Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West as she seeks joint custody of their four children

Kanye West insists that Kim Kardashian is still his wife. [Just Jared]
Natalie Wood’s sister says that Kirk Douglas assaulted her. [Dlisted]
Here’s the runway “film” for the Mugler show. [OMG Blog]
This reporting is so disturbing and the stories are horrific: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy sexually assaulted young women & female coworkers and filmed it. [Pajiba]
Charlotte York-Goldenblatt wears coveralls?!? [Go Fug Yourself]
Kristen Stewart is very good at Oscar campaigning. [LaineyGossip]
Wes Anderson is, I believe, an acquired taste. [Gawker]
Tarana Burke claims Hollywood hijacked Me Too. [Towleroad]
YouTuber Tati Westbrook shut down her makeup line? [Starcasm]
Watch how quickly “nice guys” turn into toxic douchebags. [Buzzfeed]
Beyonce keeps posting photos of that Tiffany’s blood diamond. [Egotastic]



4 Responses to ““Kanye West insists that Kim Kardashian is still his wife” links”

  1. Normades says:
    November 5, 2021 at 1:08 pm

    That Kirk Douglas raped Natalie Wood is old news but glad her sister is not letting it go.

  2. ME says:
    November 5, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Well technically she still is his wife. But also, she was Humphries wife when Kanye got her pregnant. She was also his wife when he started dating Iryna. What’s his point?

  3. NorthernGirl_20 says:
    November 5, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Sinead O’Connor is a hero, she was 100% right and I will forever love her for that. I was watching live I still remember it like yesterday

  4. Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
    November 5, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    The r/nice guys on Buzzfeed had me right back at my adventures in online dating. UUUUUUGGGGGHHHHHHHHHH…………… At least they are just messages though. In the old days, I had shit like that go down, but he was RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME while I wait for my drink to get poured. *shudder*

