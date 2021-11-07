Christian music & cardio saved Chris Pratt from being ‘upset & depressed’

As we discussed, Chris Pratt thought it would be a good idea to do an Instagram post all about how much his simple baby-maker wife adores him and he values her heart right next to a baseball card, and she was lucky enough to “give” him a “healthy daughter.” The IG post was full of really regressive, sexist and ableist language and everyone felt sorry for Anna Faris and their son Jack. Pratt posted that sh-t on Wednesday, and by Thursday evening, he was trending on Twitter and every blog and media outlet was dissecting the terrible IG (which he still hasn’t deleted as of this writing). On Friday, Pratt posted an IG Story about how he was very upset and depressed about… something.
Chris Pratt wasn’t feeling his best after the drama that ensued from the actor’s praise of his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “healthy daughter” — apparently as opposed to his son with ex Anna Faris, who suffers from several health issues.
“I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star said in a video posted to his Instagram Story on Friday. But Pratt said he was able to pull himself out of his sadness by getting in some physical activity while simultaneously listening to Christian music.
“I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better but I just didn’t want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping,” he said. Pratt continued waxing rhapsodic on the virtues of cardio and Christ: “I don’t get emotional that often but I actually got emotional out in the woods,” he said, adding, “It felt like there was another in the fire standing next to me.”
He said he was referencing a song lyric from one of the Christian songs he had been listening to at the time, adding, “That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God.”
Pratt also urged other fans struggling to try listening to Christian music and getting outside and moving. “If you feel down today, maybe get in an exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in ’cause it really helped me this morning,” he said.
Clearly, this is his response? Not an apology, not an explanation of “you guys, I didn’t mean it that way” or “I was just being sarcastic and it didn’t land, my bad.” No, he earnestly posted all of that sh-t to Instagram, didn’t delete it and he’s not apologizing for it or explaining it. He’s just assuming an air of wounded grievance, like we’re not churchy and godly enough to understand him and his elevated religiosity. I mean, partly I do feel like “well, this is who he is.” You know what I mean? He’s not pretending to be some smart, cultured, compassionate man who admits when he screws up. He’s the dumbf–k who digs in and listens to Christian music and goes for a run then sermonizes on social media.
I don’t get this relationship at all… yes they are both beautiful… but beyond attraction for one another, where is the common ground? Her mother is Maria Shriver, unless she takes after her dad? Its all just…. Weird and sad. All these conservatives turn blame on “woke culture” vs. self-reflecting on what they could have possibly said or done to have provoked such a response. These people are truly incapable taking responsibility for themselves, admitting they were wrong or insensitive and apologizing… they just double down on their dumbness. Did this dude get the vaccine, I wonder.
It feels like this guy is preparing to go into politics, no? He is hated by people on the left but it will benefit him with conservatives who will see him as a martyr. (“Woke people are attacking me for being a good traditional christian!”) He married into the good family to get into politics too and I feel it’s not a coincidence. Maybe I’m wrong, I’m not American, but it feels like conservative, evangelistical politician act to my foreign eyes.
In 10 years or so they are going to run him for higher office.
That’s the reason and attraction , she wants to be first lady. Of the state then the country.
It’s a future sh*t show in the making
The worst Chris and now hiding behind Christianity instead of understanding the issue. Whew!
That first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was good- but his personality makes it hard to re-visit. What a creep.
I just imagine Chris and Aaron Rogers exchanging bro texts now complaining about all the “woke” people
Right when I was born, my dad was burned in a fire. He spent over a year in a hospital going through a very painful recovery and as a deeply religious man, he felt that Jesus was in the room with him often, helping him through that period of time.
I can snark on Chris Pratt for a lot of things, but him being comforted by his faith isn’t one of them.
Gee golly me, I felt so bad and the lord helped me out – and now it’s all better. I don’t shade their relationship – if she wanted someone to adore and dote on, she got it. If he wanted someone to dote on him and be churchy. Ok perfect match. That’s all relationships are, people meeting and filling each others needs. And people are allowed to change.
HOWEVER, no one is forcing him to put this online. He didn’t want to let the photos of his daughter speak for themselves. he NEEDED to say HEALTHY daughter. to everyone. If it’s public, the public is going to react. Why don’t celebrities have a private friends family only Instagram?!