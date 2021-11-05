Prince William & Kate will attend this year’s Royal Variety fundraiser show

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “the royals” at the annual Royal Variety performance three previous times. This year will mark their fourth outing at the fundraiser for elderly entertainers. It’s still incredibly curious to me that there’s been no after-action keen embiggening on Will and Kate following their appearances at COP26, and I guess we can assume that the Royal Variety will be the next time we see their performance of Over It and Jazz Hands. The Royal Variety is scheduled for November 18th.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will take in the Royal Variety Performance this year. In a statement to ET Canada, Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal couple will attend the 2021 show, writing, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Thursday 18th November.”
It is tradition for members of the Royal Family to attend the show at Royal Albert Hall in London. The Royal Albert Hall’s official website says: “This year’s performance is set to be one of the Royal Variety’s most memorable and enjoyable shows in its long history. As usual, ITV will film the theatrical production for television broadcast in the UK in December and then around the world over the Christmas and New Year festive holidays.”
This year’s celebration marks “exactly one hundred years of patronage from the reigning monarch, beginning with King George V in 1921,” according to the historic venue.
While the Royal Variety event sounds like a really fun night to me, the royal family treats it like it’s a huge drag and that they have to force one or two members of the family to attend every year. Will and Kate are supposed to be this young, glamorous couple, it was always a surprise to me that they didn’t carve this out as one of their go-to events every year. But now that they’re trying to fill their schedules before the end of the year, I guess they’re “keen.”
Here are photos from the last time W&K attended the Royal Variety event in 2019. Remember this fug doily dress? The papers made a big deal about how William briefly put his hand on Kate’s back too. Wonder if we’ll get a repeat of that.
Honestly I have not been able to stop seeing those images of Kate poking those larvae in everyones face. She has struck me as many things but never childish, i guess she has a little juvenile in her.🤣
Interesting that they are now talking to art Canada, I smell desperadoes. I don’t know because I have never watched it but do they always broadcast it around the world?
Not really that surprising to be honest. They’ve been making a play for American media for a while.
If it has been broadcasted internationally before i sure can’t recall it. I assume it will have the same viewing numbers as the Commonwealth thing they did right before the Oprah interview
Sorry ET Canada not Art Canada. Lol.
Kaiser can you get them to talk to you and confirm why they are so lazy and racist and abusive and why willyleaks no longer likes my buttons?
Wasn’t wearing black so called “breaking protocol”?
Oh man, she really went through a strong doily phase that lasted almost a decade, and she really loved the see-through lace look with the lining. (She does have one black lace dress that I like, but most are just more of the same.)
So Kate will attend this on the 18th, Remembrance Sunday right before that, isn’t there another event at Royal Albert Hall associated with Remembrance Sunday (maybe the night before?) She’ll attend the family christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace, the diplomatic reception, and at most another half dozen events here and there. Oh and the christmas walk.
So i’m predicting we will see her 12 times between now and the end of the year. so okay last week when I said she could break 100 engagements I was being a little generous.
To be fair, I don’t think anyone wants to dress up & go out to watch Kylie Minogue perform live. She’s an Australian treasure, god love her, but she’s a strain on eardrums.
This why they’re getting free room and board, to attend the hum drum events.
This is the kind of thing the royals do best – attend an event, make distant chit chat with the little people and then back to the palace. Sometimes they’re in horsey gear or wellies, other times it’s tuxedos and tiaras. I really don’t think we can expect anything more from the Keens. Diana and Harry, rather than being role models, were anomalies.