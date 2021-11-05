Chris Pratt praises his wife Katherine for giving him a ‘healthy daughter’

On Wednesday, Chris Pratt did an Instagram post about how much he loved his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. I didn’t read it at the time, but I saw People Magazine’s headline about it and I just rolled my eyes without clicking. Thursday came around and I guess everyone decided that Chris Pratt was a major douche for the same Instagram post. I chuckled to myself, because yeah, that guy is THE WORST. Even then, I was like “I bet it’s not even that bad, people just hate him in general, it doesn’t matter what he says.” Reader, I was wrong. The IG is awful!! This is what he wrote:

Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.

[From Chris Pratt’s IG]

“We met in church” – hork. “Look how she’s looking at me!” – look at how much this simple baby machine adores me! “She chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out…” – I would kill him if I was married to him. His whole thing about how SHE (a sentient human woman) is his “greatest treasure” alongside a baseball card. But the worst is absolutely this: “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter” – imagine if their daughter had not been born “healthy.” Considering he and Anna Faris share custody of their son Jack, who has health issues and special needs, it’s especially disgusting. THROW OUT THE WHOLE MAN.

Pratt’s IG was so bad that people were bringing up Anna Faris and praising her for getting out while the getting was good.

168968PCN_ChrisPratt014

pratt5

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Chris Pratt praises his wife Katherine for giving him a ‘healthy daughter’”

  1. jbyrdku says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:21 am

    I’ve been waiting for this post ever since I saw Pratt trending on twitter last night.

    Reply
    • Mira says:
      November 5, 2021 at 8:29 am

      Same here, and at the same time, I’m already getting annoyed at the inevitable “he was just joking” and “you can’t say ANYTHING anymore” type of replies.

      Reply
  2. Jessamine says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:23 am

    Worst Chris.

    Reply
  3. TheOriginalMia says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Ugh. The worst Chris hands down.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:25 am

    “We met in church.” Isn’t he a part of Scientology’s younger sibling, the Hillsong cult?

    Reply
  5. Vic says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:25 am

    My read was that Chris was trying to go the Ryan Raynolds route (with his humor towards Blake), but some nasty truths surfaced…

    Reply
  6. Jessie Quinton says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Crisp Ratt is the absolute worst. If they kill Starlord off in the next movie Guardian’s movie I wouldn’t miss him one bit.

    Reply
  7. Woke says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:26 am

    The whole post is weird but the healthy daughter part people are overreacting. People express how they’re grateful for a healthy baby all the time.

    Reply
  8. Cessily says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:26 am

    His post broke my heart for his son who is the very definition of a warrior.

    Reply
  9. mindy_dopple says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:27 am

    The first thing I thought of when I saw this post was how fucked up it was considering his son seems to have special needs. Drag him internet! Not to mention the other stuff, her heart is pure and it’s mine? We met at church. God if I was Anna Farris I would roll my eyes SO HARD and thank Twitter.

    Reply
  10. BlueSky says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:27 am

    I’m waiting for all his Marvel bros to come to his defense again. Remember all the hoopla over us deciding he was the worst Chris and all his bros were rushing to his defense but yet were silent when Brie Larson was getting harassed online?

    Reply
  11. tanesha86 says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:28 am

    All of Twitter dragged him yesterday and it was glorious. This guy just keeps proving our feelings about him valid

    Reply
  12. NCWoman says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:28 am

    That poor woman married a worse version of her father. Toxic masculinity wrapped in Christianity is a special kind of revolting.

    Reply
  13. MCV says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:28 am

    The cringe of that post…

    Reply
  14. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:29 am

    He’s so fucking terrible and to be so insensitive regarding his son (especially) and Anna. He bought into his own hype with that narcissistic post. Gross.

    Reply
  15. Oh_Hey says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Worst Chris earns his title again.
    There was always some weird undercurrent of his and Anna’s relationship post him getting really famous that he really wanted to be the star and hated being second fiddle to her in any way. Then there’s the whole Jennifer Lawrence thing. People thought they might both be not so nice at the time then they abruptly split. I was completely unsurprised when they broke up and continue to be unsurprised at which of them is actually the actively terrible one.

    Reply
  16. milliemollie says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:30 am

    Wow, what a POS!! Jack deserves better.

    Reply
  17. Prissa says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:32 am

    What a disgusting person. I also didn’t like this:
    “It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post.”

    It’s ALL about him. Sickening.

    Reply
  18. El says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:33 am

    On another site, someone pointed out his anniversary Instagram post. It isn’t any better. Who celebrates their anniversary with two pictures of their wife clipping their toe nails?

    Reply
  19. Hyperbolme says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:33 am

    I feel like the end is supposed to be satire, but the beginning is so tone deaf that it’s hard for me to be sure. Seems like his brand of “comedy” -which might actually be amusing if the person who said it was more a Ryan Reynolds type who had that kind of relationship with his wife but clearly loves her and treats her well.

    I’m already pre-annoyed at the impending Uncancellation Bro-pology Tour where Chris tells Joe Rogan, “Dude, obviously I got her a real present! Can’t anyone take anything less seriously for half a second? This is what’s wrong with the world today” and gets away scot-free on his white man’s justice train.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:35 am

    I read it last night and my reaction was not pretty. He’s terrible.

    Reply
  21. Kentuckygirl says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:35 am

    This is a bit much. His post is cringey, sure. But the healthy daughter part is about Katherine. She is the mother of his daughter, she gave him that daughter, he is praising a Katherine. People reference healthy children all the time. He obviously loves his son and this is taken a bit far. If the post were about Anna, he would probably reference his son, as I’m sure he did many times when they were married. Geez.

    Reply
  22. Nina says:
    November 5, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Ladies, I’m curious if anyone can explain this. Chris’s wife is from Kennedy’s clan, or at least her Mom is. Aren’t Kennedys well known Democracts and weren’t they very progressive in politics? How come Maria’s husband is Republican then? And how come her daughter has such conservative values and she married such a white wash conservative dude?

    I’m not an American so this question may sound stupid, forgive me.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment