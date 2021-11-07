Aaron Rodgers: ‘I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now’

Aaron Rodgers went from “cute and smart” to “insane idiot” over the course of about 48 hours. We learned that Rodgers had tested positive for Covid and that he would miss some Green Bay Packers games because of his quarantine. Then came the kicker: despite his insistence in August that he had been “immunized” from Covid, he had not received any of the Covid vaccines. He wasn’t following proper unvaccinated-player protocols either, because he was wandering around maskless in the media room and in public spaces. We also learned that QAaron was “furious” that the NFL outed him as unvaxxed and that he tried to convince the NFL that he had some kind of hokey holistic “treatment” which made him Covid-repellent (the NFL did not believe him). So after all of that, QAaron appeared on The Pat McAfee Show (via video conference) to talk about all of this and more and holy mother of God, he is a raging moron. Here are just *some* of the bonkers things he said:

On the backlash to his lies: “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

It’s the media’s fault he lied about being vaccinated: Rodgers said the media was on a “witch hunt” to find out which players were vaccinated and blamed reporters for him saying he was “immunized” back in August. The 37-year-old Rodgers said if any reporter would have asked a follow-up question, he would have explained he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but that he’s a “critical thinker.” He also said “For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”

He thinks Covid testing is there to shame the unvaccinated: Rodgers described the daily testing he is subjected to every day, even on off days, and believes the rules are in place to shame unvaccinated people. Rodgers said he has been tested over 300 times before testing positive this week. Rodgers said he experienced some mild symptoms for roughly 48 hours but currently “feels really good.” He wasn’t certain when he would return to the field or what protocols were in place for him now that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He consulted Joe Rogan: “I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me… I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity. I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten but I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible.”

He’s “allergic” to vaccines: Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body.” He also said: “What about my body, my choice? What about making the best decision for my circumstance?”

What he claims an NFL doctor told him: “It is impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid.” When asked about Aaron Rodgers’ claim, an NFL league source tells CNN “no doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player.”

He tried to get NFL policy changed: Rodgers told McAfee he had previously tried to “petition” the league that his homeopathic treatment of increasing his antibodies should be considered as an alternative to getting fully vaccinated via Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Rodgers continued, “at that point I knew I was definitely not going to win the appeal.”

Natural immunity: “The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don’t know about them. … There is a lot to natural immunity. … If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that’s the best boost to immunity you can have.”

He compared himself to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “The great MLK said that ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’” Rodgers said certain strict NFL protocols were not based on science, noting if he tested negative for Covid-19 every day and was surrounded by vaccinated people, why should he be “shamed” into wearing a mask throughout the Packers facility.