Jemima Goldsmith wants nothing to do with ‘The Crown’ after Peter Morgan left her

In the last years of Princess Diana’s life, she was deeply in love with Hasnat Khan, a Pakistani surgeon who worked in London. Diana was very interested in Pakistani culture and she dreamed of marrying Khan and splitting her time between London and Pakistan. She befriended Jemima Khan, a British heiress who was (at the time) married to Imran Khan (they later divorced and she went back to her maiden name, Jemima Goldsmith). Jemima and Diana visited Pakistan together several times and they were very good friends. After Diana passed away, Jemima kept her friend’s secrets. But Jemima decided to reveal some of those secrets to Peter Morgan and Netflix’s The Crown. Jemima began dating Peter Morgan when he was on a break from his relationship with Gillian Anderson. According to Jemima, she joined The Crown’s writing staff to give further insight into Diana’s life in the 1990s. Then… Jemima and Peter broke up, he went back to Gillian Anderson and apparently Jemima no longer wants anything to do with The Crown.
A real-life rift at the heart of The Crown is making its own news this weekend. The U.K. Sunday Times reports that Jemima Khan, a close friend of Diana’s who also dated series creator Peter Morgan for a few months until February this year, has withdrawn her co-operation from the show because she believed it was not telling the story “respectfully.”
Morgan and Khan, The Times says, were friends for years but only started dating “late last year” after Morgan broke up with Gillian Anderson (who famously played Margaret Thatcher in series four). By then, Khan says, she had come on board as a writer, telling The Times that in 2019, “Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died.” Khan adds that she has never publicly spoken before about her friendship with Diana.
In her statement to The Times, Khan goes on to add that she worked on “outline and scripts” from September 2020 until February 2021. The Times notes that Khan and Morgan “broke up in February” when he got back together with Anderson.
Whatever the context of the breakdown in the writing relationship may be, Khan says that she pulled out of the project, asked for her contributions to be cut and “declined a credit.”
A spokesperson for The Crown provided a counterpoint, noting tartly that while Khan was a source for the show’s writers, “She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.”
Well, I have some questions!! First of all, do you think Peter Morgan hooked up with Jemima with an ulterior motive of getting dirt from Diana’s friend? Was this writers-room espionage?!? And how much did Gillian Anderson know? Did she think her partner (Morgan) was just briefly getting too close to a source he was using for work? Did Jemima think it was love? Did Peter Morgan? What a mess! And yes, the statement from the Crown’s spokesperson was very TART. Turns out, Jemima never really joined the writing staff after all! As for any disrespect towards Diana… who knows. I would think that Jemima simply felt used by Morgan.
And now the British media are trying to use this situation as another stick to beat Harry with to get him to back out of the Netflix deal. Maybe Jemima got played by Morgan, but that ain’t Harry’s fault or his business.
Also, it’s too late to ask for her contributions to be cut. It’s not like she owns a copyright on true events. At most she can ask to keep herself out of the story. But the Diana info she shared seems like fair game to me. She probably gave a lot of juicy info.
Anyone else wonder if Harry has been a source of info for the show as well?
This is messy on so many levels.
When she was still his girlfriend she had no problem spilling her guts, but the minute she gets dump, it’s a problem.
If they broke up since February, what is she ratcheting on about.
Man whores have been around for a long time, side eyeing Jillian for taking him back.
oooh this is some behind the scenes intrigue. Was Peter Morgan sleeping with Jemima for insider info? And what does she mean, the story wasn’t being dealt with “respectfully?” The series has been pretty good to Diana so far, so I wonder if things go off the rails for the 90s?
My guess: Morgan must have promised her some credit and worked while they were together, she might have given him her opinions on what was written, maybe even started working on sine changes and he was game…until he second guessed himself and went crawling to Gillian.
Then it made any possibility if working tiger awkward and she decided to go #TeamRoyal on the whole The Crown x Netflix Crown thing
I do not think Morgan will be disrespectful to Diana…I think he might get too close to what happened to make everyone nervous.
I wouldn’t have taken him back. Men like this…
Where they even that close? There was a point in time they had something in common of being high profile British women dating Pakistani men,but i dont think they were Oprah and Gayle.
I was only aware of Diana going to Pakistan once as the Doctor’s girlfriend and his mother was not happy about it because she wanted her son to marry a nice Pakistani girl, not Diana.
They were never besties as Jemima was a lot younger but they were close for a while.
Diana went to Pakistan on quite a few occasions and stayed with the Khans, they did some chariry work etc.
Incidentally I always thought they physically looked quite similar- also in their demeanour. Jemima had the same tilted head thing which Diana did a lot too.