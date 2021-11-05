Chris Pratt praises his wife Katherine for giving him a ‘healthy daughter’

On Wednesday, Chris Pratt did an Instagram post about how much he loved his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. I didn’t read it at the time, but I saw People Magazine’s headline about it and I just rolled my eyes without clicking. Thursday came around and I guess everyone decided that Chris Pratt was a major douche for the same Instagram post. I chuckled to myself, because yeah, that guy is THE WORST. Even then, I was like “I bet it’s not even that bad, people just hate him in general, it doesn’t matter what he says.” Reader, I was wrong. The IG is awful!! This is what he wrote:

Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.

“We met in church” – hork. “Look how she’s looking at me!” – look at how much this simple baby machine adores me! “She chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out…” – I would kill him if I was married to him. His whole thing about how SHE (a sentient human woman) is his “greatest treasure” alongside a baseball card. But the worst is absolutely this: “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter” – imagine if their daughter had not been born “healthy.” Considering he and Anna Faris share custody of their son Jack, who has health issues and special needs, it’s especially disgusting. THROW OUT THE WHOLE MAN.

Pratt’s IG was so bad that people were bringing up Anna Faris and praising her for getting out while the getting was good.

May we all be like Anna Faris: so beloved that the entirety of the internet drags our ex for us. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) November 4, 2021

But honestly, I’m spite of our collective disliking of Chris Pratt, can we all agree that it’s great Anna Faris is out of his life? Let’s focus on praising HER than paying him any attention. She is a comedic GODDESS. pic.twitter.com/7x1AUeETsZ — Nic Austin (@NicAustinQueerQ) November 2, 2021

idk but seems like it would be great to be anna faris. imagine your ex said/did something covert awful and instead of just quietly being hurt and fuming you got to watch the whole internet be like THIS MOTHERFUCKER — danielle tcholakian (@danielleiat) November 4, 2021