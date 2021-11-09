Brad Pitt won’t ‘date anyone in the industry… he doesn’t want another Angie’

Last week, Us Weekly had a story online about how Brad Pitt feels like there’s “a huge cloud hanging over him” specifically because of Angelina Jolie. His ass hurts because she’s winning in court and winning in life. So what can poor suckbaby Brad do to make his life a little better? He can pretend that he and his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston still have something, a yearning or a nostalgic interest in what they once had. I generally believe that Aniston has spent her post-Justin Theroux life with her dogs and her friends, and at this point, I think it would actually suck for Aniston to end up with Brad Pitt again. But I guess there’s a generation of gossip consumers who still want “Brad & Jen” to be together forever. Some highlights from this very weird Us Weekly cover story:
After they reunited at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash back in 2019. “Jen and Brad went on a few discreet dates,” says a source, adding that the sparks faded quickly. “It became clear they were better off as friends.”
Two years later, they haven’t moved on. “Brad and Jen try to put on brave faces publicly, but friends say they are lonely and a bit disillusioned about their love lives,” the source tells Us. Despite engaging in a few casual hookups since their respective high-profile breakups, the source says both A-list stars have been so burned by love they’re having trouble opening themselves up again. “To some people it seems they’ve all but given up on finding lasting happiness.”
Aniston loves dating high-profile guys: Aniston has been “talking a good game” about how she wants to date an average Joe, but the source says there’s skepticism in her inner circle about whether or not she means it. “Anyone who knows Jen will tell you she thrives in the limelight and buzzes off of it,” reveals the source. “For that reason, it’s highly unlikely she’d gel with someone who doesn’t understand her world.”
On her fake marriage to Justin Theroux: “He was effectively Mr. Jen Aniston to a lot of people,” recalls the source. “With the exception of John [Mayer], many of the guys Jen’s been with seem like the poor man’s version of Brad. It’s often the elephant in the room.” Making matters worse, some feel she’s stuck in the past because of how close she remains with many of her former flames. Adds the source, “That can be a real turnoff for guys.”
Her strict dating rules: “Jen refuses to use dating apps,” says a second source. “And she has a screening process that’s straight out of 2005 where she spends hours Googling guys, looking at real estate records and news articles.” It’s nearly impossible to meet her high standards “and it leaves her pretty lonely at the end of the day,” notes the source.
Brad’s had bad luck with dating post-Jolie: He has had a little fun — including his brief reunion with Aniston, and his roughly two-month romance with married model Nicole Poturalski in 2020 — but sources tell Us trust issues have gotten the best of him. He’s become paranoid and often ends up scaring women away. “Brad is skeptical of most of the women he likes,” says a third source. “He’s met so many who don’t want to be thrust into the spotlight, and it’s ended a lot of relationships prematurely….Brad doesn’t want to date anyone in the industry because of what he’s gone through. He doesn’t want another Angie.”
Brad & Jen forever: Neither Pitt nor Aniston have been able to replicate what they had with one another. “For both of them, it’s like, how do you possibly come anywhere close to that?” says the second source. Still, too much has happened for them to go back in time. “Despite all the nostalgia, it was clear it wasn’t going to work,” says the source, insisting that they’ve developed a genuine friendship. “They call each other to shoot the breeze and share a laugh fairly often,” the source continues. “They’re very happy with their dynamic…. As far as their friends are concerned they feel it’s a real shame Brad and Jen can’t give each other another shot. But it’s just not in the cards right now, and it’s hard to see that changing any time soon.”
While I know Brad Pitt is a douchebag now, there’s something nagging at me about Brad’s strange love life and gossip post-Jolie. Like, it would not be *that* difficult for him to find some attractive (nay, beautiful) woman in her 20s or 30s who would just be a placeholder for him, someone who would be cute on his arm and not demand anything more than an attachment to his name and connections. I find it strange that Pitt hasn’t gone in that direction at all – the Neri Oxman thing was a debacle, the Nico Poturalski thing was so dumb, and God knows what was going on with Ali Shawkat. I’m left with the impression that when Angelina left him, he truly didn’t know what to do with himself whatsoever. Is that paranoia? Eh. But this is odd: “Brad doesn’t want to date anyone in the industry because of what he’s gone through. He doesn’t want another Angie.” Like SHE did something to HIM. Like he didn’t terrorize her and their children. He still can’t take any blame for that sh-t.
You’d be lucky to have another Angie, you ungrateful prick.
It’s like he doesn’t understand that she is one of a kind, they clearly broke the mold after making her.
Was just going to say. I was never a fan of his until he had the good sense to hook up with AJ. And I stopped being a fan of his when they split.
What a shame because Alice Evans is available I hear!
OMG what a match! Gossip gods, make it so!
oh oh oh I just spit tea out my nose! Thank you for the giggle
@Lady
Best comment of the day! I’m still chuckling
Please! He’s literally dated only Hollywood actresses .. what is Aniston?. Brad needs to be quiet and go home.
Angie was more than he ever deserved.
Lol. Brad is such a clown.
This piece sounds like CAA wrote it. They seem annoyed that the golden couple will not reunite.
Yes, it has that breathless CAA tone and I’m sure they’re pissed that BP and JA won’t be reuniting. It was tabloid heaven.
Angelina will keep winning in life because she puts her children’s welfare first. I have zero doubt that Angelina will debut a steady partner next year.
I say next year because Angelina is finally free from Brad legally and economically and she will start dating again.
As for Brad, I don’t care what happens to him personally and professionally.
To me that sounds hella sinister, like – I don’t want someone famous and rich enough to have a platform and lawyers when I abuse her.
I tend not to believe anything these tabloids have to say. It’s just the PR machines trying to make their $$$.
translation: No one will date me because I’m clearly abusive
My thoughts exactly.
“He doesn’t want another Angie” Oh, that is rich. Trust me Brad, you won’t get another one.
Seems to me, he was head over heels in love with her until his addictions tore thru that family, and she said enough is enough. Now, he is facing the repercussions of that, and his fucking frail male ego cannot stand the accountability.
His lack of dating post-Angie may be simply due to the fact that many NOW SEE what a complete abusive douche bag he is!
This dude wants it both ways. He wants a power couple partner, an attention getting pairing that puts him on her red carpets and his.
But he doesn’t want a partner with enough power to match him and stand up to his abuse.
I’d bet a dollar to a donut hole he wants Angie back, only she wouldn’t touch him now with a ten-foot pole.
It sounds like no one that he’s interested in in the industry is interested in dating him. Remember that weird story about Andra Day??? I think people know he’s a toxic person and no one wants to deal with that. I also think he’s mad that AJ is being seen out with her ex and The Weekend. She is working to remove herself financially from him and I think he’s butt hurt about all that. This smear campaign blew up in his face.
Is not just Andra Day, over the years since the split his PR team has linked him with Charlize Theron and Kate Hudson. They have all shot those stories down quick fast in and a hurry.
Brad was married to and dated multiple actresses before he met Angelina, so it’s not like anyone is going to buy that he wants to date a civilian because he hates the limelight. I suspect the truth is that he’d have to go down a few notches on the prestige ladder to find a woman who’d be interested in him, and that he’s not up for supporting an actress on a cable drama at all her events. He tried to get around that by dating women who weren’t in the industry, but it turns out that professor types aren’t fangirls and that everywoman doesn’t catch his attention.
I’m not entirely sure that I believe that Jen is all that lonely, though. I sort of wonder if her friends have always been a primary relationship for her and if she’s mostly fine doing her own thing.
I think he loved Angelina like no other and for that is hard to move on.
And people insist that Aniston doesn’t play the same dirty game as Pitt🙄This story comes straight from their agency CAA.
I for myself, would rather be lonely than divorcing someone. And thIs is said with no shame or shade- strictly opinion.
Let her or anyone have high standards- there are many regrets but paying massive alimony or having a judge divvy property sure is best avoided.
This sounds like a CAA piece. Jen is a doormat she would take Brad back if she could but he doesn’t want her he wants younger and more attractive. He wants an angelina just with not the fame and power.
It’s typical US Weakly trash, but I’ll bite…
Brad: Yeah, dude, you never deserved Angie in the first place, you’ll never get her back, and you’ll never find anyone like her.
Jen Aniston: I see her going one of two ways here. Why bother being in a relationship? Just date as many men as you want. Why care what anyone thinks? Just have fun. Or, get over trying to be in a high-profile relationship with another Hollywood actor and explore dating a “normal” guy, someone who’s not in the industry. She might actually enjoy it.
what’s hilarious to me is them acting like Jen and Brad’s relationship is what’s scarred them for life and led them to not being able to move on. And not, you know, Brad’s 6 kids, marriage, and 11 year relationship with Angelina. Or Jen’s years long relationship and broken engagement with Theroux. I just honestly don’t think their actual relationship seemed to be that life altering for either of them, but people are desperate to think it was. Hell, I’d even bet on his relationship with Gwyneth doing more lasting damage to him than his marriage to Jen.