Aaron Rodgers is apparently ‘furious’ that the NFL revealed his lack of vaccination

Is anyone else still really curious about what kind of holistic Goop-type stickers-for-Covid immunization Aaron Rodgers received? I’m still thinking about it. This week, the Green Bay Packers announced that Rodgers was benched and in quarantine following a positive Covid test. Then the cat was out of the bag: despite claiming to the sports media that he was “immunized” for Covid, Rodgers has not gotten any of the Covid vaccines. In fact, he tried to persuade the NFL to accept his hokey tree-bark Covid immunization for months only the NFL was like “bruh, NO.” Rodgers was walking around unmasked a lot, he lied to journalists, he put the Packers’ season in a terrible place, and I can only imagine his teammates are pretty mad too. Guess who else is mad? Aaron Rodgers. He’s apparently “furious” that everyone now knows he’s a liar and a moron. Per Pro Football Talk:
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed.
Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated), Rodgers is “furious” over the fact that his true status was leaked. Given his propensity to complain about the manner in which he’s treated by the media, it’s safe to wonder whether he’ll complain about the fact that NFL Media reported his status, despite his clear desire to hide it — and his ability to do it for weeks.
The league doesn’t disclose the names of players who are and aren’t vaccinated. However, portions of the daily transaction report often can be cross-referenced to determine that a player was placed on COVID reserve for being in close contact with an infected person. Since only the unvaccinated can be placed on COVID reserve as close contacts, that’s one way to identify unvaccinated players.
Another way, of course, comes from the player wearing a mask in certain settings. But Rodgers consistently did not wear a mask when in the public eye, even in circumstances when he should have. That also helped him hide the truth.
Imagine lying your ass off, putting your teammates, team employees and journalists at risk of being infected with a career-ending or life-ending virus and then being mad about the fact that you’re too stupid to get the g–damn vaccine. Of course Rodgers wanted to keep his lack of vaccination status hidden – his whole image is built on the idea that he’s “the smart quarterback,” the good guy, the honest, hard-working guy. All of that is dead in the water. Now he’ll forever be the guy who lied about being “immunized” because he thought horse dewormer and tree bark was preventative Covid care.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
Isn’t that Miles Teller — aka guy who also did not get vaccinated and got Covid and spread it to his co-workers and shut down a film production — in that last photo with Rodgers and pseudo Doctor Quinn Shailene Woodley? You can tell who people are by the company they keep!
Sure is!
Bahahaha
Doctor Quinn. I can’t. Soooo funny.
Can those journalist sue him, the team and league.
The agreement that was in place was vaccinated players are the only ones face to face with the media and everyone else does it separately through Zoom.
That was the agreement and those journalist went into this with the good faith that everyone was keeping their end of the bargain.
I hope this ends his career. If for no other reason than showing that Jordan was right. JORDAN !!!
Jordan is just as bad he just happens to hide it better. His best friend is a super MAGAS who was gonna marry Tomi Lahren.
Would not be surprised if he wasn’t vaxed either he just keeps it quiet
I’m so confused by the fact that the nfl wouldn’t consider him vaccinated but then they still just let him do whatever he wanted. Like what was the consequence of having his pseudo science “immunization” rejected as a valid vaccination status if he was still able to walk around doing press unmasked and such? What is the point of the rules—and knowing that someone is unvaccinated—if they don’t then end up with any restrictions put on them? Was his team management supposed to be the ones enforcing the unvaccinated player restrictions and they just didn’t? But then why didn’t the NFL step in? Didn’t the NFL notice that he wasn’t following the restrictions? Shouldn’t they have stopped all of this months ago when they *knew* he wasn’t vaccinated and yet they still saw him doing press? Did they think that he actually did end up getting vaccinated after they rejected his pretend vaccine? But don’t they actually keep real records?
Oh, but his personal doctor gave him a homeopathic treatment that’s as good as a vaccine! Except it’s not, so, whoopsie.
What a total loser!
He’s 41? Time to trade him or retire him immediately. I pray none of the teammates bring that virus home to their children due to his selfish lies and actions. There is no excuse he is wealthy enough if he doesn’t want to be vaccinated go live somewhere isolated. These non vaccinated people made a choice and know the consequences, I have no sympathy whatsoever.
He’s a selfish a-hole. His lack of consideration for his co-workers is beyond repulsive.
I agree. He needs to go. How anyone want to be around a guy who has such disdain for the safety of the people around him? As a member of his team, I would never trust him again. Therefore, he would not be effective as a leader or a role model. Now let’s see if the Green Bay Packers have any integrity or guts.
Rodgers is 37 and isn’t the one who brought COVID into Packers camp. Two teammates sat out last week on the COVID list. One tested positive another sat because he was an unvaccinated close contact. It does not excuse Rodgers from being an unvaxxed COVID incubator.
I’ve been saying this for years as a Packer fan…F*ck this guy. I’m tired of his shit. I hope Love does outstanding on Sunday.
Same. He has been a prima donna princess for years.
Of course he’s mad that people now know he lied, it just hurts his image that much more, and he’s thinking of his post NFL career. Oh well, too bad, should have thought about that before he LIED about being vaccinated during a pandemic.
If I were a teammate or reporter I would be so livid right now, at him and at the packers – the organization had to know, right? They had to know they were sending an unvaccinated person into those press conferences etc?
Git.
If I were a journalist whose life was put at risk because of his lies and stupidity, I would sue everyone. Haven’t there been a few cases where people have been held legally liable for intentionally exposing others to Covid, like those lunatics who cough in people’s faces at the grocery store?
I also saw someone point out on twitter that this means he and his partner in tree bark Shailene traveled to Hawaii, UNVACCINATED, at a time when indigenous Hawaiians were begging people to stay away. Just keeping that in my memory bank the next time she’s profiled as “an actress that cares” which will probably be soon to counteract this reveal.
So now he finds himself furious, embarrassed, at higher risk for covid, in trouble at work and buried in bad publicity. All because he wouldn’t get a vaccine shot. Dumbass.
HE is furious? He lied and put his teammates and the press at risk. He should be fired.
I’m not surprised he lied about it or that he’s unvaccinated. He and Shailene went to the Kentucky Derby together which was back in May. Vaccines had only become widely available about a month earlier, Lord knows how many people were unvaccinated there. People did not social distance or wear masks, it was a hot mess. I think the event said they would have COVID-19 protocols in place but pretty much everyone ignored them.
I love how this is the hill these guys die on…while their teammates get the vaccine and continue to play and make millions. Just retire if you’re so adamant about not keeping yourself safe from a deadly, career-ending virus.
Enough of these spoiled brats. They are why we can’t have nice things.
I’m still thinking about it)))
OMG, just get the vaccine! Be rich and successful and IT’S NOT THAT HARD.
I find this bit fascinating “Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated)…”
I don’t follow the NFL at all, but this seems to mean that someone on the inside was trying to get the truth out earlier, but the reporter didn’t understand what the insider was saying or didn’t believe them? Perhaps they couldn’t get independent third-party verification, but wouldn’t a reporter usually write that instead of “someone tried to tell me”?