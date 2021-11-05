Queen Elizabeth was ‘cleared’ to take a helicopter over to Sandringham

It’s been about a week since there were any meltdowns about Queen Elizabeth’s health and whether Buckingham Palace was covering up a much more serious illness or condition with the head of state. The whole “two weeks of rest” thing actually made people quiet down. The Queen didn’t attend the COP26 conference in Glasgow, but she’s been doing some light desk work in Windsor Castle, and she was even photographed driving herself around the Windsor complex. As it turns out, the Queen wanted a change of pace though. A change of scenery.

Queen Elizabeth is continuing to rest up at her country home. The monarch, 95, flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Sandringham on Thursday, according to The Telegraph. Although health concerns in recent weeks have kept her from public events, including a canceled appearance at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, doctors allowed her to make the trip to her home in Norfolk for a weekend visit. Located about 100 miles north of London, Sandringham is traditionally used by the Queen and the royal family for entertaining over Christmas and for her winter break. They exchange gag gifts at Sandringham House on Christmas Eve before heading out on Christmas morning for church at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Following an overnight stay at a hospital on October 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that the Queen was advised by doctors that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised in recent months to give up horse riding and martinis. The Queen hopes to be back in action later this month, according to the palace: “It remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

[From People]

Imagine being bored of your castle and wanting to take the helicopter over to your gigantic private mansion and extensive grounds. Sandringham is partly a work farm and it’s a huge complex of homes, cottages, farmland, walking trails, etc. It’s possible that the Queen feels less “on duty” at Sandringham, and that she can really relax there, as opposed to Windsor Castle. Anyway, maybe she is doing better. Maybe the rest has done her a world of good.

The Queen has been seen driving her car around the Windsor estate just days after she was advised by doctors to rest for at least a fortnight https://t.co/XQGshRx5Fm — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 1, 2021