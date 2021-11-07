Zendaya’s biggest ‘Virgo thing’ is a fear of ‘messing up, making mistakes, failure’

Zendaya covers the November issue of InStyle to promote Dune and Euphoria. She barely talks about Dune in the interview though, just FYI, although she does refer to Timothee Chalamet as “family.” I still kind of want Timmy and Zendaya to get together, even though I love that Zendaya and Tom Holland are together. It could be an interesting love triangle, but we’ll see. The InStyle editorial is… okay. She’s so beautiful, you could put her in any sack and any wig and she still looks like a movie star, but her styling here isn’t my favorite thing. The interview was nice though, she’s gotten very good at interviews. Some highlights:

She’s been watching the cinematographers on her films & TV show: “I’m a Virgo and I like to be thoughtful of everything. But watching them work inspired me to get more into photography.

She goes dark on IG for weeks at a time: “I haven’t been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I’m not gonna do it. It’s not worth it.

She used to watch a Harry Potter movie every day to decompress: “I haven’t done that as much this past year, but I used to watch them to get through the first season of Euphoria. Some days I just want to go home, cuddle up with my dog, and watch a little Harry Potter. I also love Shrek. That’s another staple in my household when I have heavy days at work.

The psychological jet lag of coming out of the pandemic: “It’s very difficult for me to complain about this time, considering how lucky I have been to get through it. I was healthy. I knew I had a job waiting for me when I got out, which for a lot of people wasn’t the case. I had my rough moments, and it wasn’t easy — I was figuring my sh-t out, trying to understand who I was without my job and finding purpose and meaning.

She struggled having “free time”: “I’ve worked consistently since I was 13 years old. So when I had nothing but free time, I was like, “What do I do with this? What are my hobbies?” I don’t even have hobbies — I do my hobby for a living.

Virgo life: “[I fear] messing up. Making mistakes. Not being the best I can possibly be at something. Failure. Again, that’s a Virgo thing. If something is not perfect or the best, then I feel like I might as well have not even done it. I turn something into being the worst thing, even if it was fine. But it’s not fine to me.

What she’s like as a boss: “I think my biggest flaw as a boss is that I am a procrastinator. I don’t like to answer email or questions; I just want to do the fun, cool stuff. I’m also very detail-oriented and won’t let anything go. Those two things don’t really go hand in hand, so I’m learning how to be better at that.

On Tom Holland: “It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo [laughs], he is a perfectionist… he’s a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.