to do anything more than “hang out with Scouts” and “do jazz hands at the reception.” She probably was asked to do more and she flatly refused. Because she was mad that her vacation had to be cut short!
This feels very off-brand for Tominey. I’m not about to forget her previous racist coverage though.
She can write so many nasty articles about these two and make easy money cos they inspire a lot of digs and have no redeeming qualities. We should encourage her 😌
I think Tominey just saw the negative reaction to the RF’s appearance at the event and doesn’t want to be too out of step. I mean, the pushback against Charles was (wonderfully) brutal, and Tominey’s reaction here is fairly mild. She’ll be back to propping up Keen Mandela in no time…but she’ll also turn on them on a dime if public opinion goes south (say, after TQ dies and the rota isn’t so protective anymore).
Correct me if I’m wrong but is that Poor Jason at the bottom?
I can imagine them all toasting each other with larvae and dead insects about his Meghan hate accounts funded by the Cambridges…
Yup, there’s Kate having a rollicking good time with the guy who drummed up fake bullying accusations against Meghan, even though the supposed victims made him rescind his accusations in their names.
They got royal work credit for this reception when they were literally standing around a bar table drinking some brews and hanging out with Jason (The Buffer) Knauf.
Poor Jason’s teeth match his personality — gross and ick.
I always wondered why Jason never got his teeth fixed. I am sure he can afford it.
No, we peasants just need stop flying everywhere so that our betters like the royals can continue to not change anything about their lifestyles. Also we need to stop having so many kids, or was that just for people in Africa?
They need to stop bullying people using targeted social media campaign too …basically just change these two useless twits. They have zero credibility for mental health, early childhood, online bullying, racism (in football 🙄), gardening, basically everything except spending taxpayers money.
Exactly. They have no credibility on ANY subject that they speak about, not environmental issues. The only thing they are qualified to do is cutting ribbons.
With the impending death of the Queen, the RRs can smell blood in the water. They know that the Keenbridges’ marriage is a doomed farce that has already played out and are contenting themselves with making snide hints about the couple’s separate lives. Once Her Maj has hopped the twig, all bets are off. Now that the RRs no longer have Meghan to crucify, they’ll turn attention to the lazy, slothful pair. The tabloid coverage will be a thing to behold this time next year, mark my words.
+1
Andrew’s Nemesis I can’t wait. Karma has been long waiting for these two. I try not to wish people ill will. But, in this case I will thoroughly enjoy the nastiness coming home to roost after they savaged their own family for the world to see.
These two drove Meghan to suicide and endangered Harry and his family by encouraging white supremacists. Not to mention PR performing at a murdered woman’s vigil. They deserve what’s coming. I said it.
Amen, Alexandria. I hope they get back everything they put out against Meghan.
Previously, I had thought that Kate only swung a bunch of bugs at William, threatening, perhaps, to dump them in his whisky. Now I see that there were MORE people she was gleefully showing larvae to?! Ew, woman, let them drink their damn booze! I would be PUMPED to have a work event in a damned distillery, and then if a VIP was being a din-a-ling and shoving bugs in my face? Ugh. Maybe they told her to leave.
seriously, wtf is up with her running around shoving larvae in people’s faces and laughing hysterically? Larvae and insects are a source of protein for many around the globe, it’s so juvenile and immature of her to act this way..frig.
Yep! I eat homemade tacos with chapulines (Oaxacan grasshoppers) all the time.
I could get making one small joke but she has no sense of context or appropriateness.
@Maria, her behavior is totally disgusting tbh.
And I’m sure that was the point of the larvae being there, right? To show an alternative protein source for food? so her acting like “oh this is so silly and gross let me shove it in your face” just shows that she’s not taking any of this seriously.
Is she simple-minded? Seriously, her behavior seems so stunted.
It was completely childish and embarrassing. No wonder William was giving her the side eye. There were presidents and prime ministers in that room and Kate is acting like a fool shoving bugs in peoples faces. They were probably sent home because the adults had enough of this juvenile behavior.
Such childish behavior, good god. She’s an entitled, arrested adolescent, mean girl. And useless to anyone but her children.
Something is going on. They’re either mad about the people exclusive or they’re mad that the family hasn’t gotten their money makers to heel or the family is keeping things from the press like the Queen’s hospital visit. Whatever it is, this sounds like a warning. The press has been going after the Cambridge’s and Charles a little more and recently a morning show basically said that Meghan and Harry should come back for duties because their popular with the younger crowd, completely ignoring William and Kate. It’s sounds like the family and BM are reaching a breaking point and I absolutely feel the Sussexes succeeding in the US is causing lots of stress for that invisible contract.
Wait a minute. A morning show in the UK actually said Harry and Meghan should come back to do royal duties!? Come back to what? That’s just insane.
So Kate arrived in Glasgow on Monday morning and left Monday evening? Why did she go to COP26 exactly?
1) show off a dull dress
2) pretend to be a mover and shaker
3) laugh hysterically in an attempt to have charisma
4) use innocent children as props in photo shoot
For Kate to be called a ‘doormat’ I always find the narative that she has to be bribed with shiney things to do more work laughable. This is lazy William who doesnt do much so he limits what Kate can do,if he was a work horse she would be too.
Kate chose not to work for a decade prior to marriage, spending that time hounding and hunting William. She has chosen not to have any real projects. She has chosen to be incompetent every time she shows up. She has chosen to waste around a million in taxpayer funds on a coatdress and one-time-only wear wardrobe.
William didn’t make her what she is. William didn’t make her lazy. If she wanted to work, she’d work. If she wanted to match his work numbers, or exceed them, she would. She. Doesn’t. Want. To. Work. Ever.
Multiple things can be true: she can be a doormat to Will, and she can be petulant to staff, and she can be lazy in her own right. If Will is limiting her, Kate could still do more with the little space she has, but she doesn’t (memorizing and practicing speeches, reading up on events, etc, – that’s on her). Her life pre-royal also tells a specific story about her work ethic. It’s so bizarre to me… she couldn’t even volunteer at an art gallery, even part-time?? Using your network to fundraise for good causes is a great passtime for someone who wants to contribute to society without working much day to day. I just don’t think she cares, a la Melania’s Zara jacket.
Lol, she has never held an actual job beyond Waiting for William. Even the job she pretended to have while Waitying wasn’t an actual job in that she did no work.
I’d say this is close, but not quite. Kate isn’t sitting there desperate to work, woth William and his ego holding her back. He doesn’t need to limit what she does, her work ethic is nonexistent. Now, if he did want her to do more and that’s what it would take to keep her position, she might, but William doesn’t need to expend any energy whatsoever to make Kate work less
Kate is a lazy moron in her own right and I don’t believe William is oppressing her or holding her back in any way.
I’d be more willing to believe this if she was proven to be a workhorse before marriage but she wasn’t. William may be limiting her but she’s lazy af to begin with anyways.
I don’t think William is preventing her from working. I think one of the things he liked about her was her laziness. There is no pressure on him to work more because he can do the bare minimum and still outwork her but I don’t think he’s telling her “you can’t work more.” Does anyone think Kate really has this burning desire to use her position and influence for good, to reach out to others, to learn more about “her” causes, etc? She is interested in shopping, working out, and getting her hair done, and frankly that seems to be about it.
If William DID want her to work more, she absolutely would, but I don’t think he’s telling her she has to be lazy. She comes by that naturally, as we saw when she was in her 20s and….not working.
This is Camilla’s faux attempt at appearing to report without fear or favour. as she focuses on private jet use which the rota don’t mention for the Cambridges anymore even though we know they used it to get to James Middleton’s wedding.
So as long as Cambridges, Charles etc aren’t reported as using private jets anymore the press will say they are using more environmentally friendly travel & the rota can point to this article as the press holding the firm to account.
The royals have been getting dragged for hypocrisy since the weekend& even traditional royal supporters (probably some are climate change deniers) haven’t been impressed with them this week so the rota probably felt they couldn’t totally ignore the criticism but they had to couch it with their taking the trains etc.
Camilla would have mentioned the private helicopters the royals have & use if she was being genuinely critical as well as the queen lobbying to be exempted from green laws at Balmoral.
An no mention of their private jet holiday last week. She isn’t going after them in any real way.
Burger King realized he’d get ripped a new one by the media for showing up to this event via private transportation. He is big on the performative eco-conscious travel ONLY when going to an eco event and he knows the sharks are out to catch the hypocrites in action.
With the cameras rolling, he showed up to the Earthshot shindig in an electric car; it parked in a parking spot and they got out. As they walked to the event, you could see the electric car pull out of the parking spot and be driven away. Obviously, the car was for show and not meant for the return ride. Tell me that the FFK of England’s electric car couldn’t stay in that prime spot for the hour or two the gala ran if they intended to take it home.
Interesting… weird… royalty, in the UK, is such a curious, highly compensated performance.
Tominey is yanking the Cambridges’ leash.
Camilla’s comments are a sign that the Royal appearance at COP26 was a flop. They made no impression on the event and their hypocrisy on climate and change and the environment was all every one talked about.
It’s especially funny when you consider how this conference was hyped as the royals proving that they are more important on the world stage than H&M. This was supposed to put the Sussexes in their place and it went nowhere. Then the press thinks it’s doing something with the queen “snubbing” Harry, only for nobody to give a damn that the royals were there at all.
@JT: Exactly. The press had to insert the narrative that Harry was snubbed by the Queen because the Royals were not getting any attention.
This is why I was saying yesterday that Archewell’s announcement was not going to be seen as trying to step on the royals at COP26 besides a small group of royal watchers because the royals aren’t the main event for COP26. They never were and never will be. They only turned up because it was being hosted in Scotland. If it wasn’t, I bet they never would have come.
People who actually paid attention to COP26 were not watching to see the royals or what they would say or do.
They’ve been getting dragged!!! #abolishthemonarchy and #freescotland is trending. People are pointing out that they don’t seem to understand anything and Kate looked drunk so not a good look.
The Sussex Squad has been doing blackouts on their events, which is one of the reasons they’re getting zero coverage. They usually do things to bait the squad in order to get engagement, like they’ve been doinh with the new Chris Jackson photos which are deliberately ripped off from iconic photos on the Sussex Royal Instagram. That didn’t work though so no one’s talking about them. The squad isn’t talking about them and the mugxits are all focused on Meghan and Harry. No one’s going to bother writing about them when they see that their articles won’t get any engagement at all.
Yeah its interesting that Tominey is the one specifically calling them out for this. Their “jet set lifestyle” is something that the press has worked hard to hide for the Cambridges, so interesting she’s coming out and saying it.
It’s not even like people are saying the Cambridges can’t fly. Just maybe don’t take a private helicopter or private jet anytime you want want to leave London. Fly first class maybe.
I do think the RRs are ticked over the exclusive given to People – exclusive pics AND an exclusive interview. That’s really violating the invisible contract and there’s going to be some pushback.
I also wonder if Kate was scheduled to do more and bailed, so RRs like Tominey thought they would have a few extra day of Kate-centric stories and instead they get…she wore a blue dress and shoved bugs in people’s faces.
It is so exhausting reading about all the machinations related to the royal image. All the titles and effort put into maintaining it appears so anachronic from outside UK. This is also why I always thought that none of them should be using their titles granted as a wedding gift, it makes the whole thing comical they are called duchess and duke and earl etc. It used to be something and now should be part of history.
Their presence contributed nothing substantive to what is a life-or-death issue, so honestly they should leave early. They must have just been an annoyance to the actual world leaders, experts, and activists who truly care about combating climate change.
Very, very strange and curious. Camel Toe has got something up her sleeve. And why would Kate need to leave after one day to get back to the kids, especially when they JUST came off a family vacation (supposedly all together)? Pretty sure the kids would have survived another day or two with the nanny — not like that’s any different from their typical day-to-day and would’ve made even more sense from a sustainability standpoint if Will and Kate weren’t taking all these separate modes of transportation. Also, wouldn’t this “loving and solid couple” want to stick together as a united front supporting one another especially since this whole thing is William’s show pony? None of it makes a lick of sense.
It makes sense only if the children didn’t fly back with her. Were they still with Carole at the vacay location? Is that why she left early, to fly back to them? Is this Tominey way of saying ” we know what’s going on”.
She wrote this like she has a in and they are going to listen to her.
Why do these people think the royals are their friends?
The RRs lost their credibility by doing the BRF’s dirty work and see no real profits. That’s why they’re mad.
I want to believe that there’s some rumbling going on behind the scenes but even this is like a pat on the back. Like look they took all these more environmental modes of transport even though they literally just came from vacation on a private jets. IDK.
Part of me thinks that they mainly have run out of things to complain about with the Sussex’s. You can’t claim woke every time they do something lol. Harry and Meghan are doing a lot so that get old fast. Also credible journalists are reporting on Harry and Meghan’s projects so the royal rota look stupid trying to come for them when literally all their projects are good.
Eventually they have to start looking at what Kate and Will are doing purely out of nothing else to write about.
I have been saying for a long time that the older, more right wing leaning crowd that the Cambridges have been aligning themselves with for the last 5 years (that includes Tominey) do not believe or care about climate change. Sure they’re most likely to be monarchists and prop them up but they think climate change is a liberal hoax so they don’t believe in it and they don’t like people who do. This is expected behaviour tbh.