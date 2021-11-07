Christian music & cardio saved Chris Pratt from being ‘upset & depressed’

pratt sucks

As we discussed, Chris Pratt thought it would be a good idea to do an Instagram post all about how much his simple baby-maker wife adores him and he values her heart right next to a baseball card, and she was lucky enough to “give” him a “healthy daughter.” The IG post was full of really regressive, sexist and ableist language and everyone felt sorry for Anna Faris and their son Jack. Pratt posted that sh-t on Wednesday, and by Thursday evening, he was trending on Twitter and every blog and media outlet was dissecting the terrible IG (which he still hasn’t deleted as of this writing). On Friday, Pratt posted an IG Story about how he was very upset and depressed about… something.

Chris Pratt wasn’t feeling his best after the drama that ensued from the actor’s praise of his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “healthy daughter” — apparently as opposed to his son with ex Anna Faris, who suffers from several health issues.

“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday. But Pratt said he was able to pull himself out of his sadness by getting in some physical activity while simultaneously listening to Christian music.

“I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said. Pratt continued waxing rhapsodic on the virtues of cardio and Christ: “I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods,” he said, adding, “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”

He said he was referencing a song lyric from one of the Christian songs he had been listening to at the time, adding, “That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.”

Pratt also urged other fans struggling to try listening to Christian music and getting outside and moving. “If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in ’cause it really helped me this morning,” he said.

[From Page Six]

Clearly, this is his response? Not an apology, not an explanation of “you guys, I didn’t mean it that way” or “I was just being sarcastic and it didn’t land, my bad.” No, he earnestly posted all of that sh-t to Instagram, didn’t delete it and he’s not apologizing for it or explaining it. He’s just assuming an air of wounded grievance, like we’re not churchy and godly enough to understand him and his elevated religiosity. I mean, partly I do feel like “well, this is who he is.” You know what I mean? He’s not pretending to be some smart, cultured, compassionate man who admits when he screws up. He’s the dumbf–k who digs in and listens to Christian music and goes for a run then sermonizes on social media.

Actor Chris Pratt arrives at the World Premie...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Christian music & cardio saved Chris Pratt from being ‘upset & depressed’”

  1. tempest prognosticator says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:25 am

    He’s so creepy. I’m ready for him to go far, far away.

    Reply
  2. clomo says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:26 am

    What an odd ball, I really don’t care for him. The worst Chris by far.

    Reply
  3. Diana says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:28 am

    I don’t get this relationship at all… yes they are both beautiful… but beyond attraction for one another, where is the common ground? Her mother is Maria Shriver, unless she takes after her dad? Its all just…. Weird and sad. All these conservatives turn blame on “woke culture” vs. self-reflecting on what they could have possibly said or done to have provoked such a response. These people are truly incapable taking responsibility for themselves, admitting they were wrong or insensitive and apologizing… they just double down on their dumbness. Did this dude get the vaccine, I wonder.

    Reply
    • Jade says:
      November 7, 2021 at 8:38 am

      It feels like this guy is preparing to go into politics, no? He is hated by people on the left but it will benefit him with conservatives who will see him as a martyr. (“Woke people are attacking me for being a good traditional christian!”) He married into the good family to get into politics too and I feel it’s not a coincidence. Maybe I’m wrong, I’m not American, but it feels like conservative, evangelistical politician act to my foreign eyes.

      Reply
    • Kkat says:
      November 7, 2021 at 8:39 am

      In 10 years or so they are going to run him for higher office.
      That’s the reason and attraction , she wants to be first lady. Of the state then the country.
      It’s a future sh*t show in the making

      Reply
  4. Léna says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Lmao he is so pathetic

    Reply
  5. Eve says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Suddenly I feel like listening to Rammstein* like I’ve never felt before.

    *German, heavy/industrial-metal band.

    Reply
  6. Chica71 says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:39 am

    The worst Chris and now hiding behind Christianity instead of understanding the issue. Whew!

    Reply
  7. Ariel says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:39 am

    That first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was good- but his personality makes it hard to re-visit. What a creep.

    Reply
  8. Mike says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:40 am

    I just imagine Chris and Aaron Rogers exchanging bro texts now complaining about all the “woke” people

    Reply
  9. Sofia says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:44 am

    He gets worse and worse every time he speaks.

    Reply
  10. Grey says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Right when I was born, my dad was burned in a fire. He spent over a year in a hospital going through a very painful recovery and as a deeply religious man, he felt that Jesus was in the room with him often, helping him through that period of time.

    I can snark on Chris Pratt for a lot of things, but him being comforted by his faith isn’t one of them.

    Reply
  11. Mindy_Dopple says:
    November 7, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Gee golly me, I felt so bad and the lord helped me out – and now it’s all better. I don’t shade their relationship – if she wanted someone to adore and dote on, she got it. If he wanted someone to dote on him and be churchy. Ok perfect match. That’s all relationships are, people meeting and filling each others needs. And people are allowed to change.

    HOWEVER, no one is forcing him to put this online. He didn’t want to let the photos of his daughter speak for themselves. he NEEDED to say HEALTHY daughter. to everyone. If it’s public, the public is going to react. Why don’t celebrities have a private friends family only Instagram?!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment