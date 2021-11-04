“Jay-Z shut down his Instagram account after one post & one day” links
  • November 04, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nominee, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Jay-Z at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Jay-Z finally joined Instagram to promote The Harder They Fall. He did one IG post and then he deleted his whole account. [JustJared]
Robert Downey Jr. will helm Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer film. [LaineyGossip]
What catastrophic Chanel is Kristen Stewart wearing this week? [RCFA]
True Blood really was that bonkers. [Pajiba]
Emerald Fennell is so lovely, I just adore her. [GFY]
Democrats are coming up with new plans following the VA loss. [Buzzfeed]
Timothy Dalton was on Charlie’s Angels? [Seriously OMG]
2022 is on track to be full of racism & homophobia. [Towleroad]
Claire Foy is really pulling off this McQueen dress. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Was the Rust gun issue actually sabotage? [Dlisted]
Review of that Mayor Pete documentary. [Jezebel]

155947PCN_Carters033

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Jay-Z shut down his Instagram account after one post & one day” links”

  1. BothSidesNow says:
    November 4, 2021 at 12:42 pm

    Oh my gosh, Dalton has been handsome his entire life!!

    Reply
  2. BothSidesNow says:
    November 4, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Poor Claire Foy, they did her dirty at McQueen. She should have gone rouge like Stewart did with Chanel, pick the pieces you want and wear them as you wish, granted it was for Fallon, but she still looked comfortable. Ms. Foy didn’t, she needs color!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment