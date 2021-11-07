Aaron Rodgers: ‘I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now’

Aaron Rodgers went from “cute and smart” to “insane idiot” over the course of about 48 hours. We learned that Rodgers had tested positive for Covid and that he would miss some Green Bay Packers games because of his quarantine. Then came the kicker: despite his insistence in August that he had been “immunized” from Covid, he had not received any of the Covid vaccines. He wasn’t following proper unvaccinated-player protocols either, because he was wandering around maskless in the media room and in public spaces. We also learned that QAaron was “furious” that the NFL outed him as unvaxxed and that he tried to convince the NFL that he had some kind of hokey holistic “treatment” which made him Covid-repellent (the NFL did not believe him). So after all of that, QAaron appeared on The Pat McAfee Show (via video conference) to talk about all of this and more and holy mother of God, he is a raging moron. Here are just *some* of the bonkers things he said:
On the backlash to his lies: “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”
It’s the media’s fault he lied about being vaccinated: Rodgers said the media was on a “witch hunt” to find out which players were vaccinated and blamed reporters for him saying he was “immunized” back in August. The 37-year-old Rodgers said if any reporter would have asked a follow-up question, he would have explained he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but that he’s a “critical thinker.” He also said “For me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”
He thinks Covid testing is there to shame the unvaccinated: Rodgers described the daily testing he is subjected to every day, even on off days, and believes the rules are in place to shame unvaccinated people. Rodgers said he has been tested over 300 times before testing positive this week. Rodgers said he experienced some mild symptoms for roughly 48 hours but currently “feels really good.” He wasn’t certain when he would return to the field or what protocols were in place for him now that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He consulted Joe Rogan: “I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me… I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity. I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten but I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible.”
He’s “allergic” to vaccines: Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body.” He also said: “What about my body, my choice? What about making the best decision for my circumstance?”
What he claims an NFL doctor told him: “It is impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid.” When asked about Aaron Rodgers’ claim, an NFL league source tells CNN “no doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player.”
He tried to get NFL policy changed: Rodgers told McAfee he had previously tried to “petition” the league that his homeopathic treatment of increasing his antibodies should be considered as an alternative to getting fully vaccinated via Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Rodgers continued, “at that point I knew I was definitely not going to win the appeal.”
Natural immunity: “The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don’t know about them. … There is a lot to natural immunity. … If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that’s the best boost to immunity you can have.”
He compared himself to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “The great MLK said that ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’” Rodgers said certain strict NFL protocols were not based on science, noting if he tested negative for Covid-19 every day and was surrounded by vaccinated people, why should he be “shamed” into wearing a mask throughout the Packers facility.
….What the f—–ck…
There were other bonkers sentiments, like his fear of inhaling CO2 while wearing a mask during his workouts (for the love of), and how he’s pretty sure the vaccines cause sterility (they do not) and this: “If the vaccine is so great, then how come people are still getting covid and spreading covid?” HE IS LITERALLY UNVACCINATED AND HE CAUGHT COVID BECAUSE HE IS SO DUMB. As the great Martin Luther King once said, “I read an article on Facebook about how the vaccine induces swoleballs.” QAaron is not in the crosshairs of a woke mob, he’s outing himself as a maliciously selfish and dangerous idiot. It’s like someone put a curse on him, I can’t believe he’s been this guy the entire time.
And in case you’re wondering about Shailene Woodley, she posted an Instagram Story with the message: “Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power.” She’s whispering in his ear, “you’re right, baby, here gnaw on this tree bark, I’ll bring you a bottle of horse dewormer.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty, WENN and Instagram.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw this. I can’t believe I used to like and root for him. I’m ashamed I used to think he was halfway intelligent. My God what an absolute dangerously stupid moron.
omg this guy is happy to take monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 (which are given intravenously) from (presumably) a licenced medical practitioner, but is unwilling to have a shot/two/three into one of his many overdeveloped muscles that would allow his body to manufacture his own COVID-19 antibodies and prevent/severely limit the illness in the first place??
the mental gymnastics here are unbelievable. i cannot fathom how we have got to this point as a society. just… wow.
WHITE PEOPLE!
This is it. I want all of the white people who claim to be allies to call out this fuckery as an example of white privilege and the systemic minimizing of the civil rights movement, the massive amount of terror white people pulled all throughout American history through minimizing and weaponizing the term “woke.”
Why are people surprised? He showed his true self with the way he treated his family members especially his mother.
Well. Good lord.
Between the trump stuff and the pandemic it’s sure outing a lot of people as absolutely stupid selfish morons. A big chunk of my family included.
The argument “my body my choice” for vaccines makes me want to vomit
big same – whenever a man says that sh-t, I want to punch a wall and scream
It just shows that they don’t think critically about their actions. They see it as a pithy slogan they can use to derail any argument being made against them. It’s one of the fastest ways someone can tell me they don’t care about women, public health, or anything else besides doing -only- what they want when they want.
I wonder how many people who work with him he infected while he was maskless and ‘immunized’? Dumb and selfish is a dangerous combination.
I have sooo much to say about this but I’m not going to waste my time. I’ll leave it up to the great Maya Angelou:
“When people show you who they are, believe them. “
Absolutely, and thank you for not including that “the first time” which she didn’t say and isn’t needed.
so much misinformation has been fed to him. that he actively searched for as well. I’m so over his “lots of studying in the off season”. Oh yeah? let’s see your sources? everyone is who is doing their own research, start publishing your findings?!!!
Haha QAaron, I thought I misread but I see what you did there.
He’s a tool.
I wonder if his relationship with Shailene Woodley will last. She seems hyper-aware of keeping up a certain persona based on seeming more “enlightened” and likes to tout Aaron Rodgers as not being the typical football player. I thought part of the reason she liked him was because he wasn’t the typical meathead. This rant destroys that illusion.
I just sat there in awe as I read his statements. The stupidity of it all. Yes, we don’t know all the side effects of the vaccines – just like with any vaccine, drug, or medical procedure there are unknown risks. It’s a chance we all take. Like the chances he takes if he gets hit on the field.
What is mind blowing is that the Cowboys Cheerleaders get put through a rigorous and cut throat audition process; one of which is interviewing – all of which is so they don’t embarrass the brand- and yet you have a QB making MILLIONS who shoots off BS statements and LIES.
And I don’t know if it’s dawned on him, but he can always QUIT if he doesn’t like being tested or having to vaccinate. He has a choice.
Lastly, Kaepernick lost his position for taking a stand against injustice and yet we have this idiot still on the roster.
Also, no dodo bird – quoting MLK does not help your situation. Just shows us how obtuse you really are.
My husband is (was) a huge Aaron fan, it’s so disappointing he turned out to be a moron. At least the memes have been excellent…. QAaron was just dropped as a spokesperson for one of the Green Bay healthcare systems. Let the “woke mob” keep coming lol
Apologies – I didn’t see your post before typing mine.
Also that infertility misinformation is so upsetting to hear repeated. It’s why my brother and his fiance don’t want to get vaccinated. Infertility is already stressful and complicated enough – for the antivax crowd to have weponized that is evil.
Prevea Health dropped their partnership with him. He made things worse for himself with his “explanation”.
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/packers-aaron-rodgers-loses-endorsement-deal-with-healthcare-group-after-q-a-regarding-covid-19-vaccine/
The Israel study he cited has not been peer reviewed, nor did its design have any control group. It was poorly designed and easily used to bolster the “natural immunity” arguments of the death cult.
F*ck this guy.