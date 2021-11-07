Christian music & cardio saved Chris Pratt from being ‘upset & depressed’

As we discussed, Chris Pratt thought it would be a good idea to do an Instagram post all about how much his simple baby-maker wife adores him and he values her heart right next to a baseball card, and she was lucky enough to “give” him a “healthy daughter.” The IG post was full of really regressive, sexist and ableist language and everyone felt sorry for Anna Faris and their son Jack. Pratt posted that sh-t on Wednesday, and by Thursday evening, he was trending on Twitter and every blog and media outlet was dissecting the terrible IG (which he still hasn’t deleted as of this writing). On Friday, Pratt posted an IG Story about how he was very upset and depressed about… something.

Chris Pratt wasn’t feeling his best after the drama that ensued from the actor’s praise of his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “healthy daughter” — apparently as opposed to his son with ex Anna Faris, who suffers from several health issues. “I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday. But Pratt said he was able to pull himself out of his sadness by getting in some physical activity while simultaneously listening to Christian music. “I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said. Pratt continued waxing rhapsodic on the virtues of cardio and Christ: “I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods,” he said, adding, “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.” He said he was referencing a song lyric from one of the Christian songs he had been listening to at the time, adding, “That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.” Pratt also urged other fans struggling to try listening to Christian music and getting outside and moving. “If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in ’cause it really helped me this morning,” he said.

[From Page Six]

Clearly, this is his response? Not an apology, not an explanation of “you guys, I didn’t mean it that way” or “I was just being sarcastic and it didn’t land, my bad.” No, he earnestly posted all of that sh-t to Instagram, didn’t delete it and he’s not apologizing for it or explaining it. He’s just assuming an air of wounded grievance, like we’re not churchy and godly enough to understand him and his elevated religiosity. I mean, partly I do feel like “well, this is who he is.” You know what I mean? He’s not pretending to be some smart, cultured, compassionate man who admits when he screws up. He’s the dumbf–k who digs in and listens to Christian music and goes for a run then sermonizes on social media.