Duchess Meghan’s summary judgement appeal has 3 days of hearings this week

As I looked through our old coverage of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory against the Daily Mail, I was struck again by how weird it was that everything just seemed to disappear, wrapped up tightly with few questions. Meghan sued the Daily Mail’s parent company in 2019, several months after the Mail on Sunday published selections from a handwritten letter from Meghan to her toxic father. Meghan’s lawsuit about about copyright infringement but it was about other things too. The Mail kept extending the scope of their “defense” so that they could go on a fishing expedition through Meghan’s life and publish everything in a negative light. The case ended up turning around in Meghan’s favor when several people in Kensington Palace and Clarence House were being pulled into the legal drama. Suddenly, the judge granted Meghan’s summary judgment and there were only a handful of very curiously-worded stories from “royal sources” about all of it. Well, nine months later and the Mail is appealing the decision and there will be hearings on it this week:

Meghan Markle is preparing for a new showdown with a U.K. tabloid over a letter she sent her father begging him to stop talking to the media. The Mail on Sunday lost a privacy and copyright case against the Duchess of Sussex in February, but it is appealing against the U.K. High Court’s decision. The hearing has been extended to a third day, having initially been listed for two, and will start Tuesday, November 9, running until Thursday, November 11. If Meghan wins, then her original victory will be re-enforced, finally bringing an end to a lawsuit that has run for more than three years and at times threatened to expose the inner workings of her media operation. However, if the newspaper wins the appeal, the case will likely be sent for a trial in which Meghan would have to give evidence and be questioned by its lawyers. Raising the stakes further still, the Mail on Sunday would be entitled to demand the disclosure of documents and messages by Meghan and potentially a group of her friends. The case centers around a letter Meghan sent to her father in August 2019 in which she begged him to stop talking to the media about her.

[From Newsweek]

At this point, if the people within Keensington Palace had any “smoking gun” evidence which damaged Meghan or her case, they would have already revealed it to the Mail or to some other outlet. Let’s not forget, Prince William and Jason Knauf couldn’t help but leave their fingerprints all over that naked character assassination in which they branded Meghan a psychopath and a bully. If Knauf had the goods on Meghan, he would have already turned it over to the Mail. What little they do “have” on Meghan is mostly sh-t which will boomerang back onto them and make them look downright evil. So I think this is mostly the Mail’s last gasp with this particular case, but I bet the outlet will find some way to get at least a dozen more headlines out of it.