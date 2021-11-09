Brad Pitt won’t ‘date anyone in the industry… he doesn’t want another Angie’

USMagazineCoverBradJen

Last week, Us Weekly had a story online about how Brad Pitt feels like there’s “a huge cloud hanging over him” specifically because of Angelina Jolie. His ass hurts because she’s winning in court and winning in life. So what can poor suckbaby Brad do to make his life a little better? He can pretend that he and his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston still have something, a yearning or a nostalgic interest in what they once had. I generally believe that Aniston has spent her post-Justin Theroux life with her dogs and her friends, and at this point, I think it would actually suck for Aniston to end up with Brad Pitt again. But I guess there’s a generation of gossip consumers who still want “Brad & Jen” to be together forever. Some highlights from this very weird Us Weekly cover story:

After they reunited at Aniston’s 50th birthday bash back in 2019. “Jen and Brad went on a few discreet dates,” says a source, adding that the sparks faded quickly. “It became clear they were better off as friends.”

Two years later, they haven’t moved on. “Brad and Jen try to put on brave faces publicly, but friends say they are lonely and a bit disillusioned about their love lives,” the source tells Us. Despite engaging in a few casual hookups since their respective high-profile breakups, the source says both A-list stars have been so burned by love they’re having trouble opening themselves up again. “To some people it seems they’ve all but given up on finding lasting happiness.”

Aniston loves dating high-profile guys: Aniston has been “talking a good game” about how she wants to date an average Joe, but the source says there’s skepticism in her inner circle about whether or not she means it. “Anyone who knows Jen will tell you she thrives in the limelight and buzzes off of it,” reveals the source. “For that reason, it’s highly unlikely she’d gel with someone who doesn’t understand her world.”

On her fake marriage to Justin Theroux: “He was effectively Mr. Jen Aniston to a lot of people,” recalls the source. “With the exception of John [Mayer], many of the guys Jen’s been with seem like the poor man’s version of Brad. It’s often the elephant in the room.” Making matters worse, some feel she’s stuck in the past because of how close she remains with many of her former flames. Adds the source, “That can be a real turnoff for guys.”

Her strict dating rules: “Jen refuses to use dating apps,” says a second source. “And she has a screening process that’s straight out of 2005 where she spends hours Googling guys, looking at real estate records and news articles.” It’s nearly impossible to meet her high standards “and it leaves her pretty lonely at the end of the day,” notes the source.

Brad’s had bad luck with dating post-Jolie: He has had a little fun — including his brief reunion with Aniston, and his roughly two-month romance with married model Nicole Poturalski in 2020 — but sources tell Us trust issues have gotten the best of him. He’s become paranoid and often ends up scaring women away. “Brad is skeptical of most of the women he likes,” says a third source. “He’s met so many who don’t want to be thrust into the spotlight, and it’s ended a lot of relationships prematurely….Brad doesn’t want to date anyone in the industry because of what he’s gone through. He doesn’t want another Angie.”

Brad & Jen forever: Neither Pitt nor Aniston have been able to replicate what they had with one another. “For both of them, it’s like, how do you possibly come anywhere close to that?” says the second source. Still, too much has happened for them to go back in time. “Despite all the nostalgia, it was clear it wasn’t going to work,” says the source, insisting that they’ve developed a genuine friendship. “They call each other to shoot the breeze and share a laugh fairly often,” the source continues. “They’re very happy with their dynamic…. As far as their friends are concerned they feel it’s a real shame Brad and Jen can’t give each other another shot. But it’s just not in the cards right now, and it’s hard to see that changing any time soon.”

[From Us Weekly, November 15th print edition]

While I know Brad Pitt is a douchebag now, there’s something nagging at me about Brad’s strange love life and gossip post-Jolie. Like, it would not be *that* difficult for him to find some attractive (nay, beautiful) woman in her 20s or 30s who would just be a placeholder for him, someone who would be cute on his arm and not demand anything more than an attachment to his name and connections. I find it strange that Pitt hasn’t gone in that direction at all – the Neri Oxman thing was a debacle, the Nico Poturalski thing was so dumb, and God knows what was going on with Ali Shawkat. I’m left with the impression that when Angelina left him, he truly didn’t know what to do with himself whatsoever. Is that paranoia? Eh. But this is odd: “Brad doesn’t want to date anyone in the industry because of what he’s gone through. He doesn’t want another Angie.” Like SHE did something to HIM. Like he didn’t terrorize her and their children. He still can’t take any blame for that sh-t.

The Morning Show Promo

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio back in their car on the set of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Brad Pitt won’t ‘date anyone in the industry… he doesn’t want another Angie’”

  1. JEM says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:03 am

    You’d be lucky to have another Angie, you ungrateful prick.

    Reply
  2. Lady Digby says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:04 am

    What a shame because Alice Evans is available I hear!

    Reply
  3. Annaloo. says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Please! He’s literally dated only Hollywood actresses .. what is Aniston?. Brad needs to be quiet and go home.

    Angie was more than he ever deserved.

    Reply
  4. Beloved says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:10 am

    Lol. Brad is such a clown.

    This piece sounds like CAA wrote it. They seem annoyed that the golden couple will not reunite.

    Reply
  5. Sierra says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:11 am

    Angelina will keep winning in life because she puts her children’s welfare first. I have zero doubt that Angelina will debut a steady partner next year.

    I say next year because Angelina is finally free from Brad legally and economically and she will start dating again.

    As for Brad, I don’t care what happens to him personally and professionally.

    Reply
  6. SophieJara says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:13 am

    To me that sounds hella sinister, like – I don’t want someone famous and rich enough to have a platform and lawyers when I abuse her.

    Reply
  7. Natters says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:14 am

    I tend not to believe anything these tabloids have to say. It’s just the PR machines trying to make their $$$.

    Reply
  8. ElleV says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:16 am

    translation: No one will date me because I’m clearly abusive

    Reply
  9. AmyB says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:16 am

    “He doesn’t want another Angie” Oh, that is rich. Trust me Brad, you won’t get another one.

    Seems to me, he was head over heels in love with her until his addictions tore thru that family, and she said enough is enough. Now, he is facing the repercussions of that, and his fucking frail male ego cannot stand the accountability.

    His lack of dating post-Angie may be simply due to the fact that many NOW SEE what a complete abusive douche bag he is!

    Reply
  10. FrodoOrOdo says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:17 am

    This dude wants it both ways. He wants a power couple partner, an attention getting pairing that puts him on her red carpets and his.

    But he doesn’t want a partner with enough power to match him and stand up to his abuse.

    Reply
  11. Carmen says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:20 am

    I’d bet a dollar to a donut hole he wants Angie back, only she wouldn’t touch him now with a ten-foot pole.

    Reply
  12. BlueSky says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:21 am

    It sounds like no one that he’s interested in in the industry is interested in dating him. Remember that weird story about Andra Day??? I think people know he’s a toxic person and no one wants to deal with that. I also think he’s mad that AJ is being seen out with her ex and The Weekend. She is working to remove herself financially from him and I think he’s butt hurt about all that. This smear campaign blew up in his face.

    Reply
    • Coco says:
      November 9, 2021 at 10:31 am

      Is not just Andra Day, over the years since the split his PR team has linked him with Charlize Theron and Kate Hudson. They have all shot those stories down quick fast in and a hurry.

      Reply
  13. lunchcoma says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:21 am

    Brad was married to and dated multiple actresses before he met Angelina, so it’s not like anyone is going to buy that he wants to date a civilian because he hates the limelight. I suspect the truth is that he’d have to go down a few notches on the prestige ladder to find a woman who’d be interested in him, and that he’s not up for supporting an actress on a cable drama at all her events. He tried to get around that by dating women who weren’t in the industry, but it turns out that professor types aren’t fangirls and that everywoman doesn’t catch his attention.

    I’m not entirely sure that I believe that Jen is all that lonely, though. I sort of wonder if her friends have always been a primary relationship for her and if she’s mostly fine doing her own thing.

    Reply
  14. Lili says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:32 am

    I think he loved Angelina like no other and for that is hard to move on.

    Reply
  15. Grace says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:32 am

    And people insist that Aniston doesn’t play the same dirty game as Pitt🙄This story comes straight from their agency CAA.

    Reply
  16. KinChicago says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:36 am

    I for myself, would rather be lonely than divorcing someone. And thIs is said with no shame or shade- strictly opinion.
    Let her or anyone have high standards- there are many regrets but paying massive alimony or having a judge divvy property sure is best avoided.

    Reply
  17. westportgirl says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:40 am

    This sounds like a CAA piece. Jen is a doormat she would take Brad back if she could but he doesn’t want her he wants younger and more attractive. He wants an angelina just with not the fame and power.

    Reply
  18. Mireille says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:41 am

    It’s typical US Weakly trash, but I’ll bite…

    Brad: Yeah, dude, you never deserved Angie in the first place, you’ll never get her back, and you’ll never find anyone like her.

    Jen Aniston: I see her going one of two ways here. Why bother being in a relationship? Just date as many men as you want. Why care what anyone thinks? Just have fun. Or, get over trying to be in a high-profile relationship with another Hollywood actor and explore dating a “normal” guy, someone who’s not in the industry. She might actually enjoy it.

    Reply
  19. debs says:
    November 9, 2021 at 10:51 am

    what’s hilarious to me is them acting like Jen and Brad’s relationship is what’s scarred them for life and led them to not being able to move on. And not, you know, Brad’s 6 kids, marriage, and 11 year relationship with Angelina. Or Jen’s years long relationship and broken engagement with Theroux. I just honestly don’t think their actual relationship seemed to be that life altering for either of them, but people are desperate to think it was. Hell, I’d even bet on his relationship with Gwyneth doing more lasting damage to him than his marriage to Jen.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment